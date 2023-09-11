YORK — Hempfield football now finds itself at a crossroads with little time before the heat of section play begins.

The Black Knights (1-2) couldn't conjure many positives en route to a 39-0 nonleague loss to Central York that spanned from Friday evening to its eventual conclusion Monday afternoon.

Hempfield's offense couldn't muster any momentum with 140 total yards in the weather-interrupted game, just a week after posting 330 in a close loss to York. The defense was able to make multiple red zone stands when the game continued early in the second quarter but wasn't able to hold the floodgates any longer en route to the mercy-rule defeat.

After a loss such as Monday’s, how does Hempfield bounce back? That answer gets revealed Friday evening — weather permitting —when the Black Knights travel to McCaskey to kick off its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One slate.

And while the disappointment was still fresh, Hempfield coach George Eager knows his team can put forth a much better outing than the one it had just put together.

“Personally I'm excited because now it's about how much growth we can get from now until McCaskey (on Friday),” Eager said. “That will tell the direction of this team. We can get a lot better, we hope to and we hope to change a lot of things in terms of how we practice and prep for game night.

“It's all about taking steps to get better and we must be better next week and that's on me.”

Despite the loss, the Black Knights showed those flashes of promise that still has their coach optimistic heading into the most important part of the schedule.

Defensively, Hempfield turned two Central York red zone opportunities into just three points. The Panthers marches all the way to the 7-yard line in its only full drive of the resumed game, holding Central York to a 24-yard field goal.

On Central York's first drive of the second half, it reached the 6-yard line before the tandem of Phil Krauser and Dom Acevedo forcefully ended the drive with a combined fourth-down sack.

The offense showed signs of life early as well, with QB Jackson Landis throwing a pair of 20-plus-yard passes to Micah Gates and Krauser that had Hempfield inside the opposing 40-yard line before a Central York sack ultimately ended the threat.

Those positives — plus the reactions of both coaches and players during the week of preparation for McCaskey — shed light on what that decision at the crossroads may look like for Hempfield moving forward.

Eager knows everyone repping Hempfield is capable of doing the little things right to earn a win. Now he's excited to see exactly how that plays out in response to Monday's defeat.

“We have to all buy into the details,” Eager said. “We played a good team and we're not good enough unless we're exact in what we do with our preparation. Now it's about finding the position to put our guys in to succeed (against McCaskey) and demanding that of the players. If both sides do that, there's an opportunity to turn this thing around. And I know we can do that.”