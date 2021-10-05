From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. After last year’s truncated season, it’s nice to see players accumulating crooked statistics this time around. The league’s leading rusher last fall didn’t even get to 1,000 yards, which was kind of bizarre. Being the stat nerd that I am, it’s fun to dig in and see more “normal” numbers this season. Like … Six quarterbacks have already sailed past 1,000 passing yards, including Warwick’s Jack Reed (1,567), Columbia’s Robert Footman (1,538), Manheim Township’s Hayden Johnson (1,268), Elizabethtown’s Josh Rudy (1,104), Hempfield’s Cam Harbaugh (1,023) and Manheim Central’s Judd Novak (1,020). Three more QBs — Octorara’s Weston Stoltzfus (854), Conestoga Valley’s Macoy Kneisley (850) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Berkeley Wagner (814) — are poised to join the grand air club as early as Friday in Week 7 games. … No Section 3 QBs have hit 1,000 passing yards yet; Wagner is the leader at 814. … Meanwhile, in the rushing department, after nobody hit 1,000 yards in 2020, that club already has a member this fall in Cocalico ace Anthony Bourassa, who leads the way with 1,020 ground yards — and he missed a game earlier this season with an injury. Bourassa is followed closely by Ephrata’s Andre Weidman, who has 941 stripes; he’s poised to crack 1,000 on Friday vs. Lancaster Catholic. Those two are running away with the rushing lead; the next closest ground-gainers on the leaderboard are a trio of 600-yard backs: Conestoga Valley’s Nick Tran (697), Warwick’s Christian Royer (662) and Manheim Central’s Justin Heffernan (607). … Tran has 327 yards and six TD runs in the last two games, in victories over McCaskey and E-town. … Bourassa owns three of the league’s top six single-game rushing efforts so far this season: 313 yards vs. Garden Spot; 206 yards vs. Conrad Weiser; 183 yards vs. Cedar Cliff.

2. Hempfield’s defense has been gritty, especially over the last three weeks, when the Black Knights put up three victories in a row and vaulted to the top of the Section 1 charts. In a 41-6 win over McCaskey last week, Hempfield allowed just 121 total yards and four first downs and the Knights registered four QB sacks. That’s pretty gnarly. The Knights will need a similar effort Friday when Cedar Crest comes to Landisville. The Falcons got a 104-yard rushing effort from RB Aadyn Richards last week vs. Manheim Township, and they’ll look to establish him in this slobber-knocker matchup. Hempfield is allowing 259 yards a game; Cedar Crest averages 291 yards a game, with some pretty impressive balance: The Falcons have 728 passing yards and 730 rushing yards. Can Hempfield make it four wins in a row and remain atop the section charts? Not if Cedar Crest has anything to do with it.

3. Another week, another rushing attack to stop for Cocalico. The Eagles did a nice job keeping Solanco’s Flexbone relatively in check in a 28-14 victory last Friday, and now Cocalico’s D must set its sights on stopping Conestoga Valley breakaway back Nick Tran, who has been piping hot toting the rock. The Eagles have given up 1,233 rushing yards — second-most in the league — and they’ll have to tighten that up against the Buckskins, who haven’t been shy about unleashing Tran. This also means another trench war up front, as CV must tangle with Cocalico’s bevy of Flexbone backs, including Anthony Bourassa, the league’s leading rusher. As an added bonus, first place will be on the line in Witmer; the winner here remains in no worse than a tie for first place in the Section 2 race.

