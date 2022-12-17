Hempfield football star Deyvid Palepale is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Palepale, a 6-3, 290-pound junior two-way lineman, announced the decision via social media Saturday.

Palepale has scholarship offers from Penn State, USC, Wisconsin, Miami, Maryland and at least six other Division One schools.

“It’s about preparing for college,’’ Palepale said by phone Saturday. “I’ll be going against the best players in the country, and playing the best schedule you can play.’’

The opportunity came up fast. On Wednesday, Palepale noticed he was being followed on social media by two IMG players and two assistant coaches, one of them defensive coordinator Brian Neidermeyer, who like Palepale grew up in Alaska.

He followed them back. Soon Palepale was on the phone with Neidermeyer, who told him, “you have a spot on our roster.’’

(In January of 2021, Neidermeyer was fired as an assistant coach at the University of Tennessee, along with another assistant and head coach Jeremy Pruitt, amid an NCAA investigation into the program. Neidermeyer has also been an assistant at Miami and Alabama, under Nick Saban.)

Hempfield won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One title this fall, and reached the District Three Class 6A semifinals. Palepale said he loves the school, and weighed the IMG opportunity against the chance to play football with his brother, Dehvyn Launo, who’ll be a freshman at Hempfield next year.

“My parents had a lot of questions (for the IMG coaches), and they said all the things they wanted to hear,’’ Palepale said. “It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.’’

As a junior this fall, Palepale was named the L-L’s Outstanding Lineman of the Year, and Section One Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, in voting by L-L coaches.

IMG, a boarding school in Bradenton, is an athletic powerhouse that competes nationally in most sports, has 12 alumni on current NFL rosters, and had seven alumni chosen in the 2021 NFL draft.

Palepale is the second L-L athlete from the graduating class of 2024 to transfer to IMG, joining Lampeter-Strasburg basketball star Ty Burton.

The annual sticker price for boarding football players at IMG is $87,900, although financial said is given,” based on an academic, athletic, character and financial review,’’ according to the school’s web site.