From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Week 7 Helmet Sticker winners, and it’s quite a lengthy list. Stickers go to players who helped their teams pick up victories on Friday. And away we go:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Cedar Crest: Without getting all melodramatic on you, the Falcons’ 20-13 victory at Hempfield just might be the win of the year so far this season in the L-L League. The Black Knights were absolutely chugging along with three wins in a row, and Cedar Crest lugged a 3-game losing skid to Landisville — then proceeded to knock Hempfield out of first place. The hero was Aadyn Richards, who had a heck of a multi-purpose performance for the Falcons with 119 rushing yards on 21 carries, with a 10-yard TD run and a 38-yard INT pick-6 defensive score from his linebacker spot. It was just what the doctor ordered for Cedar Crest, and Richards had his fingerprints all over the Falcons’ clutch road dub.

Manheim Township: Make that four wins in a row for the taking-no-prisoners Blue Streaks, compliments of a 48-14 triumph over Penn Manor. The catalyst — again — was soph QB Hayden Johnson, who is putting together a monster season in the pocket. Against the Comets, he clicked on 14-of-15 passes for 255 yards with a trio of TD strikes, as Township remained in a first-place tie with Wilson. During the Streaks’ 4-game winning tear, Johnson is — wait for it — 73-of-90 (a lights-out 81 percent completions) for 921 yards with 14 TD strikes. In seven games, he’s 124-for-171 for 1,527 yards with 19 TD tosses, and his 124 completions are most in the league. Those 19 TD throws are tied for most in the league with Columbia’s Robert Footman. Bottom line: This Johnson kid is putting up some dizzying numbers, and Township is smoking hot and in first place — with archival Hempfield coming to town Friday for another showdown.

Wilson: A trio of Helmet Stickers for the Bulldogs, who rolled to a 59-12 victory over McCaskey to remain in a first-place tie with Township, with the Streaks set to invade West Lawn later on in Week 10. First up is QB Brad Hoffman, who was a tidy 5-for-8 passing vs. McCaskey, and three of those completions went for TD passes. He tacked on a 1-yard QB sneak TD, as the Bulldogs amassed 479 total yards. Up next, RB Jadyn Jones was a TD-maker against the Red Tornado, with 65 yards on nine takes with two TD runs — covering 3 and 17 yards, respectively — and he hauled in a 50-yard TD reception from Hoffman. Last but certainly not least, Cam Jones had another terrific game in the special teams department. He returned four punts for 145 yards — including a 51-yard TD return and a 74-yard return on another play — and he popped a kickoff return 35 yards to set up another drive. He also had one carry out of the backfield for 43 yards for Wilson. The punt return TD was his third this season, and Cam Jones also had a 70-yard punt-return TD just last week vs. Penn Manor. He has been a special teams fiend.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. SECTION 2 AND SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Cocalico: Sorry if this is beginning to sound like a broken record, but another week and another Helmet Sticker for Eagles’ ace RB Anthony Bourassa, who continues to carve up opposing defenses. He was at it again in Cocalico’s 46-28 win at Conestoga Valley with 203 yards on 26 takes with four TD runs, covering 5, 1, 3 and 8 yards, respectively. It was the third time this season Bourassa went for more than 200 yards in a game, and he’s the league’s leading rusher with 1,223 yards on 148 workmanlike carries (8.3 yards per rush) with 16 TD romps, which are tied for the most in the league with Ephrata’s Andre Weidman.

Ephrata: Speaking of Mr. Weidman … yet another Helmet Sticker for the Mountaineers’ breakaway back, who is having a mammoth season toting the rock for Ephrata. In the Mounts’ come-from-behind 29-21 victory over Lancaster Catholic, Weidman took the ball 34 times for 232 yards with a pair of TD runs, covering 2 and 55 yards, respectively. The 55-yarder was a fourth-quarter dagger, and he tacked on a 2-point run to help the Mounts stretch their lead. In the last two games, Weidman is at 486 yards on 62 carries with seven TD romps, and for the season he’s up 1,173 yards — second-most in the league behind Bourassa — on a league-leading 163 takes with 16 TD runs, tied for first in the circuit with Bourassa.

Garden Spot: Four big Helmet Stickers for Sparty Nation, after Garden Spot — which missed last week’s game against Donegal because of coronavirus concerns — made a triumphant return to action with a 36-0 whitewash win over Lebanon. Plenty of heroes to go around, including: WR-DB Derrick Lambert, who hauled in a 15-yard TD catch, and he helped preserve the shutout with a pair of interceptions on defense, giving him six picks this season. QB Kye Harting had a dual-threat night, going 12-for-25 through the air for 206 yards with a pair of TD throws, and he rushed for 68 yards, including a 46-yard TD sprint. Then were was WR Zecheriah Nagle, who hauled in six catches for 146 yards, including a 28-yard TD reception. And a nod to kicker Walker Martin, who continued his amazing season with three more field goals, drilling a 28-yarder, a 35-yarder and a 41-yarder against the Cedars. Walker, who has a league-best 10 field-goal makes this fall, now has the three longest made field goals in the L-L this season, including a 47-yarder.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Helmet Stickers all around to the Pioneers’ chiseled defensive unit, which smothered Donegal in a 55-0 victory for L-S’s sixth win in a row. The Pioneers held the Indians to 64 total yards, 56 rushing yards and three first downs, while forcing three fumbles and registering a pair of safeties. Donegal didn’t get a first down until there were 17 seconds to go in the third quarter. It was L-S’s third shutout victory this season, and the Pioneers have given up a league-low 75 points and they’re now at No. 1 in the league in team defense, yielding just 209 yards a game. Take a bow, L-S D fellas.

Manheim Central: Have a night, Judd Novak. The Barons’ QB took to the airways early and often in Central’s 35-21 victory at Solanco, and he ended up having a big night up top. Novak hit on 27-of-40 passes for 268 yards with four TD tosses, and he also rushed for 94 yards on nine carries with a 55-yard TD keeper for the Barons, who piled up 421 yards with Novak at the wheel. And a sticker for Novak’s favorite target, Owen Sensenig, who had a big game on the flanks against the Golden Mules. Sensenig had nine receptions for 105 yards, and his 16-yard TD grab helped the Barons pull away in the fourth quarter.

Warwick: In what turned out to be the game of the night, the Warriors held on by mere inches for a riveting 42-40 victory over Elizabethtown, as the Bears came up just short on a potential game-tying 2-point conversion run with time running out. Warwick remained in a first-place tie with the win, and RB Christian Royer was a key cog with 103 yards on 25 carries with a pair of TD runs, covering 1 and 9 yards, respectively. While the Warriors’ passing attack has received a lot of pub this season for their aerial heroics, Royer has been a bell-cow back for Warwick with 765 yards on 148 carries with 13 TD runs. He helped the Warriors chew clock and ultimately hold off E-town on Friday.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

3. SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Annville-Cleona: Rogan Harter is tough to tackle. Ask Pequea Valley’s defensive players. The Dutchmen’s speedy breakaway back zoomed for 165 yards on just six carries — a dandy 27.5 yards per pop — with a pair of TD sprints in A-C’s 55-21 win over Braves. Those scoring runs covered 75 and 45 yards as A-C stockpiled 496 rushing yards vs. PV — and the Dutchmen have 908 ground yards in their last two games as A-C shares first place in the section hunt with Columbia, which visits the Dutchmen on Friday. As for Harter, he’s up to 591 rushing yards on 40 carries — averaging a league-best 14.8 yards per take, among qualified backs — with five TD scampers.

Columbia: Three Helmet Stickers for the Crimson Tide, which remained in a first-place tie with Annville-Cleona after easing past Northern Lebanon by a 35-13 count. Jack-of-all-trades back J’von Collazo pulled in eight receptions for 107 yards, including a 48-yard TD snag. Dominic Diaz-Ellis, one of Columbia’s sure-handed flank threats, caught five passes for 100 yards with a pair of TD snares, covering 47 and 4 yards, respectively. And QB Robert Footman was the maestro; he clicked on 19-of-31 passes for 308 yards with three TD tosses, and he added a pair of TD keepers, covering 11 and 5 yards, respectively. It was Footman’s third 300-yard passing game this season, and he’s at 120-for-206 for a league-best 1,846 passing yards. Footman leads the league in pass attempts, and he’s tied with Johnson at Township with 19 TD passes.

Octorara: A fantastic 32-17 win at Elco for the Braves, and the pitch-and-catch combo of QB Weston Stoltzfus and WR Cody Diantonio had quite the night. Stoltzfus went 12-for-15 through the air for 217 yards with four TD tosses — all to Diantonio, who had seven catches in all for 158 yards. The TD strikes covered 32, 25, 28 and 5 yards, respectively, as Octorara KO’d the defending Section 4 champs and remained in the thick of the section and D3-4A playoff chases. Stoltzfus’ passer efficiency rating now sits at a league-best 150 — 156 is a max rating — as he’s hit on 55-of-82 attempts for 1,071 yards with 17 TD passes against zero interceptions.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage