From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Week 8 Helmet Stickers front and center. Honoring the top playmakers from Friday, who helped their teams pick up victories as we barrel toward the finish line of the regular season:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Hempfield: For the first time in the history of their traveling trophy series, the Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy is heading to Landisville, after the Black Knights KO’d Manheim Township 17-14 in Neffsville. The Blue Streaks had a 7-0 lead in said trophy series, but Hempfield finally got its hands on the hardware after snapping Township’s 4-game winning tear. Two stickers here: Adam Acker was clutch on both sides of the ball for the Knights; from his DB spot on defense he registered six tackles, as Hempfield held Township to 30 rushing yards and 145 total yards, and on offense Acker hauled in nine catches for 70 yards. And a nod to QB Cam Harbaugh, who had yet another clutch dual-threat night in the pocket for the Knights: He clicked on 13-of-23 passes for 171 yards with a TD toss, and he rushed for 85 yards, including a 10-yard TD keeper, as the Knights booted Township out of its first-place tie with Wilson, and now Hempfield and the Streaks are both at 2-1 in the section and looking up at the Bulldogs (3-0). Acker, Harbaugh and the Knights are set to host — wait for it — Wilson on Friday for another Section 1 showdown. Can Hempfield do it again? FYI: Acker and Harbaugh joined us on the L-L Football Roundtable video show earlier this season.

Penn Manor: The Comets squeezed past McCaskey by a 21-17 count, pulling off a late comeback to snap their 2-game slide. The heroes: QB Eli Warfel hit on 13-of-17 passes for 177 yards with a TD toss, and he engineered the winning drive as part of his snappy 6-for-6 second-half passing effort. And a sticker for Erik Hinkle, who scored the game-winner on a 2-yard plunge with time running out, as Penn Manor pulled off yet another fourth-quarter rally and stunned the Red Tornado. Hinkle also came up big in special teams, popping a punt return 42 yards for a TD against McCaskey, which had a lead in the waning minutes. Warfel and Hinkle get stickers for helping the Comets come back. Again.

Wilson: Three stickers for the Bulldogs, who topped Cedar Crest 49-24 to take over sole possession of first place in the section race. First up, Cam Jones, who continues to sizzle in the special teams department. Against the Falcons, Jones returned a punt 69 yards for a TD, and he took a kickoff 91 yards to the house for another TD. Jones has returned a punt for a TD in three straight games, and he has four punt-return scores this season for Wilson — tying the program’s single-season mark; Jimmy Brooks returned four punts for scores back in 2012. Thanks to the Bulldogs’ folks for that nugget. Jones also has two kickoff returns for touchdowns this season, and he chipped in with a 2-yard TD run vs. Cedar Crest. Up next, QB Brad Hoffman had a clutch dual-threat night behind center against the Falcons: 6-of-11 passing for 56 yards with a TD toss, and he zoomed for 195 yards on 14 carries with a pair of TD keepers, covering 60 and 44 yards, respectively. Last but not least, Cam’s big brother, RB Jadyn Jones, had another big night toting the rock: 23 carries for 162 yards, with a 26-yard TD sprint for the Bulldogs, who find themselves in a very familiar spot: Alone atop the Section 1 leaderboard with two weeks to go — with a trip to Hempfield and a home date vs. Manheim Township to close it out. Should be fun.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Cocalico: Two stickers here, for a pair of breakaways backs who helped the Eagles soar past Elizabethtown 49-28 to remain in first place in Section 2. First up, the league’s leading rusher, Anthony Bourassa, who had another monster night coming out of the backfield with 172 yards on 17 carries, plus TD romps of 3, 65 and 70 yards, respectively. Bourassa is up to a league-best 1,395 rushing yards on 165 takes, with a league-best 19 TD runs. He’s had five games of 170-plus rushing yards this season, including a league-best 313-yard effort, and two other 200-plus-yard games. He’s been electric. And a sticker for Steven Flinton, who had a jack-of-all-trades night against E-town with 102 rushing yards on just seven carries, with a 41-yard TD dash, and he also caught two passes for 44 yards — and both grabs went for touchdowns, covering 9 and 34 yards for the Eagles, who have a first-place showdown Friday at home vs. Warwick, which is tied for first in the loss column with Cocalico. That winner takes over sole possession of first place in Section 2 as the Warriors try and defend their crown.

Manheim Central: Stickers for two offensive standouts and a pair of defensive wizards for the Barons, who steamrolled longtime rival Conestoga Valley 63-0 to remain in the Section 2 hunt. It was the second time Central eclipsed the 60-point plateau this season; the Barons blanked Susquehanna Township 60-0 back in Week 3. Against CV, QB Judd Novak was a crisp 8-for-10 passing for 97 yards with a trio of TD strikes. He also rushed for 81 yards with a pair of TD keepers, covering 43 and 14 yards, respectively. Meanwhile, Owen Sensenig had a big-play night for the Barons: 5 catches for 53 yards — including TD grabs of 1 and 19 yards, respectively — and he took a punt return 45 yards to the house for a TD on special teams. On the defensive side of the ball, a pair of heat-seeker linebackers did major damage for Central: Kahlen Watt had three tackles and he picked off a pair of passes, and he returned both of those interceptions for scores, covering 37 and 31 yards, respectively. That’s three pick-6 plays this season for Watt, by the way. Nick Haas also came up big against the Bucks with six tackles, and he scooped up a fumble and raced 27 yards for Central’s third D score against CV, which managed just 125 yards and five first downs vs. the Barons’ opportunistic D.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. SECTION 3 AND SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Columbia: Another week, another staggering performance by Crimson Tide QB Robert Footman, who continues to amaze. Piloting the league’s top-ranked offense, he went 15-for-20 through the air for 283 yards with four TD throws, and he added 76 rushing yards with a pair of TD keepers as Columbia put up 448 yards and beat Annville-Cleona 62-48 to take over sole possession of first place in Section 4. The Tide came into the clash averaging a league-best 448 yards a game — and they hit that number right on the button behind Footman, whose TD keepers covered 12 and 20 yards, and they were both electrifying, bob-and-weave plays that made several defenders whiff. He also had a pair of 2-point runs and two 2-point passes as the Tide lit up another scoreboard.

Donegal: The Indians absolutely, positively needed a bounce-back effort against Ephrata, one week after suffering a 55-0 setback against Lampeter-Strasburg. Donegal got it, knocking Ephrata out of a first-place tie with a must-have 35-27 triumph. Two offensive heroes get stickers here: RB Noah Rohrer was a bell-cow back with 140 yards on 23 workmanlike carries, with three body-slam TD bolts covering 3, 4 and 2 yards, respectively. And multi-purpose back Ian Brown helped out in the pass-catching department with two catches for 85 yards, and both of those grabs went for touchdowns, covering 52 and 33 yards, respectively. Brown also caught a 2-point conversion pass, as Donegal remained in the lead pack in Section 3 — while knocking Ephrata off the co-1-line in the process.

Elco: Still plenty of fight and moxie in the Raiders, who topped rival Northern Lebanon 43-32 to remain with the lead dogs in Section 4 — and Elco is at first-place Columbia on Friday, with an opportunity to throw an oily monkey wrench into the proceedings. Against the Vikings, the Raiders absolutely owned the ground, pounding out 455 rushing yards. So first and foremost, stickers to Elco’s O-line — the whole lot of you, for winning those trench battles all night. And stickers for QB Cole Thomas, who rushed for 138 yards on 21 carries with four TD keepers, and RB Luke Williams, who continued his torrid season with a whopping 266-yard, 2-TD effort vs. NL. His TD rumbles covered 67 and 68 yards, respectively, as the Raiders paid a friendly reminder that they’re still very much here and in this.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Plenty of heroes to go around for the Pioneers, who rallied past Garden Spot for a riveting 50-20 win for their seventh victory in a row — and now sole possession of first place in Section 3 after Donegal KO’d Ephrata. Beau Heyser gets the nod — and a sticker — for his two-way performance vs. Garden Spot: The bruiser had four tackles on D from his LB spot, and he caught four passes for 70 yards from his familiar TE spot, and two of those snags went for touchdowns — both covering 8 yards in the Red Zone, where he dominates — as L-S piled up 441 total yards and kept on keeping on, despite an early scare from Sparty Nation. L-S hosts Ephrata on Friday, where the Pioneers can take another step toward defending their Section 3 banner.

Lancaster Catholic: The Crusaders snapped their 2-game losing skid, and QB Will Cranford was the catalyst in Catholic’s 71-8 implosion over Lebanon with a 100/100 night behind center. Cranford clicked on a steady 9-of-12 passes for 163 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and he rushed for 109 yards on seven carries with three TD keepers, covering 29, 8 and 51 yards, respectively, as the Crusaders hammered out 415 yards and picked up some nice mo for the stretch run — with a potential spot in the D3-3A bracket hanging in the balance. And this: Catholic hit the 70-point mark Friday for the first time since Oct. 21, 2011 — the year the Crusaders went 16-0 and won their second PIAA-2A state championship — when Catholic beat Columbia 70-28. Conversely, Lebanon allowed 70-plus points in a game for the first time since Oct. 28, 2016, when Manheim Township crunched the Cedars 71-20.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage