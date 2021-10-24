From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are the Week 9 Helmet Sticker winners, handed out to the top performers who helped their teams pick up victories on Friday:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Cedar Crest: Have a night, Jay Huber and Nolan Groff. The Falcons’ pitch-and-catch duo clicked early and often in Cedar Crest’s 40-15 dub at Penn Manor. Huber completed 14-of-19 passes for 317 yards with four TD strikes — three to Groff, who caught five passes for 205 yards. That’s 41 yards per grab, and Groff’s TD receptions covered 73, 49 and 47 yards, respectively. Huber had the 10th 300-yard passing night among L-L League quarterbacks this season. Groff’s 205-yard night was the second-best among L-L League pass-catchers this fall. Huber also joined the 1,000-yard passing club this season with his big air effort vs. the Comets.

Manheim Township: Sophomore QB Hayden Johnson continues to sizzle, and he was solid in the pocket once again in the Blue Streaks’ 62-21 win at McCaskey. Johnson hit on 11-of-22 passes for 202 yards with four TD throws — to four different receivers — as Township put up 481 total yards and 24 first downs. Up next for the Streaks: A trip up 222 North to West Lawn for a Week 10 showdown game at Wilson, where the Bulldogs clinch the outright section title with a win. Township forces a tie for the crown with a victory.

Wilson: The Bulldogs put on their running shoes Friday at Hempfield, piling up 280 ground stripes in Wilson’s riveting 28-21 victory. The two biggest heavy lifters were QB Brad Hoffman and RB Jadyn Jones, who took turns bowling over Black Knights’ defenders. Hoffman bolted for 131 yards on 17 carries with an 8-yard TD keeper to get the scoring started on Friday. Jones raced for 139 yards on 21 takes with a pair of TD runs, a 2-yarder in the first half, and then a 14-yard dash with 32 seconds to play, capping Wilson’s game-winning march in the waning minutes. The Bulldogs clinched no worse than a tie for their 29th L-L League section title — and second in a row — and they’ll go for the outright crown Friday when Township comes calling. Circle it.

2. SECTION 2 AND SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Cocalico: No secret with this sticker pick. Anthony Bourassa ran wild in the Eagles’ must-have 27-21 victory over Warwick. His snazzy numbers: 23 carries for 330 yards — 14.3 yards per pop — with a pair of TD romps as Cocalico cliched no worse than a tie for section gold. Bourassa’s TD runs covered 12 and 80 yards; he now has six TD runs of 70 yards or more this season, and Bourassa leads the league in rushing yards (1,725) and TD runs (21). He’s averaging a healthy 9.2 yards per carry.

Garden Spot: A pair of Spartans nab stickers here, after Garden Spot dropped Lancaster Catholic 45-27. First up, QB Kye Harting had a 100/100 night behind center with 111 rushing yards on 13 carries with a pair of TD keepers, plus 111 passing yards on 7-of-14 passes with a pair of TD tosses. Harting’s TD keepers covered 3 and 10 yards, respectively, and he also caught one pass for 14 yards. And a sticker for jack-of-all-trades back Tristin Sadowski, who has slid into his role as super-back quite nicely. Against the Crusaders, he caught four passes for 77 yards — including a 27-yard TD grab from Harting — went 2-for-2 passing for 39 yards, and chipped in with 14 rushing yards.

Lampeter-Strasburg: A trio of stickers for the Pioneers, who throttled Ephrata 63-7 to clinch no worse than a tie for the Section 3 title, L-S’s second section crown in a row and ninth overall. First up, QB Berkeley Wagner called his own number seven times for 74 yards with three TD keepers, covering 5, 4 and 13 yards, respectively. Up next, RB Giovanni Malatesta carried 10 times for 73 yards with three TD runs of his own, covering 3, 3 and 4 yards, respectively, as the Pioneers piled up 382 rushing yards and 414 total yards against the Mountaineers. And a sticker for lefty kicker Andrew Reidenbaugh, who trotted out for nine PAT attempts, and he drilled all nine to pitch in. L-S welcomes Lebanon on Friday, and if the Pioneers can make it nine wins in a row, they’d have the Section 3 flag to themselves.

Manheim Central: A sticker for multi-purpose threat Owen Sensenig, who helped the Barons blank Elizabethtown 42-0 for their second shutout win in a row, and fourth overall this season. Sensenig caught six passes for 92 yards with a 19-yard TD snag from his wideout spot. He also scooped up a fumble and went 29 yards for a touchdown as Central held E-town to 37 rushing yards and 127 total yards. The Barons host rival Cocalico on Friday; the Eagles have clinched a tie for the section title, and Central needs a win to share the banner with the Eagles.

Solanco: Two stickers for the Golden Mules, who whitewashed Conestoga Valley 37-0. First up, QB Bradley Weder had a successful starting debut behind center, hitting on 3-of-6 passes for 93 yards, including a TD toss. It was Solanco’s first passing score this season. And RB Brian Coleman helped spearhead Solanco’s rushing attack against the Buckskins with 107 yards on 17 carries, including TD runs of 2 and 25 yards as the Mules hammered out 215 rushing yards. CV suffered its second straight shutout setback, after falling to Manheim Central 63-0 in Week 8. Solanco snapped a 4-game slide with its victory over the Bucks.

3. SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Columbia: The Crimson Tide clinched no worse than a tie for its first section championship since 2002 compliments of a 42-35 victory over Elco. Two stickers here: QB Robert Footman hit on 13-of-18 passes for 277 yards with four TD tosses, plus a pair of TD keepers, covering 8 and 37 yards, respectively. Footman also had a pair of 2-point conversion passes as Columbia won its sixth game in a row. His favorite target vs. the Raiders: J’von Collazo caught five passes for 102 yards, including a 52-yard TD grab. Footman leads the L-L League in passing yards (2,406 yards) and TD strikes (27). Columbia clinches the outright title with a win Friday over visiting Pequea valley.

Northern Lebanon: Mitchell Hetrick had himself a defensive performance in the Vikings’ 42-7 triumph at Pequea Valley. From his D-end spot, Hetrick had two defensive touchdowns. He scooped up a fumble and rumbled for 30 yards for a score. Later, Hetrick pounced on a fumble in the end zone for another TD as NL held PV to 55 rushing yards and 117 total yards, while snapping its 4-game losing streak in the process.

Octorara: A clutch win for the Braves, who KO’d Annville-Cleona 53-7 to remain in the section race and in the D3-4A playoff hunt. The star of the show was RB Mike Trainor, who carved up the Dutchmen’s defense for 221 yards on nine carries — a whopping 24.5 yards per touch — with a pair of TD runs, covering 62 and 83 yards, respectively. Trainor also had a 21-yard TD reception for his third score, as Octorara amassed 504 rushing yards and 634 total yards vs. A-C. The Braves need a win over Northern Lebanon and for Pequea Valley to upset first-place Columbia to force a tie for the section crown. A victory should also keep Octorara inside the bubble for a postseason bid. Speaking of victories, the Braves are up to seven wins this season, the most dubs in a single-season in program history.

