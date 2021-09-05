From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Helmet Sticker winners for the Week 2 games, handed out to players who helped their teams pick up victories. In a busy, busy week — there were games Thursday, Friday and Saturday — nine of the 24 L-L League squads earned wins, including four Section 3 teams. The honorees:

1. SECTION 1, SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Cedar Crest: Plenty of offensive heroes to go around for the Falcons, but Brayden Koehler came up clutch on both sides of the ball in Cedar Crest’s 52-14 win over Gettysburg. He hauled in a TD catch on offense — a 36-yarder to help the Falcons grab a 31-7 halftime cushion. And on defense, Koehler scooped up a fumble and rumbled 80 yards the other way for a touchdown from his safety spot, which helped Cedar Crest ice the game and improve to 2-0.

Conestoga Valley: The Buckskins pulled off a stirring second-half rally to down Garden Spot 38-23, and Nick Tran and Jaiyell Plowden had their fingerprints all over CV’s comeback. Plowden hauled in seven catches for 172 yards — a chain-stretching 24.6 yards per snag — with two TD receptions, which covered 35 and 55 yards up top, respectively. Tran did major damage on the ground, gouging out 178 yards on 19 totes — 9.4 yards per rip — with a trio of TD runs, covering 12, 80 and 19 yards, respectively, as the Bucks churned out 405 yards of total offense and overcame a 9-point halftime hole to stun Sparty Nation and get to 1-1.

Manheim Central: On a night when the Barons’ high-octane offense was held relatively in check, it was Central’s defense that stole the show in the Barons’ 14-0 dub over Hempfield for a 2-0 getaway. So we’re doling out Helmet Stickers to everyone on Central’s defensive unit, which held the Black Knights to just 67 rushing yards and zero points. The Barons had seven sacks, and three times in the second half Central stopped Hempfield cold on must-have fourth-down calls. Hey, it’s still early. But the Barons’ D has yielded just one touchdown with 13 sacks and 82 rushing yards against in eight quarters. That’s pretty stout.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

A big week for the Section 3 crew, with four victorious squads.

Donegal: A lot of crooked numbers on the stat sheet for Cody Stough, who was all over the place in the Indians’ 28-18 victory over Columbia, which stretched Donegal’s winning streak over the Crimson Tide to an even 10 in a row. Stough had eight carries for 62 yards with a 25-yard TD jaunt. He caught two passes for 132 yards, and both of those grabs went for touchdowns: A 45-yard snag and a 78-yard reception. Stough also came up big on defense with a clutch pass breakup late in the game, as Donegal picked up its first victory this season.

Ephrata: Two games, and two monster efforts by Andre Weidman, who absolutely shredded Palmyra in the Mountaineers’ 28-7 win. Weidman accounted for all four of Ephrata’s touchdowns; he returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a TD — hello — and he had TD runs of 4 yards, 4 yards and 1 yard, respectively, as the Mounts improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2000. Weidman clocked out with 163 yards on 21 carries, and in two games, he’s up to 306 yards with six TD runs.

Lampeter-Strasburg: We’ll go defense here, and reigning Section 3 Linebacker of the Year Nick Del Grande made his presence felt in the Pioneers’ 31-0 victory over Penn Manor. The Coastal Carolina commit piled up five tackles, with a pair of sticks for losses, a pass breakup, a QB hurry and two sacks for L-S, which picked up its first win this season by holding the Comets to 159 total yards, seven first downs and no points.

Lancaster Catholic: The Crusaders picked up a clutch win over reigning D3-1A runner-up Delone Catholic, and Will Cranford and Mason McClair were right in the middle of the action. Cranford clicked on 10 of 14 passes for 144 yards, including an 18-yard TD flip to McClair to get the scoring started. Cranford called his own number in the fourth quarter, getting a 6-yard TD keeper to give Lancaster Catholic the lead for good. McClair, who had two catches for 37 yards, iced the game with an interception on defense for the Crusaders, who evened their mark at 1-1.

3. SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Elco: Cole Thomas made a very successful debut behind center for the Raiders, who KO’d Schuylkill Valley by a 21-6 count in their season-opener — and first game after the Braden Bohannon Era came to a close. That’s where Thomas comes in; he took over the full-time QB duties from Bohannon, and Thomas picked up right where Bohannon left off against SV. Try these numbers on for size: 2-for-2 passing for 25 yards — in an offense that doesn’t go up top very often — and 16 keepers for 122 yards on the ground with two TD romps while operating Elco’s Veer. Thomas’ TD runs covered 5 yards and 4 yards, respectively, the first to open the scoring and the second to cap the scoring vs. SV as the Raiders are off to a 1-0 start after winning their 14th regular-season game in a row.

Octorara: A little love to the Braves’ O-line trench protectors with this call, with Helmet Stickers going to center Kaden King, tackles Andrew Koennecker and Wesley Thompson and guards Angel Mauricio and Josh Wentz, who helped Octorara chew up 385 rushing yards with seven TD runs in the Braves’ 48-0 victory over York Tech. Take a bow fellas.

BONUS NUGGET: 12-8 with the Week 2 picks; now 27-10 this season.

