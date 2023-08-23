Deyvid Palepale started playing football at the ripe old age of 6.

“I didn’t really like it then,’’ he said at Lancaster-Lebanon League football media day Aug. 4. “Definitely not as much as I do now.’’

The game started to click with Palepale as a kid living in Anchorage, Alaska, he said, “the first time I saw Marcus Mariota with the Oregon Ducks, and also Christian McCaffrey, when he was at Stanford.’’

In Anchorage, the now-gutted Pac-12 Conference, then including Oregon and Stanford and especially USC, was the closest thing to a regional home league.

Mariota, a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, was, like Palepale, Samoan. McCaffery, now with the San Francisco 49ers, is a running back. So was Palepale, a running back and linebacker, all the way through junior high school, after his family moved to Lancaster County.

Palepale is 6-foot-3, 315 pounds now, an all-state defensive tackle for Hempfield. He committed last month to play college football at USC, which won a recruiting battle with Penn State and Michigan.

“He wasn’t always built the way he is now,’’ Hempfield coach George Eager said of Palepale. “When he came to Hempfield, he wasn’t 300 pounds, but on the field, he always had impact.’’

Palepale is the latest example of a recent trend that’s hard to miss: The best players in the L-L, at least according to major college recruiters, have been massive linemen.

The highest-ranked college recruit in L-L history was Nolan Rucci of Warwick High School, now at the University of Wisconsin.

Since then, there have been Ryan Brubaker (Cocalico/South Carolina), Nick Del Grande (Lampeter-Strasburg/Coastal Carolina) and Jven Williams (Wyomissing/Penn State).

All since 2021. And Wyo will send another road-grader, Caleb Brewer, to Penn State next year.

Palepale is among them, yet different, and not only because he’s likely the only one who’ll play defense in college. He’s a big-play guy with a nose for the football, uniquely so for his position.

“After playing linebacker all my life, defensive line is really dumbed-down,’’ he said. “You don’t do anything but go right, left. Just push (the guy blocking you) back and go get the ball.’’

In a four-week stretch of the 2022 season, Palepale intercepted a pass, returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown and forced a fumble, in the end zone, that a teammate recovered for another TD.

“He’s a leader by being an every-down football player,’’ Eager said. “He’s the guy everyone looks to to make a play.’’

Another difference is Palepale’s Samoan heritage, and that heritage’s place in football culture. He is one of 180,000 Samoans living in the U.S. Another 55,000 live in American Samoa.

From that group, there were 50 Samoans in the NFL as of 2020, according to University of Pittsburgh sports historian Rob Ruck, and another 200 playing NCAA Division I college football.

Palepale has a cousin, Penei Sewell, with the Detroit Lions. USC’s defensive line coach, Shaun Nua, is Samoan. So is a family friend, Domata Peko, who played at Michigan State and in the NFL and now lives in Southern California.

So, of course, are Troy Polamalu and the late Junior Seau, and Tua Tagovailoa, the aforementioned Mariota, and two Trojans who hosted Palepale at USC during his visit.

“For me, it’s a very comforting thing,’’ he said. “Polynesian culture in general has been a big thing at USC since the Reggie Bush era. It reminds me of Alaska. It’s like a home away from home.’’

Palepale came here with his family at age 14. Anchorage is a city of nearly 300,000, but Lancaster County felt bigger, in some ways.

“It’s more fast-paced here,’’ he said. “The amount of people in the schools, how big the malls and things are — it was a big difference, at first.’’

His first moments on the field at Hempfield got his attention.

“Here, everybody can hit,” Palepale told LNP’s Jeff Reinhart in 2022. “In Alaska, you’d go up against teams with one or two players who would really hit you.”

Palepale started up front for the Black Knights as a sophomore in 2021. He said it took him a few weeks to get settled.

“I was kind of afraid,’’ he admitted. “I’m not sure what I was afraid of.’’

By the end of that season, however, he was first-team all-L-L Section One at defensive tackle and second team at offensive tackle. More importantly, he was on the radar of major colleges.

Louisville gave Palepale his first DI scholarship offer in April 2022. He made enough of an impression at a Penn State camp that July that James Franklin offered in September.

At that point Palepale was still mostly unknown nationally in the recruiting media, but by the beginning of his junior year he was 290 pounds, and the early weeks of the 2022 season proved he had grown without losing athleticism.

In a heady two-week stretch last November, offers came from Notre Dame, Miami, Wisconsin, Kentucky — and USC, the team he had grown up in Anchorage rooting for.

Elite high schools were also recruiting him. In December of last year, Palepale announced he would play his senior year at IMG Academy, an elite athletic academy in Bradenton, Florida.

“It’s about preparing for college,’’ Palepale said then. “I’ll be going against the best players in the country, and playing the best schedule you can play.’’

Eager was stunned.

“I felt I had a very good relationship with him,’’ he said. “He had offers coming in from Notre Dame, places like that. I felt like, ‘What went wrong? What more can we do?’ ’’

But Eager still had a trump card: Palepale’s brother, Dehvyn Launo, freshman-to-be, a running back, linebacker (sound familar?) and, according to Palepale, “just a beast.’’

“I decided I really wanted to play with my brother,’’ Palepale said after announcing he’d changed his mind, and was staying at Hempfield. “I wanted to play with (my Hempfield teammates) one last time. I thought that leaving would go against everything I stand for.’’

Meanwhile, offers kept coming … Ohio State, Auburn, Oklahoma. By this spring, though, the race was down to Penn State, Michigan and USC. He officially visited all three in June, and chose the Trojans last month.

There were non-football reasons.

“(USC was) the first time I talked to a professor at any university,’’ he said.

He plans to major in accounting, but he’s also interested in real estate.

“I want to start interning in real estate in the summers, and I was talking to people who actually do real estate (at USC),’’ he said. “Just everything that goes into it, especially in Southern California. That got my attention.’’

There were also football reasons, beginning with a strong connection to Nua.

“One of the things I’ve talked about with him is seeing me play standing up, in a two-point stance, college coaches love that because it shows your athleticism,’’ Palepale said. “Coach Nua said they’re already thinking about packages for me to be on the edge.’’

Eager, meanwhile, has been thinking about solving the eternal problem of blue-chip high school linemen: What if opponents simply run away from you?

“That’s what I’d do,’’ Eager said.

Which is why a lot of the time this fall, the L-L’s biggest big guy will line up right over the ball, at nose tackle. In the middle of the intersection, using his innate football GPS to disrupt game plans. It should be fun to watch.

“It’s hard to run away from a guy who’s right at the point of attack,’’ Eager said.