Leading off with the Week 12 Helmet Stickers, doled out to the players who helped their teams win D3 playoff games:

1. DISTRICT 3 CLASS 6A HELMET STICKERS

Wilson: A four-pack of stickers for the Bulldogs, who KO’d top-seeded, undefeated, reigning-champ Central York 14-11 in a nail-biter D3-6A semifinal in York. First up, K Ben Rada, who booted the biggest field goal of his career, a 21-yarder to snap an 11-11 tie and give Wilson the lead for good with 1:13 to go in regulation. Earlier, Rada drilled a 31-yarder to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. Those were the first two field goals Rada made this season; nice timing, kid. Up next, QB Brad Hoffman, who once again used his powerful legs to kick-start Wilson’s offense. Hoffman rushed for 167 yards on 29 carries, including a 2-yard QB sneak TD. Meanwhile, RB Jadyn Jones was up to his old tricks, matriculating the ball down the field for 161 yards on 27 carries as the Bulldogs gouged out 348 rushing yards vs. the Panthers, who were denied a D3-6A repeat. And last but certainly not least, stickers all around to Wilson’s O-line, which continues to blow open holes for Hoffman and Jones. Job well done to the big boys up front. That rugged O-line, Rada, Hoffman and Jones helped the Bulldogs clinch their 12th D3 finals appearance, and Wilson will go for its eighth championship next Saturday against 1-loss 2-seed Harrisburg on the Cougars’ home turf at 1 p.m. … FYI: Kind of lost in the hoopla of Rada’s late-game heroics was this snazzy stat: Wilson’s D held Central York to 11 rushing yards on 11 carries; a scant 1 yard per attempt.

BONUS NUGGET: In the last four games — in victories over Hempfield, Manheim Township, York and Central York — Hoffman and Jones both went over 100 rushing yards. Their numbers over that blistering-hot clip are staggering: Hoffman has 88 carries for 624 yards (7.1 per carry) with seven TD keepers, and Jones has 632 yards on 100 takes (6.3 per carry) with four TD runs. And it’s not as if both guys are eking out 100-yard nights; the fewest yards over that stretch was Hoffman’s 131-yard effort vs. Hempfield; Hoffman had 178 yards vs. York and Jones had a 177-yard game vs. Manheim Township.

2. DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A HELMET STICKERS

Lampeter-Strasburg: The rampaging Pioneers won their 10th game in a row — a program record — with a 62-13 demolition over Big Spring in a D3-4A quarterfinal in Lampeter. There were plenty of heroes to go around for L-S, including these five helmet-sticker honorees: QB Berkeley Wagner clicked on 7-of-9 passes for 205 yards with three TD flips, and he also rushed for 96 yards on 12 keepers to keep the Pioneers’ offense chugging. Up next, RB Giovanni Malatesta bolted for 43 yards on just five carries, and three of those takes went for touchdowns, covering 1, 7 and 30 yards, respectively. Thirdly, RB Payton Cunningham scooted for 115 yards on eight carries — 14 yards per pop — with a pair TD runs, covering 2 and 3 yards, respectively, and he also hauled in a 44-yard reception from Wagner. Meanwhile, TE Beau Heyser caught three passes for 113 yards, including a 37-yard TD grab as L-S piled up 521 yards of total offense, including 316 ground stripes vs. Big Spring. And last but certainly not least, LB Nick Del Grande spearheaded the Pioneers’ defensive charge with six tackles, including three hits for losses, plus a pick, a pass breakup and a pair of QB hurries, as L-S won its seventh D3 playoff game in a row and 20th overall.

* Wilson and L-S are the last two L-L League teams standing; the Section 1-champ Bulldogs will play in the D3-6A title game at Harrisburg at 1 p.m. on Saturday, while the Section 3-champ Pioneers will host Kennard-Dale in a D3-4A semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.

3. Some milestone updates … Manheim Central QB Judd Novak finished up with 1,896 passing yards with 23 TD tosses. In his two seasons as the Barons’ full-time starter, Novak threw for 3,416 yards with 44 TD strikes. … Warwick QB Jack Reed finished up with 2,431 passing yards with 20 TD throws. He’ll enter his senior season next fall with 2,820 career passing yards and 21 TD tosses; he’ll be 2,180 yards shy of a 5,000-yard air career. … Warwick WR Cooper Eckert finished up with a league-best 73 receptions for a league-leading 1,172 yards with eight TD grabs. He wrapped up his career with 86 catches for 1,319 yards. … Manheim Central WR Owen Sensenig finished up with 57 catches for 671 yards with eight TD snags. He finished his career with 90 grabs for 1,411 yards and 20 TD receptions. … Wilson will head into the D3-6A championship tilt vs. Harrisburg with a pair of 1,000-yard backs: QB Brad Hoffman is up with 1,038 stripes with 12 TD keepers — he’s the first QB in Wilson program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season — and RB Jadyn Jones is at 1,264 rushing yards with 13 TD bolts for the Bulldogs. … Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa finished up with 1,962 rushing yards and 23 TD runs — both tops in the league through Week 12. He capped his Eagles’ career with 2,753 rushing yards and 32 TD runs. … Warwick RB Christian Royer finished up with 1,222 rushing yards and 22 TD runs. He wrapped up his career with 1,679 rushing yards and 30 TD romps. ... Final numbers for Hempfield dual-threat QB Cam Harbaugh: 1,949 passing yards, 670 rushing yards, 20 total TD, including 14 TD tosses. He had a sensational season piloting the Knights, who bowed out in the D3-6A semifinals. ... Harbaugh's favorite target, WR Adam Acker, finished up with 50 catches for 669 yards. He was one of just three L-L League receivers with 50 or more catches through Week 12, along with Eckert and Sensenig.

AND THIS: Exeter mercy-ruled Manheim Central 43-26 on Friday; the Eagles led 36-0 at the half to trigger the running clock. The last time the Barons were mercy-ruled in a D3 playoff game? Way back in 2013, when Bishop McDevitt beat Central 48-7 in the 3A title game.

FYI: 5-2 with the Week 12 D3 playoff picks; 124-30 overall.

