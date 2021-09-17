On the night that Hempfield inducted its latest athletic hall of fame class, including the most successful football team in school history, the 2021 version of the Black Knights pulled off one of the program’s most dramatic, improbable wins with a come-from-behind 17-14 victory over Exeter.

The win was sealed in the final seconds when Grant Hoover and Adam Acker blocked a potential game-tying Exeter field goal.

Turning Point: Trailing 14-9 early in the fourth quarter, the Knights (2-2) executed a drive for the ages, moving the ball 76 yards on 13 plays while gobbling up over 6 minutes of precious time.

The drive was highlighted by a key 10-yard third down run by Stephen Katch, and two key third down passes from quarterback Cam Harbaugh, one a 13-yarder to Adam Acker and the other a 19-yarder to Andy Garcia. Katch finished off the drive with a tough 8-yard run right up the middle, and Harbaugh polished it off with a two-point conversion throw to Micah Gates just inside the right pylon.

Momentum-shifter: Harbaugh had already worked some magic earlier in the half to pull the Black Knights within a score. On yet another third-and-long play, Harbaugh eluded the pass rush, stepped up into the pocket and lofted a pass down the right sideline to Braydon Felsinger for a 77-yard touchdown.

Exeter dominates early: Earlier in the evening, it had looked like the highlight of the evening for Hempfield would be the halftime induction ceremony.

Exeter (2-2) bookended the first half with impressive scoring drives. On the game’s opening drive, the Eagles took the ball 77 yards on 10 plays, 9 of which were runs. Ty Yocum plunged in from two yards out for the game’s first score.

On the team’s final drive of the first half, Exeter ran the ball nine straight times, most of which were right behind the right side of the offensive line. Eric Nangle bolted in from five yards out to put the Eagles in front 14-0.

Key statistic: Hempfield was able to answer in the final minute of the first half thanks to a long kickoff return by Grant Hoover and a 15-yard pass from quarterback Cam Harbaugh to running back Hunter Smith on a swing route down the middle of the field. Cannon Biscoe drilled a 30-yard field goal to cut the Knights’ deficit to 14-3 at the half. The three points would prove pivotal by the end of the night.

Missed opportunities: Earlier in the first half, Hempfield missed out on two scoring opportunities. Midway through the first quarter, Harbaugh scrambled for a 14-yard run and then completed a 12-yard pass to Adam Acker to put the Black Knights in prime position at the Eagles’ nine-yard line. A few players later, however, a field goal attempt by Biscoe was blocked.

On the next Exeter drive, the Hempfield defense forced a three and out, including a tackle in the backfield by Chase Petrasek. After Exeter muffed a snap on fourth down, the Black Knights nearly tackled punter Mike Moser inside the five, but he was able to get away a left footed kick.

Still, the Black Knights were set up with first and 10 at the Exeter 20, but Hempfield went backwards, and again came away with no points.