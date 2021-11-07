From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are the Week 11 Helmet Sticker winners, handed out to the top performers who helped their teams pick up victories … plus a stack of news and notables sprinkled in:

1. DISTRICT 3 HELMET STICKERS

Hempfield: The Black Knights decked CD East 35-2 in a D3-6A quarterfinal in Harrisburg, and the first sticker here goes to Hempfield’s entire defensive unit, which silenced the Panthers. The Knights held CD East to 93 rushing yards — 3.2 yards per carry — and 122 total yards, and they kept the Panthers out of the end zone, surrendering just a first-half safety. Hempfield also had three interceptions; Aidan Shorter — very much a key cog in the D effort — took one of those picks 14 yards to the house for a TD. Up next, QB Cam Harbaugh had another magical dual-threat night in the pocket for the Knights; he clicked on 12-of-16 passes for 202 yards with a back-breaking 60-yard TD pass, and he tacked on 35 rushing yards as Hempfield put up 348 yards vs. the Panthers. And a sticker for Adam Acker, who caught six passes for 84 yards, and he had an interception on defense — as did Braydon Felsinger, another key defensive contributor, who helped the Knights advance to the D3 semifinals for the first time since 2017. Up next for Hempfield: A final-four date at Harrisburg on Saturday. FYI: Harbaugh, Acker joined LNP Roundtable video show.

Warwick: Three stickers for the Warriors, who coasted past Gettysburg 44-14 to punch their ticket to the D3-5A quarterfinals next week vs. top-seeded, undefeated Governor Mifflin. Christian Royer and Colin Winters spearheaded Warwick’s ground attack vs. Gettysburg: Royer rumbled for 132 yards on 23 takes with four TD romps, covering 6, 23, 6 and 3 yards, respectively. Winters scooted for 114 yards on just five carries, including a 19-yard TD sprint, as the Warriors gouged out 290 rushing yards and 484 total yards, setting up Friday’s clash at Mifflin. And a sticker for safety-man Blake Minnich, who had a pair of interceptions vs. Gettysburg — both in the second half to help seal Warwick’s win, as the Warriors pocketed a D3 first-round victory for the fourth year in a row.

Wilson: If this sounds familiar, it should … three stickers for the Bulldogs, and they go to Brad Hoffman, Jadyn Jones and Cam Jones. It’s like a broken record, we know. But that trio has done a ton of damage in the last six weeks, and they were up to their old tricks Friday, helping Wilson outlast York 50-32 in a D3-6A quarterfinal clash. From his QB spot, Hoffman carried 17 times for 178 yards with three TD keepers, covering 20, 1 and 24 yards, respectively. He also hit on 3-of-6 passes for 45 yards through the air, as Wilson totaled 401 total yards vs. the Bearcats. Jadyn Jones had another monster night on the ground, gobbling up 155 yards on 22 carries with a pair of TD runs, covering 3 and 15 yards, respectively, as the Bulldogs chewed up and spit out 356 rushing yards vs. York. And Cam Jones, once again, was a thorn in York’s side on special teams with an 81-yard kickoff return for a TD, plus a 71-yard return that set up another TD drive. He also had a 28-yard TD run in the victory. That’s seven returns for touchdowns this season for Cam Jones: Four punt returns and three kickoff returns. It’s mind-boggling that teams continue to kick to him. Wilson is at undefeated, top-seeded, defending-champ Central York on Friday. Hang several stars next to that matchup.

2. NONLEAGUE HELMET STICKERS

Garden Spot: What an awesome finish for the Spartans, who whitewashed Elco 37-0 for their third win in a row, and Garden Spot went 5-1 in its final six games for a 5-5 finish. The Spartans handed the Raiders their first shutout setback since Elco dropped a 48-0 decision to Lancaster Catholic back on Sept. 7, 2018. So a sticker for Garden Spot’s entire defense, which held the Raiders to 67 rushing yards (2.0 yards per carry) and 78 total yards. That’s pretty stifling, considering Elco came into the game with the third-most rushing yards in the L-L League. Three more stickers for the Spartans: QB Kye Harting clicked on 12-of-18 passes for 188 yards with four TD strikes to three different receivers. Derrick Lambert caught five passes — two for scores, from 9 and 22 yards out, respectively. And K Walker Martin booted his league-leading 14th field goal, and it was a whopper: He drilled a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter, snapping Garden Spot’s program record. The previous best: J.D. Stern hit a 48-yarder during his Spartans’ prep days. Martin broke that mark vs. Elco, capping one of the finest seasons by any L-L League kicker; Martin finished 2021 with the five longest field goals in the league — from 51, 47, 46, 42 and 41 yards.

Pequea Valley: Speaking of awesome finishes … the Braves lassoed Biglerville 57-0 to hit the offseason with some big-time mo. A four-pack of stickers for PV: First and foremost to the Braves’ defensive unit, for pitching a shutout. Up next, Ricky Esh sparked the running attack with 80 yards on eight carries, including a 28-yard TD run. Meanwhile, Jon Carter took a kickoff return 86 yards to the house for a TD to spearhead the special teams. It was the Braves’ third kickoff return for a TD this season. And Evan Stoltzfus came up big on D for PV, scooping up a fumble and racing 54 yards for a TD as the Braves held the Canners to 79 total yards and pounced on four fumble recoveries. Two of PV’s last three wins have come via shutout; the Braves blanked Northern Lebanon 14-0 in 2020.

BONUS NUGGET: Columbia QB Robert Footman had a simply jaw-dropping senior season. Try these numbers on for size: 3,084 passing yards with 34 TD strikes, plus 539 rushing yards with 16 TD keepers for 50 total scores and 3,623 total yards. That’s a haul, and Footman compiled those numbers in 10 games. In that 10th and final outing against Upper Dauphin in the D3-2A semifinals, he passed for a league-record 536 yards with five TD tosses. Where does Footman’s season rank among L-L League quarterbacks? According to my records, only one other L-L League player has accounted for 50 or more touchdowns in a season; former Lancaster Catholic QB Kyle Smith — the league’s all-time leading passer — had 50 TD passes and six TD keepers in his senior season in 2009. After some digging — and I didn’t go through every single player in every single year — I found some comparable seasons by L-L League signal-callers … Smith for Lancaster Catholic in 2009: 2,757 passing yards, 50 TD passes, 353 rushing yards, 6 TD runs for 3,110 total yards and 56 total TD. ... Justin Gorman, Manheim Central in 2009: 2,116 passing yards, 20 TD passes, 1,121 rushing yards, 20 TD runs for 3,237 total yards and 40 total TD. … Evan Simon, Manheim Central in 2017: 2,701 passing yards, 28 TD passes, 662 rushing yards, 12 TD runs for 3,363 total yards and 40 total TD. … Kody Kegarise, Manheim Central in 2016: 2,314 passing yards, 19 TD passes, 1,610 rushing yards, 29 TD runs for 3,924 total yards and 48 total TD. That’s the third-most TD in a single season — behind Smith and Footman — that I could find. … Not quite the total-yardage number here, but Noah Palm, Cocalico in 2019: 1,014 passing yards, 9 TD passes, 1,432 rushing yards, 33 TD runs for 2,446 total yards and 42 total TD. Again, this wasn’t a complete deep-dive; I don't have Jeff Smoker's or Chad Henne's career stat-lines at my fingertips, and those are guys who could have approached those numbers. But the players listed — and their memorable seasons — quickly came to mind. Bottom line: Not many players accomplished what Footman did this fall for Columbia; can confidently say he stands alone for a 3,000-yard passing/500-yard rushing/50-TD season in L-L League history.

3. NOTES: And then there were seven … Hempfield and Wilson in 6A; Manheim Central and Warwick in 5A; and Cocalico, Donegal and Lampeter-Strasburg in 4A. Those squads will represent the L-L League in the next round of the D3 playoffs. Friday’s schedule: Wilson at Central York, 7 p.m.; Exeter at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; Warwick at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Cocalico at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; Donegal at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.; Big Spring at L-S, 7 p.m. Saturday’s schedule: Hempfield at Harrisburg, 1 p.m. … Final numbers for Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey: 112 receptions for 2,043 yards (18.2 yards per snag) with 21 TD grabs. … MT QB Hayden Johnson polished off his breakout sophomore season with 2,019 passing yards and 25 TD tosses. If he stays healthy — and if the Blue Streaks continue to make the postseason and get more games — he’ll have a terrific shot to shred all of Township’s career passing marks. Stay tuned. … Warwick WR Cooper Eckert had a 108-yard receiving night vs. Gettysburg, giving him a league-best 1,090 receiving yards this season. He also leads the league with 67 receptions … After his epic state-record 357-yard receiving effort against Upper Dauphin, Columbia WR J’von Collazo finished with 959 air yards, currently second-most behind Eckert. Columbia freshman WR Dominic Diaz-Ellis finished his bust-out ninth-grade campaign with 856 receiving yards, currently third-most in the league. ... Octorara QB Weston Stoltzfus went the entire regular season without throwing an interception. He was picked for the first — and only — time on Friday in the Braves' setback vs. Northern York in the D3-4A opener. Stoltzfus finished the season with 22 TD tosses against just one INT, helping Octorara win a program-record eight games. … 7-3 with the Week 11 picks; 119-28 overall this season.

Plenty of Week 12 preview items coming up. Stay tuned.

