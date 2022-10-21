LEBANON - It was Senior Night at Cedar Crest, and as the Falcon seniors were introduced, their favorite football memories were announced.

Several of them named “beating Hempfield last year.’’

That upset, in Landisville, cost Hempfield a share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One title and eventually earned the Falcons a share of second place.

The Black Knights remembered too, and they weren’t going to let it happen again.

With a businesslike 24-0 win, Hempfield (7-2 overall, 5-0 in the Section) clinched a least a tie for its first Section One title since 2004.

The Knights can seal it with a win Friday at Reading, a game in which Hempfield will be an overwhelming favorite.

Turning point: This was a sort of gradual beating, but there was a tipping point.

Cedar Crest forced a Hempfield three-and-out to start the second half and put together a nice, varied drive featuring some power running inside by sophomore back Zion Rolon.

On a third-and-seven at the Hempfield 18, Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest’s sophomore QB, delivered a perfect ball to Nolan Groff in the corner of the end zone.

Groff was well-covered, but got both hands on the ball, an instant from making it a 10-7 game, when it was wrestled out of his hands by Hempfield corner Brian Williams.

The Falcons ended up missing a field goal.

Star of the game: Hempfield QB Jackson Landis had the kind of clean, capable game the Black Knights needed in this spot, against a Cedar Crest defense that was obviously well-prepared and played well.

Landis completed 14 of 21 throws for 137 yards and two TDs, connecting with five receivers.

The Falcons did a solid job overall of keeping Grant Hoover, Hempfield’s star RB, under wraps (15 carries for 83 yards), but he did have a back-breaking 43-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0.

On the defensive side, the man as usual was Hempfield DT Deyvid Palepale, the Penn State recruit, whoclogged the middle, had a couple big tackles-for-loss and intercepted a pass.

Key stat: Credit Palepale and Co. for this one: At halftime, Cedar Crest’s net rushing yards was exactly zero.

Up next: Hempfield, again, goes to Reading, plays for a trophy and then prepares for the District Three Class 6A playoffs.

Cedar Crest (2-4, 4-5) can earn a non-losing season with a win against neighboring archrival Lebanon in the annual Cedar Bowl.