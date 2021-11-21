From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Make that one L-L League team still standing, as the calendar hits late November and Thanksgiving is right up around the corner: Lampeter-Strasburg advanced to the D3-4A championship game compliments of a 31-0 whitewash win over Kennard-Dale on Friday. It was the Pioneers’ fifth shutout dub this season. So we’re going with some defensive stalwarts for the Week 13 Helmet Sticker winners:

1. Beau Heyser, LB — An enormous stick-night for Mr. Heyser, who lowered the boom for 14 tackles — including 10 solo hits — in L-S’s romp over Kennard-Dale. Two of those tackles went for loses, and Heyser tacked on a QB hurry — and he caught a pair of passes from his TE spot on offense — as the Pioneers held the Rams to 76 rushing yards and 98 total yards. Heading into Friday’s D3-4A title game at Bishop McDevitt, L-S is giving up just 182 yards a game with 29 takeaways, and the Pioneers (11-1) have outscored their opponents 519-115.

2. Nick Del Grande, LB — The Pioneers’ D ringleader piled up six tackles, including a pair of stops for losses, plus two sacks and a forced fumble as L-S won its 11th game in a row, its eighth D3 game in a row, and now Del Grande and the second-seeded Pioneers will go for a 3-peat in the 4A bracket on Friday against top-seeded Bishop McDevitt (10-1).

3. Three defensive backs for the third slot: Hunter Hildenbrand (7 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 pass breakup, 1 INT, plus a TD catch on offense), Giovanni Malatesta (4 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 1 INT, plus a TD catch on offense) and Weston Weaver (8 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 pass breakups, 1 INT) keyed L-S’s defense, which had three picks and a pair of fumble recoveries for five big takeaways vs. Kennard-Dale, which averaged just 2.2 yards per play.

FYI: 2-0 with the Week 13 picks; 126-30 overall.

