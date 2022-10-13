The Lancaster-Lebanon League football Week 8 games are teed up and ready to go, as the 3-week stretch drive to the finish line commences.

Friday’s must-see showdown will shake down in Landisville, where 1-loss Hempfield will welcome undefeated Exeter for a nonleague battle royale between two of the top-ranked teams in all of District 3. The game won’t affect either team’s section ramifications, but Black Knights vs. Eagles is shaping up to be be a real beauty between a couple of blistering-hot teams.

Meanwhile, old-school Berks County rivals Schuylkill Valley and Hamburg will duke it out for the “Frost Bowl” traveling trophy, and old-school L-L League foes Manheim Central and Conestoga Valley will renew pleasantries in a Section 2 clash.

All 19 games on the Week 8 slate are set for Friday at 7 p.m. Here’s a preview …

SECTION 1

Wilson (2-1 league, 5-2 overall) at Penn Manor (2-1, 4-3): To say the Bulldogs have owned this series is an understatement; Wilson is 30-0 all-time against the Comets — sorry, greater Millersville area, that’s not a misprint — including a 40-6 win last year. And now the Bulldogs are feeling grouchy and out for some redemption after losing grip on first place in the section race last week after a loss to Hempfield. They’ll get a PM squad feeling fine after slaying Daniel Boone and, like Wilson, has an eye on the D3-6A power ratings. … Key stat: PM has allowed 1,173 rushing yards, second-most among Section 1 combatants. Now the Comets must curtail Wilson RB Cam Jones, who is averaging a nifty 9.5 yards per carry (655 rushing yards, 14 TD runs, plus a TD catch and four punt-return scores). He rushed for 189 yards and a couple of TDs last week vs. Hempfield. … Key kid: PM RB Noah Bolin is coming off a 108-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Daniel Boone; Wilson’s rush-D has yielded 847 yards, second-fewest in Section 1, and must keep Bolin under wraps. … And this: Wilson is No. 7 and PM is No. 8 — and directly on the bubble line — in the D3-6A power ratings, as jockeying for the final invites are getting good. … FYI: When Wilson was tripped up by Hempfield last week, it was the first time the Black Knights beat the Bulldogs in West Lawn since a 17-7 victory back on Sept. 23, 1994 — 28 long years ago. … Fun fact: Wilson skipper Doug Dahms is at 175 career coaching victories.

Manheim Township (2-1, 5-2) at Reading (1-3, 3-4): The Blue Streaks and the Red Knights — how do you do — are set to collide for the first time since they were Section 1 foes back in 2009, and Reading leads the series 12-8 over the years. A couple of trending teams on display here; Township has won two in a row and its offense is firing on all cylinders, and Reading is coming off a shutout win over McCaskey and has won two in a row. It’s been a terrific turnaround season so far for the Knights, who are finally getting that stability they were jonesing for under rookie skipper Troy Godinet. … Key stat: Township has given up just 544 rushing, fewest in the league, and the Streaks’ D is yielding 188.4 yards a game, fourth-best in the league. Township’s two setbacks — vs. Cumberland Valley and Hempfield, who are a combined 12-2 and ranked 1-2 in D3-6A — are by a grand total of 7 points, and the Streaks KO’d reigning D3-6A champ Harrisburg at Severance Field last month. And Township, at No. 5 in the D3-6A power ratings, still gets Wilson in Week 10 in Neffsville. … Key kid: Reading QB Amier Burdine had his third 100-100 game already this season last week vs. McCaskey — when he burned the Red Tornado for 217 passing yards with four TD tosses, all to WR Ruben Rodriguez, and 133 rushing yards with a TD keeper — and he’ll test Township’s defensive corps when the Streaks hit the field at Albright’s Shirk Stadium. … FYI: MT QB Hayden Johnson leads the league in pass completions (158) and pass attempts (213).

Cedar Crest (1-3, 3-4) at McCaskey (0-3, 1-6): It’s been all Falcons lately in the series, as Cedar Crest has won seven in a row against the Tornado — four straight since coming back up to Section 1 — including a 42-0 romp last fall. McCaskey’s last win in the set: 42-41 back in 2012. Both teams need a B-12 shot; the Falcons have dropped three of four, including last week’s setback vs. Manheim Township, and McCaskey has lost six straight, three via shutout. … Key stat: McCaskey has yielded 1,638 rushing yards, second-most in the league, and the Tornado is allowing 381.3 yards a game, second-most in the league. … Key kid: Since taking over for injured vet starter Jay Huber, CC QB Jackson Custer is 25-for-48 for 293 yards with four TD tosses against no picks, plus a TD keeper. He’s been efficient. … FYI: Huber said this week on his social media that he has indeed suffered a season-ending injury, so the full-time QB gig belongs to Custer for the stretch drive.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley (2-1, 4-3) at Manheim Central (3-0, 7-0): It doesn’t get much more old-school in L-L League gridiron circles than Buckskins and Barons, as these programs have combined to win 37 section championships and stage countless epic showdowns in Manheim and in Witmer over the years. Central axed CV 63-0 last year, after the Bucks picked off the Barons 41-35 in 2020 to snap a long dry spell in the series. The Bucks will bring a 2-game winning streak to Elden Rettew, including last week’s 34-31 thriller over Governor Mifflin, when David Irwin booted the game-winning 28-yard field goal with 2 seconds to go to stun the Mustangs. Tons to like for Central, as QB Zac Hahn has a league-best 20 TD flips, and RB Brycen Armold is third in the league in rushing with 1,069 yards, and he has 12 TD runs in the last four games. CV’s D will be tested here. … Key stat: Central is scoring a league-best 54.9 points per game — with 153 points in its last two games — and the Barons are cranking out 430.3 yards a game, second-best in the league. Central’s D has also been stingy; backfield-attacker DE Jaden Weit had four tackles for losses and three sacks last week vs. Lebanon. … Key kid: CV could use some ball control here, so keep an eye on Bucks’ RB Nick Tran, who has scooted for 708 yards with nine TD bolts and 6.3 yards per carry. He’s a wily vet, and knows how to read a defense. … And this: Central is No. 1 — ahead of Lampeter-Strasburg and Bishop McDevitt — in the D3-4A power ratings, and CV is No. 11 in the D3-5A power ratings. … FYI: The Barons are looking for their first 8-0 start since they were 14-0 and on their way to the state 5A finals in 2018. … Fun fact: Central coach Dave Hahn recently picked up his 75th career victory, and the Barons’ program is up to 590 wins, 10 shy of joining the magical 600-win club. Only 52 programs around the state started this season with 600 or more victories.

Warwick (1-2, 2-5) at Muhlenberg (1-3, 2-5): The Warriors and the Muhls will knock heads as section foes for the first time, but this series dates back to a number of nonleague clashes over the years, and Warwick leads 43-18-2. The Warriors are looking to snap out of 3-game funk, including last week’s nonleague setback at Souderton. … Key stat: Warwick QB Jack Reed passed for 268 yards in the Souderton game, joining the 4,000-yard club in the process. The senior gunslinger is at 4,227 career air yards for the Warriors. … Key kid: Muhls’ RB Giovanni Cavanna was back on the field last week after missing the previous game with an injury, and he rushed for 95 yards and a TD against Exeter. Cavanna (731 rushing yards, 8.7 avg., 10 TD) can scoot; he’ll test Warwick’s rush-D, which has allowed 1,469 ground yards, second-most in Section 2. … FYI: Warwick (No. 20), Governor Mifflin (No. 19), Cocalico (No. 18) and Ephrata (No. 15) all head into Week 8 on the outside looking in for D3-5A playoff bids; the top-12 qualify. Needless to say, the Warriors, Mustangs, Eagles and Mountaineers all need wins and help down the stretch to punch their tickets to the postseason.

Lebanon (0-4, 0-7) at Governor Mifflin (1-2, 2-5): The Cedars and the Mustangs — who are both itching to get on track — were Section 1 rivals from 1975-93 and Section 2 foes from 1994-95, and Mifflin had a 13-8-1 lead in those league clashes. Lebanon is looking to snap a hair-pulling 18-game losing skid after surrendering 83 points against Manheim Central last week, and Mifflin has dropped two straight, including last week’s last-second heart-breaker at Conestoga Valley. … Key stat: Lebanon has allowed 339 points, most in the league. … Key kid: Keep an eye on the Cedars’ rotating QB spot, as Lebanon has used three different signal-callers to date, including Emanuel Mason, Brandyn Castro and Jack Herr. The latter got his first extended run behind center last week vs. Central.

SECTION 3

Solanco (3-0, 7-0) at Daniel Boone (0-3, 1-6): The Golden Mules passed their stiffest test yet last week, holding off previously undefeated Elizabethtown 35-32 at the wire to take over sole possession of first place in this race — while remaining atop the D3-5A power ratings in the process. Boone, meanwhile, can’t get out of neutral; the Blazers have dropped four in a row, and now they get scorching-hot Solanco, trying to throw a slippery monkey wrench into the section standings. … Key stat: Solanco has gouged out 2,092 rushing yards, No. 2 in the league. … Key kid: Mules’ jack-of-all-trades Elijah Cunningham can beat you in so many ways. Check his multi-purpose numbers: 358 rushing yards (9.2 yards per pop) with a pair of TD runs; a team-best 11 catches, averaging 19 yards per reception with a trio of TD snags; 16 tackles on D from his secondary spot, with one stick for a loss, two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups; plus 702 all-purpose yards (he returns kicks and punts) for 100.3 yards per game. He’s a weapon. … And this: Solanco is angling for its first 8-0 start since the Mules were 9-0 in 2015. … FYI: Solanco skipper Tony Cox picked up his 50th career win last week when the Mules held off E-town in an instant classic. … Fun fact: Solanco’s Brody Mellinger and Cedar Crest’s Jackson Custer are the only L-L League QBs with 30 or more pass attempts who have yet to throw an interception this season.

Elizabethtown (2-1, 6-1) at Fleetwood (0-3, 2-5): The Bears fought the good fight, and had a lead late in the fourth quarter last week at Solanco, but E-town fell from the ranks of the unbeaten, and now they’re looking up at the Mules in the section chase. They’ll reboot against the Tigers, who have dropped four straight. … Key stat: E-town’s offense is hammering out 485.9 yards a game, tops in the league, and the Bears have passed for 1,950 yards, also No. 1 in the league. … Key kid: E-town WR Braden Cummings leads the league in receptions (42), receiving yards (1,070), yards per catch (25.5) and TD grabs (13). He toasted Solanco for 12 catches for 190 yards with two scores last week, and he and his fun-bunch receiving buddies — with QB Josh Rudy (league-leading 1,888 passing yards, 17 TD tosses) at the wheel — will try and stretch Fleetwood’s secondary. The Tigers have allowed 842 passing yards, second-fewest in Section 3, behind E-town. … FYI: E-town dipped from No. 2 to No. 4 in the D3-5A power ratings.

Ephrata (2-2, 4-3) at Twin Valley (2-2, 4-3): A terrific matchup between trending teams in Elverson, as the Mountaineers are coming off a win over Fleetwood in which RB Andre Weidman raced for a school-record 382 rushing yards, and the Raiders have given everyone fits, including last week’s victory over Garden Spot, which knocked the Spartans out of a first-place tie. … Key stat: Weidman is up to 2,710 career rushing yards, No. 1 in Ephrata program history. … Key kid: Should be a battle of bruising backs in this clash, with Weidman and TV RB Evan Johnson toting the rock. Johnson bolted for 151 yards and two TDs last week vs. Garden Spot, and he’s fifth among Section 3 ball-carriers with 568 yards, plus eight TD runs and 8.1 yards per touch. … And this: Big game in the D3 races for both squads; TV, which went to the D3 playoffs for the first time in program history last fall, is No. 4 in the D3-4A power ratings, while Ephrata, as mentioned, is No. 15 in the D3-5A power ratings, with some heavy lifting to do to get in.

SECTION 4

Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0, 6-1) at Elco (1-3, 4-3): The Pioneers and the Raiders will clash as section rivals for the first time since they shared Section 3 schedules back in 2009. But they recently met three times in the D3-4A playoffs, and L-S won all three: 2020 (20-3) in the district finale and 2019 (34-7) and 2018 (37-0) in the first round. The Pioneers have four wins in a row overall in the series; Elco’s last victory was 35-28 back in 2008. As mentioned, L-S sits atop the D3-4A power ratings, just in front of Manheim Central and defending champ Bishop McDevitt, who picked off the Pioneers in last year’s title game. … Key stat: Plenty of funky defensive numbers to go around for the Pioneers; L-S, the section co-leader, has given up just 310 passing yards, second-fewest in the league, and 837 rushing yards, fourth-fewest in the league, and the Pioneers are giving up just 163.9 yards a game, No. 2 in the league. Tack on 13 takeaways and 56 tackles for losses, and L-S’s D has been a royal pain for opposing offenses. … Key kid: Elco RB Jake Williams is having a heck of a season in Myerstown. Last week, when the Raiders dropped Octorara to snap a 3-game slide, he zoomed for 319 yards with five TD runs, and he’s up to 1,249 rushing yards, second-most in the league, with 16 TD runs and a snazzy 10.4 yards per carry. … And this: Elco is still hanging around in the D3-4A chase; the Raiders are at No. 8 in those power ratings.

Wyomissing (4-0, 7-0) at Conrad Weiser (2-2, 3-4): The Spartans are in cruise control — they share the section lead with L-S and they’re No. 1 in the D3-3A power ratings and ranked No. 1 in the state in 3A — and they’ll get a Scouts’ crew looking to snap a 2-game slide. Wyo has a 24-17 lead in the series, including a 45-7 triumph last fall. Wyo is riding a 32-game regular-season unbeaten streak. … Key stat: Wyo has given up just 227 passing yards, fewest in the league, and the Spartans are No. 1 in the league, allowing just 150.3 yards a game. … Key kid: CW QB Donovan Gingrich (1,037 passing yards, 8 TD tosses) has to solve Wyo’s bring-the-house D scheme and finish some drives for the Scouts. … And this: Wyo has given up a league-low 52 points, and the Spartans own a plus-243 scoring margin. That’s No. 2 in the league behind Manheim Central, which is at plus-295 through seven games.

Donegal (1-3, 2-5) at Cocalico (2-2, 3-4): The Indians and the Eagles will rekindle a rivalry that hasn’t been on the books since they were Section 3 foes back in 2003. They also clashed once in the D3-2A playoffs; Donegal clipped Cocalico 47-20 in the semifinals back in 1989. Donegal snapped a 3-game slide last week with a win over Conrad Weiser; back to the drawing board for Cocalico, which couldn’t overcome four turnovers — including three first-quarter fumbles — in last week’s loss at Wyomissing. … Key stat: Cocalico has rushed for 1,975 yards, third-most in the league, and the Eagles have thrown for just 187 yards, fewest in the league. … Key kid: Donegal DE James Turbedsky (73 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) has to be a nuisance off the edge and help contain Cocalico’s Veer attack. He had seven sticks and a sack last week vs. Weiser. … And this: Go-time for Cocalico in the D3-5A chase; the Eagles, as mentioned, are at No. 18 there, and have a lot of work to do.

Berks Catholic (2-2, 2-5) at Octorara (0-4, 1-6): It’s the first varsity tackle football meeting between the Saints and the Braves, and they’re both looking to pick up the pieces. BC ran into L-S’s red-hot defense last week and had its 2-game winning streak snapped; Octorara’s losing skid hit five in a row after a setback against Elco, and the Braves have yielded 2,109 rushing yards, most in the league. … Key stat: BC RB Josiah Jordan had his string of four straight 100-yard rushing games snapped last week against L-S. Still, he’s fourth among Section 4 backs with 687 rushing yards, plus nine TD jaunts and 6.7 yards a carry. Another week, another tricky run-stuffer test for Octorara, which had no answers for Elco’s Jake Williams in Week 7. … Key kid: With Jordan sure to get ample carries for BC, the Braves will need a seek-and-destroy kind of a night from LB Austin Kurtz (42 tackles, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble).

SECTION 5

Lancaster Catholic (4-0, 7-0) at Kutztown (1-3, 2-5): The Crusaders escaped Annville-Cleona with a 14-13 gut-check win last week to remain unscathed, and head to Kutztown tied atop the section charts with Schuylkill Valley, which is coached by Bruce Harbach, Catholic’s old skipper. The Crusaders will need a buttoned-down business trip here; the Cougars conquered Northern Lebanon last week, and they’ve hammered out nearly 1,800 rushing yards and have some momentum going. … Key stat: LC WR Jaevon Parker (31 catches for 653 yards, 21.1 avg., 10 TD) has been lethal on the flanks; he’s third in the league in receiving yards and second in the circuit in TD grabs. Kutztown’s secondary will be challenged here. … Key kids: Kutztown has a pair of hot ball-carriers; Brenden Ackley (87-571, 6.6 avg. 4 TD) bolted for 218 yards and a pair of TDs two weeks ago vs. Annville-Cleona, and Dakota Thomas (55-403, 7.3 avg., 4 TD) had 183 yards — including an 87-yard TD sprint , the longest from scrimmage in the league this fall — last week vs. Northern Lebanon. Catholic will need a big rush-D effort vs. the Cougars. … And this: Catholic is going for its first 8-0 start since the Crusaders were 10-0 in 2018. … FYI: Catholic is No. 2 — behind Wyomissing — in the D3-3A power ratings. The Crusaders simply can’t get caught looking ahead to their Week 10 trip to Schuylkill Valley here, or next week at home vs. Pequea Valley.

Schuylkill Valley (4-0, 5-2) at Hamburg (3-1, 6-1): It’s the “Frost Bowl” traveling trophy game between the first-place Panthers and the Hawks, and Hamburg leads the series 24-22-1, including a 45-6 victory last year. SV is angling for its sixth win in a row against a Hamburg outfit that bounced back from a tough loss at Lancaster Catholic with a victory over Pequea Valley last week. Tough stretch for Harbach and his Panthers, who get Hamburg, Annville-Cleona and co-leader Lancaster Catholic down the stretch. A win here, and Hamburg would still be alive in the section chase with two weeks to go. … Key stat: Hamburg is cranking out 406.6 yards a game, fourth-best in the league. And the Hawks have been doing that while coping with some injuries; RB Pierce Mason, who dominated the first five weeks before missing the Lancaster Catholic game with a gimpy ankle, was back on the field last week vs. Pequea Valley. He’s averaging 13.9 yards per carry with 16 TD runs. … Key kid: SV RB Dom Giuffre is on some kind of a hot streak. After a 202-yard, 4-TD night last week vs. Columbia, he’s up to 954 rushing yards — fourth-best in the league — with 15 TD runs and a solid 8.1 yards per carry. Hamburg’s D can’t let Giuffre get his legs churning. Ditto for SV’s D against Mason, especially if he’s back to 100 percent health-wise. … FYI: Hamburg is No. 4 and SV is No. 5 in the D3-3A power ratings, so there’s a lot riding as far as playoff positioning in this showdown.

Annville-Cleona (2-2, 4-3) at Pequea Valley (1-3, 1-6): The Dutchmen are riding a 6-game winning streak against the Braves, including a 55-21 victory last fall, a 29-28 OT win in 2020, and a 45-0 romp in 2019. PV’s last win in the set: 21-10 back in 2015. A-C and PV both suffered narrow defeats last week; the Dutchmen misfired on a potential go-ahead 2-point conversion play in the waning seconds vs. Lancaster Catholic, while the Braves gave Hamburg all it could handle before a 27-20 setback. … Key stat: A-C has gouged out 2,050 rushing yards, third-best in the league, while PV’s offense is at 131.6 yards a game, fewest in the league. … Key kid: A-C DT Chris Nagle (40 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) has been a force in the trenches for the Dutchmen’s D. … And this: A-C is still in good shape in the D3-2A power ratings; the Dutchmen hit Week 8 at No. 3, behind Trinity and Camp Hill.

Northern Lebanon (1-3, 2-5) at Columbia (0-4, 2-5): A couple of scuffling clubs here, as the Vikings are on a 3-game slide, and the Crimson Tide has lost five straight since a 2-0 getaway — and Columbia is having dreaded QB issues. The Tide has won the last four matchups against NL, including a 35-13 triumph last fall. The Vikings’ last win in the series was a 55-14 romp in 2017. Columbia’s bugaboo? Turnovers. The Tide has 21 giveaways, including 12 lost fumbles. … Key stat: NL WR James Voight continues to roast opposing D-backs; he has 34 receptions for 663 yards — second-most in the league — with six TD snags on 19.5 yards per catch. Heads up, Columbia secondary patrolmen. … Key kid: Keep an eye on the Tide’s QB spot; 1,000-yard passer Daezjon Giles, converted wideouts Dominic Diaz-Ellis and Artie Poindexter, and newbie Loudon Rupp have all taken snaps and have all attempted multiple passes over the last couple of games.

NONLEAGUE

Exeter (7-0) at Hempfield (6-1): A nonleague battle, yes. But arguably the juiciest game on the Week 8 D3 slate as the Eagles, who won D3-5A gold last year and share the Section 2 lead with fellow unbeaten Manheim Central, will tango with the red-hot Black Knights, who are in sole possession of the Section 1 lead. Hempfield blocked a potential game-tying field goal in the waning seconds and edged Exeter 17-14 last fall for its first win in the series; the Eagles lead 3-1, with a 41-35 OT win in 2020, a 27-20 victory in 2017, and a 35-7 triumph in 2016. Stephen Katch scored the game-winning TD in last year’s game vs. Exeter and, ironically, he also scored the game-winning TD last week in the Knights’ 20-16 win over Wilson; Hempfield DB Brian Williams iced the dub over the Bulldogs with a pick on the last play of the game. Both teams are currently on the 2-line in their respective D3 power-point chases: Hempfield (behind Cumberland Valley) in 6A and Exeter (behind Solanco) in 5A. When these teams dip back into league play next week, Hempfield finishes up at Cedar Crest and at Reading, and will need two wins to clinch the Section 1 title outright; the Knights’ last section crown was a co-title with Manheim Township back in 2005. Hempfield’s last outright section crown? Back in 1994, the last time the Knights won at Wilson before last week. Meanwhile, Exeter will finish up at home vs. Conestoga Valley and at Manheim Central, which is 7-0. Could be plenty of scenarios swirling around when the Eagles swoop into Manheim in Week 10. Stay tuned. … Key stat: Exeter’s D is giving up just 186.9 yards a game, third-best in the league, and the Eagles have surrendered just 64 points, second-fewest in the league. … Key kids: Hempfield QB Jackson Landis (1,044 passing yards, 6 TD tosses, 122 rushing yards, 9 TD keepers) and Exeter QB Mason Rotelli (875 passing yards, 14 TD strikes against just 1 INT, 262 rushing yards, 5 TD keepers) need to be game managers in this showdown. Clean drives. No turnovers. Get points. And they’ll both be facing heavy duty defenses and plenty of pressure. … Fun fact: Rotelli is the top-ranked signal-caller in the league with a 149 QB passer efficiency rating. … And this: Exeter is seeking its first 8-0 start since the Eagles were 11-0 in 2015. … FYI: Exeter coach Matt Bauer earned his 100th career victory with the Eagles last week.

Central Mountain (0-7) at Garden Spot (5-2): The Spartans lost their grip on a share of the Section 3 lead after a setback against Twin Valley last week, and they’ll look to get back on track against the struggling Wildcats, who have been outscored 251-88, and they’re coming off a 42-6 loss against Selinsgrove. CM, situated in Mill Hall in Clinton County, plays in the Heartland Conference in District 6, along with Mifflinburg, Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Shikellamy. The Wildcats will drag a 9-game losing streak to New Holland; they’re also facing a 163-mile, 1-way bus trip to Sparty Nation. … Key stat: Garden Spot averages 413.1 yards a game, fourth-best in the league. … Key kid: GS WR Zac Nagle (31 catches for 600 yards, 19.4 avg., 6 TD) has been a home-run hitter on the flanks. He should keep CM’s DB’s busy. … And this: Garden Spot is at No. 9 in the D3-5A power ratings, and when the Spartans jump back into league play, they’ll finish up against the other section leaders, both on the road: Elizabethtown and then Solanco. Big stretch drive on the horizon for GS.

