Deyvid Palepale let his youngest brother break the news. Dezmond pulled out a red and gold cap, placed it on his head and revealed the decision to the college football world.

The next stop for Hempfield’s two-way lineman is the University of Southern California.

Palepale made his choice earlier in the week and shared it with a gathering of friends and family at Caruso’s Italian Restaurant on Saturday afternoon. Michigan and Penn State were the perceived frontrunners. USC convinced him in the end.

“When I went to visit, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be going here,” Palepale said. “They said the right things that will set me up for my future. I can’t pass on that. It was a no-brainer.”

Palepale believes USC offers his best chance to reach the NFL while providing connections in the business world after he graduates. He hopes to work in real estate once his football career is over.

The 6-3, 315-pound left tackle and defensive end will likely be an interior defensive lineman at the next level.

Palepale moved to Lancaster County from Alaska as a freshman and briefly considered transferring to IMG Academy in Florida in January. He elected to stay at Hempfield and play alongside his other brother, Dehvyn, who is entering ninth grade.

Before he was one of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s prized recruits, Palepale was a new face in Landisville.

No one at Hempfield saw him coming,

‘Who is this guy?’

George Eager was nearing the start of his first season as Hempfield’s head coach when he stopped by a freshman workout to see how things were going. He noticed a player he’d never seen before.

“Who is this guy?” Eager thought to himself.

The freshman coach mispronounced Palepale’s name (it’s Pa-lay pa-lay) and mentioned that he might soon be moving to York. Eager was determined to keep the newcomer around.

Palepale spent the entire season on the freshman squad. He was a well-kept secret.

“We didn’t know who he was or where he was going to stay,” Eager said. “We actually didn’t pull him up that year. Shame on me. It happened so late. We didn’t know he was going to be with us.”

Mike Shaffer, another Hempfield lineman, remembers seeing Palepale in the back of the room during a meeting. He hadn’t even been issued his school iPad.

Once Shaffer saw the Alaska native on the field, playing at linebacker, it was a revelation.

“It was crazy,” Shaffer said. “He was just plowing through people. Obviously they were outmatched. Look at him and look at the freshmen that year.”

Palepale’s anonymity didn’t last long. He was a varsity starter as a sophomore and landed his first Division I offer, from the University of Louisville, before that season ended. Soon he was attending camps and the offers were piling up.

Hempfield faced Central Dauphin East in the final game of Palepale’s sophomore season. That’s when Eager realized exactly where this ride was headed. Palepale had rare athleticism to accompany his rare size.

“He did some things that not many people do,” Eager said. “He was able to take their tackle and basically run him into the quarterback. On a screen he was running just as fast as the skill guys.”

Palepale was unanimously selected Outstanding Lineman of the Year in Section One and was voted All-State as an offensive tackle by Pennsylvania’s writers last season.

During his college announcement, he thanked his dad for putting a football in his hands. Tumua Lauano introduced his son to the sport as a 6-year-old. He played Pop Warner for years and came to Hempfield as a polished product.

Shaffer quickly became friends with the quiet kid in the back of the room. Both are entering their third season as starters. Now they line up together on the left side, Palepale at tackle and Shaffer at guard, and impose their will on defenses.

“You love playing with him,” Shaffer said. “He’s just enjoyable and he can do a lot of things in the game. It’s fun to be around him. He’s a good person.”

One more season

Palepale’s family has already adopted some USC traditions. When Dezmond put on the cap, everyone displayed two fingers. What looks like a peace sign is actually a V-shape for victory. A symbol of the Trojans’ success.

Everyone then said, “Fight On,” which is the team’s battle cry.

Palepale knows he has barely scratched the surface of what he can become. Imagine his size and strength once he enters a college weight and nutrition program.

“There’s always room to grow,” he said. “I’ve always kept that in the back of my mind and made sure I wasn’t getting complacent. I’m going to be a bottom feeder when I get into the program. I’m going in ready to work so I can work my way up.”

Before Palepale leaves for Los Angeles, he hopes to help Hempfield contend for the Section One championship this fall.

Eager, now entering his fourth season, realizes this could be the best player he ever coaches.

“We imagine him being a terror, a force,” Eager said. “A guy we can run behind. A guy who can disrupt any offense. A guy with a high motor. We expect other teams to gameplan for him.”

The connections Palepale made at Hempfield kept him from IMG Academy. Football helped him make friends at a new school thousands of miles from his childhood home.

“It’s the reason I came back to play here,” he said. “To play with my little brother and play with the guys I started my high school career off with. That’s the most exciting part for me.”

One more run with the Black Knights awaits Palepale. Then he’ll fight on at USC.