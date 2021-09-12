From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Week 3 Helmet Sticker winners, handed out to players who helped their teams pick up victories over the weekend:

1. SECTION 1 AND SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

McCaskey: A trio of Helmet Stickers for the Red Tornado, which bombarded Lebanon 60-6 for a 2-1 start. First up is QB Matt Remash, who went 7-for-15 for 189 yards with a trio of TD passes to three different receivers. Up next, RB Shymere Covington, who raced for 142 yards on nine carries — 15.8 yards per pop — with TD bolts covering 57 and 30 yards, respectively. And last, but certainly not least, WR Isaac Burks caught four passes for 138 yards — a smooth 34.5 yards per grab — with a 44-yard TD snag. McCaskey will go for two wins in a row and a 3-1 start on Friday when the Tornado visits Elizabethtown (0-3).

Penn Manor: QB Eli Warfel has settled into the signal-calling duties quite nicely, and he came up big on the ground in the Comets’ 21-9 victory over Northeastern York for a 2-1 start. Against the Bobcats, Warfel piled up 103 yards on 13 carries with three TD keepers, covering 1 yard, 63 yards and 1 yard, respectively. He also passed for 51 yards for Penn Manor, which will go for two wins in a row on Friday with a trip to Warwick (2-1).

Manheim Central: An absolutely blistering start for the piping-hot Barons, who improved to 3-0 with their second straight shutout win, a 60-0 romp at Susquehanna Township. Central held the Indians to minus-31 rushing yards — including sack yardage — and through three games, Central has allowed a minuscule 54 rushing yards and is yielding just 106 yards a game. Friday’s defensive hero was D-end Logan Saunders, who picks up a Helmet Sticker after registering five tackles with a sack and a fumble recovery for the Barons, who will go for a 4-0 start Friday with a bus ride to Perkiomen Valley (2-1).

Solanco: Have a night, Brody Mellinger. The Golden Mules’ pitch-man QB ran wild in Solanco’s 42-0 whitewash win over Muhlenberg. Check the stats: 13 carries for 178 yards — 13.7 yards per rush — with four TD runs, covering 2 yards, 2 yards, 8 yards and a head-turner 96-yard TD sashay as Solanco improved to 2-1. Up next for the Mules: The Milk Jug backyard rivalry traveling trophy game at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1) on Friday.

Warwick: The Warriors made it 15 George Male traveling trophy victories in a row against Ephrata with a 42-14 dub over the host Mountaineers. Christian Royer had a big night on the ground for Warwick with 120 yards on 16 carries with a trio of TD runs, covering 1, 7 and 3 yards, respectively. Warwick will host Penn Manor on Friday.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Donegal: Another week, another 3-TD effort for Cody Stough, who was a key cog in the Indians’ 42-14 victory over Eastern York. He rumbled for 148 yards on 11 touches — 13.5 yards per tote — with three TD runs, covering 25, 32 and 6 yards, respectively. On defense, Stough was in on four tackles from his LB spot, as Donegal won its second straight game and improved to 2-1. Up next for the Indians is a trip to Annville-Cleona (1-1) on Friday.

Lampeter-Strasburg: That’s back-to-back shutout wins for the Pioneers, who blanked host Conestoga Valley 19-0 to retain the Lampeter Bowl traveling trophy. QB-DB Berkeley Wagner came up big on both sides of the ball for L-S: On offense, he passed for 78 yards, rushed for 87 yards, and he had a couple of key second-half first-down keepers to keep drives alive for the Pioneers. On defense, Wagner had four tackles, a pass breakup and one of L-S’s three interceptions from his safety spot, as the Pioneers improved to 2-1. L-S will play its second traveling trophy game in a row Friday when Solanco comes to Lampeter for the Milk Jug game.

3. SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Annville-Cleona: The Dutchmen got their offense cranking with a 43-20 dub at Littlestown, and QB Gavin Keller, RB Chase Maguire and slot-back Alex Long spearheaded A-C’s attack. Keller clicked on 6-of-9 passes for 133 yards with a TD pass, and he rushed for 54 yards with a pair of TD keepers, covering 1 yard and 2 yards, respectively. Maguire had 31 big carries for 165 yards with a 10-yard TD run. And Long had a 77-yard TD run, he caught three passes for 85 yards, and he hauled in a 63-yard TD catch from Keller as the Dutchmen evened their mark at 1-1 after piling up 450 yards of total offense against the Thunderbolts. A-C hosts Donegal on Friday.

Columbia: The Crimson Tide had a nifty 36-20 come-from-behind victory over Hanover, and once again, Columbia’s passing attack lit up the airways. Two Helmet Stickers here: QB Robert Footman went 20-for-32 for 279 yards with a pair of TD tosses plus a 5-yard TD keeper. He’s up to a league-best 917 passing yards and a league-leading nine TD throws through three weeks. And WR Dominic Diaz-Ellis hauled in seven catches for 140 yards in the win, as Columbia improved to 2-1 with Lancaster Catholic (2-1) coming to town on Friday.

Northern Lebanon: A 2-1 getaway for the Vikings, who throttled York Tech 33-6 on Friday. QB Grady Stichler had a hand in all four of Northern Lebanon’s touchdowns. He rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries with three TD keepers, covering 54, 9 and 46 yards, respectively. And Stichler completed 10-of-16 passes for 127 yards with a 46-yard TD pass as the Vikings hit the road for the first time this season in Week 4 with a short bus ride to take on Lebanon (0-3).

Octorara: Make that a sizzling 3-0 start for the second year in a row for the Braves, who picked off Pottstown 55-13 on Friday. QB Weston Stoltzfus was extremely efficient behind center, clicking on 8-of-11 throws for 256 yards — a nifty 32 yards per completion — with three TD strikes. Octorara will go for a 4-0 start Friday at Phoenixville (0-2).

FYI: 16-5 with the Week 3 picks; 43-15 overall this season.

