From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Week 4 Helmet Sticker winners, handed out to players who helped their teams earn victories over the weekend:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Hempfield: An excellent 17-14 nonleague victory over Exeter for the Black Knights, who might not have won it if not for the special teams heroics by Grant Hoover and Adam Acker. Holding on to that 3-point lead and with time running out, Hoover and Acker broke through the line and blocked Exeter’s potential game-typing field goal attempt, and Hempfield escaped with a much-needed 3-point victory. The Knights were coming off tough setbacks against a pair of undefeated teams — Manheim Central and Central York — and needed some positive momentum heading into its L-L League crossover clash vs. Warwick and Section 1 opener vs. McCaskey. Hoover and Acker helped see to that, as Hempfield improved to 2-2.

Manheim Township: Here’s a pitch-and-catch combo for you; in the Blue Streaks’ 26-13 victory at Spring-Ford, QB Hayden Johnson and WR Anthony Ivey dominated the airways. Ivey, a Penn State recruit, hauled 13 receptions for 175 yards with a pair of TD grabs — covering 19 and 24 yards, respectively — and Johnson had his best game to date in his rookie sophomore campaign behind center: 25-for-32 for 250 yards with four TD tosses, three to Ivey, as the Streaks evened their mark at 2-2.

Penn Manor: Their stat lines hardly mattered, but what an unreal finish for Comets’ QB Eli Warfel and WR Clark Wagstaff. With no time left on the clock, Warfel lofted a 31-yard Hail Mary TD pass to Wagstaff to give Penn Manor a riveting 30-28 win over shell-shocked Warwick. Warfel ended up with 77 passing yards and 32 rushing yards — plus a 1-yard QB sneak TD — and Wagstaff had two catches for 67 yards, including the horn-beater, as the Comets improved to 3-1 for their best start since 2013.

Wilson: QB Brad Hoffman transferred in from Berks Catholic in the offseason, and he had his breakout Bulldogs’ moment in Wilson’s 50-8 romp over Martin Luther King. Hoffman clicked on 9-of-16 passes for 172 yards with a trio of TD passes — plus a 3-yard TD keeper of his own — as Wilson snapped a 2-game losing streak, improved to 2-2, and picked up some steam heading into Friday’s crossover clash against unbeaten Manheim Central.

2. SECTION 2, SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Cocalico: Welcome back, Anthony Bourassa. After missing the Governor Mifflin game last week with a nagging injury, the Eagles’ rock-steady runner returned to the lineup against Garden Spot, and he picked up right where he left off pre-injury. Bourassa rumbled for 313 yards on 28 carries with three TD romps, covering 70, 80 and 5 yards. Bourassa is up to 710 rushing yards (tops in the league) with eight TD runs (tied for most in the league) and Cocalico is back to even at 2-2 with a crossover clash vs. Manheim Township on deck.

Donegal: A trio of backs did plenty of damage on the ground for the Indians, who topped Annville-Cleona 54-27 for their third win in a row by piling up 466 ground stripes. Jon Holmes (9 carries for 114 yards, 12.7 per carry, 3 TD), Noah Rohrer (15 carries for 93 yards, 1 TD) and Ian Brown (9 carries for 83 yards) did a bulk of the damage for Donegal. Holmes’ TD runs covered 63, 15 and 8 yards, respectively, and Rohrer tacked on a 5-yard TD run. The Indians’ Wing-T attack has churned out 1,059 rushing yards — third-most in the league.

Elizabethtown: Here’s another pitch-and-catch combo that sparkled in Week 4; Bears’ QB Josh Rudy and WR Brendan Cummings dominated through the air in E-town’s 39-15 win over McCaskey. Rudy was crisp, completing a nifty 10-of-11 passes for 220 yards with three TD strikes — all to Cummings, who hauled in four catches for 150 yards in all. The TD receptions covered 41, 53 and 18 yards, respectively, as the Bears snapped a 2-game slide.

Ephrata: We’ll go defense here, and Deric Hoover made a big play for the Mountaineers in their 28-7 win over reigning D3-4A runner-up Elco. Hoover picked off a pass and returned it 39 yards for a pick-6 TD for Ephrata, which improved to 3-1. Hoover added 13 tackles on defense for the Mounts, and his INT helped break Elco’s back as Ephrata improved to 3-1.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Make that three wins in a row for the Pioneers, capped off by Friday’s 28-14 triumph over Solanco in the annual Milk Jug traveling trophy showdown. A Helmet Sticker for L-S’s Hunter Hildenbrand, who came up big on both sides of the ball. On offense, he caught four passes for 46 yards, including a 13-yard TD grab. And on D, Hildebrand was in on five tackles and he registered a pass breakup for the victorious Pioneers.

Manheim Central: Could go a couple of different ways here, but we’ll go with two clutch runners and a defensive stalwart. Justin Heffernan (30 workmanlike carries for 120 yards, 3 TD runs) and Jaden Weit (13 carries for 75 yards, 2 TD runs) helped the Barons gouge out 278 rushing yards and 27 first downs in their gut-check 43-40 win at Perkiomen Valley. And Central doesn’t get that dub without LB Kahlen Watt, who made a pair of must-have fourth-quarter plays: He intercepted a pass dropping back into coverage to stop one drive, and he registered a crunch-time sack to thwart another Vikings’ drive. End result: Central is the last undefeated team still standing in the L-L League at 4-0, with a trip to Wilson on tap.

3. SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Columbia: The fun-bunch trio of QB Robert Footman and wideouts J’von Collazo and Dominic Diaz-Ellis helped the Crimson Tide light up the scoreboard in its 60-41 victory over Lancaster Catholic. Footman was a one-man wrecking crew: 13-of-27 for 347 yards with five TD passes, plus 157 rushing yards a pair of TD keepers; Collazo caught two passes for 117 yards with two TD grabs, covering 53 and 64 yards; and Diaz-Ellis had two catches for 113 yards with a pair of TD receptions, covering 95 and 18 yards as the Tide amassed 634 total yards and improved to 3-1.

Northern Lebanon: The Vikings blanked in-county rival Lebanon 27-0 for Northern Lebanon’s first shutout win since a 42-0 victory over Columbia back on Oct. 28, 2016. For that effort — and for holding the Cedars to just 175 total yards and no points — it’ll be Helmet Stickers all around to everyone on the Vikes’ defensive unit. Take a bow, gentlemen.

Pequea Valley: It wasn’t quite a walk-off, but the Braves took the lead for good with 5 seconds to go Saturday, thanks to kicker Nevin Stoltzfus. PV’s second-year booter coolly and calmly drilled a go-ahead 37-yard field goal with 5 ticks remaining, and the Braves beat Jenkintown 17-14. PV had a 14-0 lead before the Drakes rallied. But after a muffed punt snap with just over a minute to play, PV got the ball back and set up Stoltzfus, who delivered in crunch time as the Braves picked up their first victory this season.

