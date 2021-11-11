From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Out of the frying pan and right back into the fire for Hempfield’s defense, which silenced CD East’s attack last week in a 35-2 D3-6A quarterfinal win. The Black Knights held the Panthers to 122 yards and picked off three passes. Hempfield gets another Mid-Penn Commonwealth heavyweight on Saturday in the 6A semifinals, when the Knights take on 1-loss Harrisburg with a spot in the title game hanging in the balance. The Cougars have some explosive playmakers, and they can score in a hurry. It starts with freshman QB Shawn Lee, who has 866 passing yards with eight TD tosses against just two picks, so he’s been efficient. Harrisburg features the power-and-speed backfield combo of breakaway RB Kyle Williams (614 rushing yards, 4 TD) and FB-type Mahkai Hopkins (556 rushing yards, 8 TD). Lee’s favorite receivers are Williams (57-636, 9 TD) out of the backfield, and speedy flank threat Justin Cook (45-544, 4 TD), who can also do damage in special teams. Harrisburg has a penchant for big plays, and in Hopkins, the Cougars have a reliable, rugged back who dominates in short-yardage situations, running behind a beefy, vet O-line. Hempfield’s defense has been stingy throughout; the Knights are allowing 221 yards a game, third-best among L-L League teams, and Hempfield has allowed 949 passing yards, fourth-fewest in the league. Can the Knights’ D rise to the occasion yet again and curtail the Cougars? Do so, and Hempfield could be playing for gold next week. FYI: Hempfield's Deyvid Palepale feature story.

2. Kennard-Dale is having a season for the ages. The Rams will take a 9-game winning streak into their D3-4A quarterfinal against Donegal on Friday, and they’ve won a single-season program-record nine games and captured the YAIAA Section 2 title for their first division championship in program history. Now K-D will go for its first D3 playoff win against the Indians, who are back in the postseason for the first time since 2014. Two Donegal defenders of note in this clash: LB James Turbedsky (34 tackles, 7 for losses, 4 sacks) and DB Landen Baughman (5 of the Indians’ 10 INT, 2 pass breakups) have to help limit a multi-purpose K-D offense that is averaging 343 yards a game with just five turnovers.

3. WEEK 12 PICKS

Win-or-go-home weekend for seven L-L League teams. That’s a lot of pressure. So was making these picks …

LAST WEEK: 7-3

OVERALL: 119-28

Manheim Central over Exeter

Cocalico over Berks Catholic

Lampeter-Strasburg over Big Spring

Kennard-Dale over Donegal

Wilson over Central York

Governor Mifflin over Warwick

Harrisburg over Hempfield

