About a year ago around this time on the football schedule, Hempfield was riding a three-game win streak heading into a Week Seven matchup against Cedar Crest. With Manheim Township looming in Week Eight, the Black Knights were caught looking ahead and lost to Cedar Crest.

“I hate bringing up last year,” Hempfield coach George Eager said. “But we talked about that.”

The topic was timely as Hempfield entered Friday riding a three-game win streak with a showdown at Wilson looming next week. As a result, Friday’s matchup with Penn Manor could have again been a trap game for the Black Knights.

Instead, host Hempfield jumped out to a three-score lead eight minutes in and eventually came away with a 34-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One win over the visiting Comets.

With the win, Hempfield (3-0 league, 5-1 overall) stayed unbeaten in league play and tied with Wilson (2-0, 4-1) in the loss column atop Section One. The Knights also held onto the Battle of 462 trophy, played between the teams for the third year in a row.

Hempfield gathered 229 rushing yards, powered by running back Grant Hoover (15 carries, 197 yards, two touchdowns).

“Our o-line came up clutch,” Hoover said. “I saw the hole and hit it hard. I got a lot to work on. This game is in the past. Focus on Wilson.

“(Hoover) gets hard yards," Eager said. "He’s a wrestler and runs like a wrestler. He looks like he’s going down but then maneuvers his way out. ... But it starts on the offensive line, guys who will open up holes. We’re going to need that and more next week.”

On the other side, the Hempfield defense tallied seven sacks and held Penn Manor (2-1, 3-3) to 30 rushing yards - it would’ve been closer to 90 if not for the yardage negated by the sacks.

The Knights’ defense also had three takeaways. The first of those came five plays into the game when linebacker Cole Peters stripped Penn Manor quarterback Eli Warfel (9 for 21, 119 yards, one TD, one interception) of the ball in the backfield. Hempfield d-lineman Deyvid Palepale scooped up the ball around the 23-yard line and rumbled to paydirt for his first varsity score.

“I saw the ball loose,” Palepale said. “I knew I had a step on the lineman. If I could get the ball the lineman wasn’t going to catch me.”

Six plays into its first drive of the game, Hempfield QB Jackson Landis (18 for 24, 206 yards, two TDs, one INT) connected with Gabe Benjamin on a screen pass that resulted in a 46-yard score to push the lead to 14-0.

Three plays into Penn Manor’s third possession, Warfel was again strip-sacked, with the ensuing fumble recovered by Hempfield’s Jacob Karkoska. One play later, Hoover scored on a 10-yard run to push the advantage to 21-0 less than eight minutes into the game.

Hempfield made it 28-0 on its opening drive of the second half, going 78 yards on 10 plays, capped by a 24-yard pass from Landis to Benjamin.

The final score may have been more lopsided if not for two Hempfield giveaways and its 114 yards in penalties.

“We know very well if we commit those penalties next week we’re going to lose,” Eager said. “If we turn the ball over next week we’re going to lose. … There were very good things that happened. But when we’re striving to be the best Hempfield football team we can be, we need to eliminate those things.”

