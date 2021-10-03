From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Week 6 Helmet Sticker winners, handed out to a troupe of players who helped their teams pick up victories on Friday:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Hempfield: A pair of Helmet Stickers for the Black Knights, who axed McCaskey 41-6 for a 3-game winning streak, and an early leg-up in the section derby. Another week, another sticker for QB Cam Harbaugh, who was nearly perfect up top vs. the Red Tornado: 10-for-12 for 188 yards with three TD strikes. His favorite target Friday also snags a sticker: Tommy Minnich caught five passes for 110 yards with a pair of TD grabs, covering 16 and 12 yards, respectively. Hempfield hosts Cedar Crest next, with Manheim Township and Wilson to follow after that.

Manheim Township: Heroes aplenty in the Blue Streaks’ 42-7 romp over Cedar Crest, but how about what Nick Good did out of the backfield? He rushed for 100 yards on the dot on just nine carries with a 67-yard TD sprint mixed in there. And Good caught four passes for 32 yards with a 30-yard TD reception as Township piled up 410 yards and won its third game in a row. Streaks host Penn Manor next.

Wilson: Welcome back, Jadyn Jones. The Bulldogs’ leading rusher missed the previous two games following a Week 3 ejection, and he returned with authority Friday at Penn Manor. Check the numbers: 11 carries for 156 yards — 14.2 bullish yards per touch — with three TD jaunts in Wilson’s 40-6 dub. Jones’ TD runs covered 2, 1 and 68 yards, respectively. And we’ll keep it in the family for another Bulldogs’ sticker: Cam Jones came up big in special teams for Wilson, returning a punt 70 yards for a touchdown against the Comets. It was Jones’ second 70-yard punt-return for a score this season. Jones + Jones = big Bulldogs’ win. Wilson welcomes McCaskey next.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

2. SECTION 2 AND SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Cocalico: Two Helmet Stickers here, after the Eagles doubled-up Solanco 28-14 for a quick start in the section hunt. First up, RB Anthony Bourassa, who continues to terrorize opposing defenses. He carved up the Golden Mules for 164 yards on 23 workmanlike carries, with a trio of TD jaunts. Those scoring runs covered 35, 20 and 53 yards, respectively. Bourassa became the first L-L League back to surpass 1,000 rushing yards this season; he’s at 1,020 stripes through Week 6 — and he missed a game earlier this season with a nagging injury. Secondly, stickers all around for Cocalico’s O-line which, once again, opened up holes for Bourassa. Figured Solanco at Cocalico would be a trench game, and the Eagles’ big dudes up front paved the way. Cocalico at Conestoga Valley next week in a first-place showdown. Speaking of the Buckskins …

Conestoga Valley: A pair of Helmet Stickers for the Bucks, who made it two wins in a row compliments of a 35-21 triumph at Elizabethtown. Bourassa has been tearing it up, yes. But is there a hotter back in the L-L League than CV’s Nick Tran? One week after piling up 150 yards and three scores in a win over McCaskey, he was right back at it against the Bears with 177 yards on 25 takes with three more TD runs, covering 7, 61 and 28 yards, respectively. That’s 327 yards and six TD bolts in the last eight quarters for Mr. Tran, if you’ve lost track. And a sticker for Jaiyell Plowden, who burned the Bears in space with four receptions for 122 yards — a gaudy 30 yards per snag — with a 55-yard TD catch to boot. Had a feeling Plowden would be Friday’s X-factor, and he delivered. FYI: Tran and Plowden joined us on the L-L Roundtable video show earlier this season.

Ephrata: The Mountaineers fended off Lebanon 48-32 in a point-fest on the grass on the Cedars' home turf, and a trio of players came up large. First up, RB Andre Weidman, who had yet another big game toting the rock: 28 carries for 254 yards with five — count ‘em, five — TD runs, covering 55, 33, 48, 3 and 25 yards, respectively. He was all over the place. Next, flank threat and special teams fiend Jeremiah Knowles back-pockets a sticker after he returned a punt 46 yards for a TD. Gotta love those return TDs. Knowles added a 29-yard punt return, and a 36-yard kickoff return for Ephrata, which feasted on good field position throughout. Also a big night for receiver Evan Boley, who caught five passes for 109 yards with a 21-yard TD reception, as the Mounts totaled 420 yards. Ephrata hosts Lancaster Catholic next.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Berkeley Wagner continues to amaze. The Pioneers’ dual-threat QB was at it again in L-S’s 42-14 win at Lancaster Catholic, with his second 100/100 game in a row. One week after torching Northern Lebanon for 173 passing yards and two scores and 121 rushing yards with two TD keepers, Wagner put up this snazzy stat line vs. the Crusaders: 13-of-18 passing for 192 yards with a TD strike, and 15 carries for 104 yards with five — yep, five — TD keepers, covering 1, 3, 2, 32 and 13 yards, respectively, as L-S won its fifth game in a row and picked up even more steam moving forward. In the last two games, Wagner has accounted for 365 passing yards, 225 rushing yards and a staggering 10 touchdowns. L-S hosts Donegal next; the Indians were idle this week when their game vs. Garden Spot was bagged because of coronavirus issues. Donegal will bring its 4-game winning streak to Lampeter on Friday. Circle it.

Warwick: The Warriors put up some seriously crooked numbers in their riveting 35-28 win at Manheim Central, like 522 total yards, 300-plus passing yards and 24 first downs. That adds up to four stickers for Warwick’s key O cogs vs. the Barons. First up, QB Jack Reed, who lit up the sky for 336 yards on 31-of-40 passes with a TD strike. Twice during the game he completed nine passes in a row; he was incredibly accurate and kept the Warriors’ O churning throughout. Next, RB Christian Royer was a brute, with 166 yards on 24 carries and — wait for it — four TD rumbles. His 66-yard romp on fourth and inches, coming out of a timeout, was a thing of beauty. Last but certainly not least, a pair of wideouts get stickers: Cooper Eckert caught (gulp) 14 passes for 123 yards, and Ryan Fink hauled in eight passes for 117 yards, including a nifty 22-yard TD reception, as Warwick opened defense of its Section 2 title with a flourish. Warriors host Elizabethtown next. FYI: Reed’s performance took him to the top of the league’s passing-yardage chart with 1,567 air yards. And this: Eckert's epic 14-catch night vs. the Barons now puts him atop the league's reception chart with 42 grabs.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Annville-Cleona: For the first time this season, an L-L League team produced a trio of 100-yard rushers in a single game. The Dutchmen pulled off that hat trick in their 41-0 whitewash over Northern Lebanon for A-C’s first shutout dub since 2019. Stickers for: Chase Maguire, who rumbled for 152 yards on 26 carries with a 10-yard TD bolt; Rogan Harter, who zoomed for 112 yards on just eight totes with a 41-yard TD dash; and Phoenix Music, who had 100 yards on the dot on 11 carries with a pair of TD runs, covering 3 and 39 yards, respectively. A-C had 412 yards vs. the Vikings — all on the ground. The Dutchmen welcome Pequea Valley next.

Columbia: Good grief, Robert Footman. What hasn’t the Crimson Tide’s QB done this season? And he outdid himself once again in Columbia’s wonderfully wacky 48-46 win at Octorara. His stat line: 21-of-27 for 274 yards with a pair of TD strikes through the air, plus 18 carries for 88 yards on the ground with four TD keepers, covering 1, 1, 13 and 40 yards, respectively. Footman also completed four 2-point conversion passes. His season stat line — in five games — is 101-for-175 for 1,538 yards with a league-best 16 TD throws. And a sticker for one of Footman’s top targets vs. Octorara: Jayden Boone had five catches for 117 yards, and his 6-yard TD snag with 14 seconds to play won it for Columbia. The Tide hosts Northern Lebanon next.

Elco: The Raiders breezed to a 56-0 win at Pequea Valley, and QB Cole Thomas and RB Luke Williams were the catalysts — and Helmet Sticker honorees. Thomas darted for 143 yards on nine carries (16.0 per rush) with three TD keepers, covering 10, 32 and 35 yards, respectively. Williams bulled his way to 141 yards on 11 takes (12.8 per carry) with three TD runs of his own, covering 69, 6 and 18 yards, respectively, as the Raiders pocketed 390 total yards, snapped their 3-game slide and opened defense of the Section 4 hardware with a bang. Elco welcomes Octorara next, in a rematch of last year’s down-to-the-wire beauty in Atglen, which the Raiders escaped late on their way to winning section gold and reaching the D3-4A finale.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage