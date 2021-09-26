From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Week 5 Helmet Sticker honorees, handed out to a bushel of players who helped their teams pick up victories on Friday:

1. SECTION 1 AND SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Conestoga Valley: Welcome back, Nick Tran. The Buckskins’ spunky RB departed the game with an injury last week vs. Daniel Boone and didn’t return. He had a triumphant return to CV’s backfield Friday, helping the Bucks sail past McCaskey by a 35-7 count. Tran took 25 workmanlike carries and he hammered out 150 yards with three TD romps, covering 7, 17 and 6 yards, respectively, as CV snapped a 2-game slide and picked up some mojo heading into its Section 2 opener at Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown: Not a huge night for the Bears’ offense, but RB Hayden Haver scored both of E-town’s must-have touchdowns on 1-yard dives. That was enough for the Bears to edge out Cedar Crest, 13-12. It was Haver’s second game-winning TD run this season; his 3-yard plunge with time running out gave E-town a 14-7 win over backyard rival Donegal back in Week 1.

Hempfield: If you’ve been paying attention, you know Black Knights’ QB Cam Harbaugh has been putting up some really clutch dual-threat numbers so far this season. Friday, in Hempfield’s 27-21 victory over Warwick, he outdid himself. Harbaugh clicked on 8-of-12 throws for 145 yards with a TD pass, and he rushed for 208 yards on 27 carries with a trio of TD keepers, covering 9, 4 and 11 yards, respectively, as Hempfield won its second straight game and picked up more mo heading into next week’s Section 1 opener vs. McCaskey. Three times this season an L-L League player has rushed for 200 or more yards in a game. Harbaugh on Friday, and the other two times were by the league’s leading rusher, Cocalico’s Anthony Bourassa, who had 313 yards against Garden Spot and 206 yards vs. Conrad Weiser.

Manheim Central: The Barons’ defense played a rugged second half, and Central held on for dear life in a 24-21 victory at Wilson for a 5-0 start. Four Barons’ defenders helped hold the Bulldogs to no points, 23 total yards and negative rushing yards in the second half. Central also pilfered three interceptions after the break. The catalysts: Kahlen Watt (8 tackles, 1 INT), Mason Weaver (7 tackles, 1 INT), Logan Saunders (10 tackles, 1/2 sack) and Nick Haas (8 tackles, 1/2 sack). Take a bow gentlemen. The Barons will go into their Section 2 opener on Friday against Warwick sporting the league’s top-ranked defense, allowing just 166 yards a game — with just 289 rushing yards allowed.

And this Central nugget: Four of the Barons’ five wins — against Cumberland Valley, Hempfield, Perkiomen Valley and Wilson — are vs. Class 6A programs. Susquehanna Township is 3A; Central is 5A, and is angling for a D3 playoff spot after missing the postseason last fall for the first time in 29 years.

Manheim Township: We heard a lot about Blue Streaks’ sophomore QB Hayden Johnson in the lead-up to this season, and he’s been superb so far in the pocket for Township, which picked up its second win a row, a 48-21 triumph at Cocalico on Friday. Johnson was stupendous: 15-of-18 for 229 yards with five TD strikes, and all five of those scoring throws came in the first half, when the Streaks scored on all six of their possessions before the break. In the last two games — including last week’s win at Spring-Ford — Johnson is a lights-out 40-for-50 (that’s a cool 80 percent) for 479 yards up top with nine TD passes.

Penn Manor: Not sure what it is about the Comets and late-game heroics here lately, but Penn Manor will certainly take it. One week after stunning Warwick 30-28 on a Hail Mary TD pass from Eli Warfel to Clark Wagstaff, Warfel was up to his old tricks at Solanco. The junior QB piloted a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives, connecting with DeShawn Stanley for the go-ahead TD on a 19-yard strike with 4:47 to go and Penn Manor hung on late for a 21-17 crossover win over the Golden Mules for a 4-1 start. For their fourth-quarter fireworks, Warfel and Stanley earned Helmet Stickers. Warfel went 9-for-13 for 142 yards with three TD tosses, including a 14-yard flip to Stanley earlier in the fourth quarter to get the Comets’ fast finish started. Warfel also rushed for 58 yards, and Stanley caught three passes for 45 yards, including the game-winner for blistering-hot Penn Manor.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Donegal: That’s four wins in a row for the rampaging Indians, who doubled-up reigning D3-4A runner-up Elco 28-14. Jon Holmes had another big night carrying the rock for Donegal with 158 yards on 12 carries — 13.2 yards per pop — with a 33-yard TD bolt to get the scoring started vs. the Raiders. Donegal will go for five wins in a row Friday in its Section 3 opener against Garden Spot.

Garden Spot: Exhale, Sparty Nation. After a 0-4 start, your squad is finally in the win column, compliments of a 56-0 victory over Pequea Valley. So we’re going Helmet Stickers all around for Garden Spot, which gouged out 346 yards of total offense, while holding the Braves to 62 total yards — including negative rushing yardage — and no points. It was the Spartans’ first shutout victory since a 47-0 whitewash over Lebanon on Oct. 23, 2015.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Have a night, Berkeley Wagner. We didn’t heap a ton of pressure on the Pioneers’ signal-caller back in August, because everyone — including Wagner himself — knew he was stepping in for Sean McTaggart, a reigning league all-star, all-state pick and reigning PA Football News Class 4A Player of the Year. It’s safe to say Wagner has found his rhythm. In L-S’s 42-2 win over Northern Lebanon, Wagner had a 100/100 night: 10-of-12 passing for 173 yards with a pair of TD tosses, plus 11 carries for 121 yards on the ground with a pair of TD keepers, covering 1 and 32 yards, respectively, as L-S won its fourth game in a row heading into Friday’s Section 3 opener vs. Lancaster Catholic.

Lancaster Catholic: A big night for the Crusaders’ offense, which piled up 446 total yards in a 49-14 victory over Annville-Cleona. Three players were key cogs in the win, and they’ll all get Helmet Stickers: Mason McClair was all over the place; seven carries for 70 yards on the ground and seven catches for 122 yards through the air, including a 15-yard TD grab to get the party started. McClair also forced a fumble from his DB spot. Second, RB Tony Cruz continued his fine season with 14 totes for 76 yards with not one, not two but three TD runs, covering 1, 9 and 1 yards, respectively. And QB Will Cranford was the maestro; he hit on 11-of-17 passes for 148 yards with a TD pass to McClair, plus 67 yards on the ground with a 22-yard TD keeper. FYI: Watch Cruz, McClair on LNP Roundtable.

3. SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Just one Section 4 squad won Friday …

Octorara: It didn’t take the Braves very long to get back on track coming off last week’s 3-point stinger loss against Phoenixville. Octorara’s offense clicked from the get-go in a 54-0 triumph over Lebanon. Weston Stoltzfus led the way from his QB spot with a sensational performance: 12-of-16 through the air for 192 yards with five TD strikes, plus a 1-yard QB sneak for another score as the Braves improved to 4-1 heading into their Section 4 opener against Columbia. Stoltzfus will go into that game as the league’s top-ranked QB; he’s 36-for-58 for 719 yards with 11 TD throws against no picks for a fancy 145 passer-efficiency rating. A max rating is 156, by the way.

