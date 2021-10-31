From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

A Happy Halloween to you and yours.

Week 10 Helmet Sticker winners come on down … here are the honorees, who helped their teams pick up victories on Friday. No tricks here. Simply treats:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Cedar Crest: If this was indeed Aadyn Richards’ final prep game, it sure was a memorable one. The Falcons’ jitterbug RB bolted for 317 yards on 27 carries with five TD runs in Cedar Crest’s 42-0 whitewash win over McCaskey. His TD jaunts covered 19, 17, 5, 6 and 39 yards, respectively, as the Falcons improved to 5-4. They can still play one more game for the max 10-game regular season; Cedar Crest’s coronavirus-induced postponed game vs. Governor Mifflin will not be played because the Mustangs are in the D3-5A playoffs. At last check, Cedar Crest was not going to add a 10th game. Stay tuned. Either way, a sticker for Mr. Richards, who finished with a flourish.

Hempfield: The Black Knights blanked Penn Manor 27-0 to keep the Battle of the 462 traveling trophy in their grip behind a punishing rushing attack. Two stickers here: RB Stephen Katch scooted for 169 yards on 18 carries with a pair of TD runs, and RB Grant Hoover rushed for 109 yards on 17 takes with two TD runs of his own as Hempfield put itself in position to make the D3-6A playoff bracket. Katch had a pair of long TD runs, covering 43 and 27 yards, while Hoover scored on 2-yard and 17-yard TD rips for the Knights.

Wilson: Another week, another crackerjack rushing performance by QB Brad Hoffman and RB Jadyn Jones, who both ran wild in the Bulldogs’ 21-14 victory over Manheim Township, which gave Wilson the outright section championship. Hoffman rushed for 148 yards on 25 carries with a pair of TD keepers — covering 10 and 2 yards, respectively — and he also passed for 53 yards with a TD flip. Meanwhile, Jones rumbled for 177 yards on 30 workmanlike carries for Wilson, which is safely inside the D3-6A playoff bubble after capturing its 29th overall L-L League section banner.

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Elizabethtown: It wasn’t the greatest night of all time to throw the football — monsoon-like conditions were reported all around the area, forcing most teams to go the ground-and-pound route — but Bears’ QB Josh Rudy was steady up top, going 5-for-9 for 99 yards with three TD tosses in E-town’s 32-14 win over Solanco. Rudy also rushed for 67 yards with a 27-yard TD keeper. And a sticker for Brady Breault, who was all over the place in the rain for the Bears. He returned a fumble 42 yards for a defensive score, he completed a half-back option pass for a 38-yard gainer, and he caught one of Rudy’s completions for 12 yards as E-town picked up its first section win this season, and snapped a 9-game section losing skid in the process.

Manheim Central: Three stickers for the Barons, who KO’d Cocalico 42-20 to force a 3-way tie for the section title, as the Eagles, Warwick and Central all finished 4-1 in league play and will split the flag. First up, QB Judd Novak had a 100/100 night in the pocket, hitting on 7-of-13 passes for 110 yards, plus 105 rushing yards on 16 carries with a trio of TD keepers, covering 11, 8 and 16 yards, respectively. Next, RB Justin Heffernan was a workhorse out of the backfield with 102 yards on 18 takes with a pair of TD runs, covering 1 and 49 yards, respectively. And a sticker for Owen Sensenig, who returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a TD to get the show rolling, and he chipped in with three catches for 52 yards for the Barons, who celebrated their 27th overall L-L League section championship.

Warwick: The Warriors got a piece of the Section 2 title compliments of their 41-0 victory over Conestoga Valley, plus Central’s dub over Cocalico, making it back-to-back crowns in Lititz. Friday’s hero was RB Christian Royer, who rumbled for 200 yards on 27 carries with a pair of TD runs, covering 1 yard and 32 yards, respectively, for the Warriors. And a sticker for QB Jack Reed, who passed for 151 yards and a score in the rainy conditions, and he had a pair of TD keepers, from 3 yards and 9 yards out, as Warwick nailed down a spot in the D3-5A playoffs.

3. SECTION 3 AND SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Columbia: Make that an outright Section 4 championship for the Crimson Tide, which cruised past Pequea Valley 52-6 to wrap up the crown all to themselves. Because of the rain and the muck, Columbia didn’t go up top like it usually does, relying instead on RB Steven Rivas to make the offense tick. And did he ever. Rivas rushed for 156 yards on nine carries — 17.3 yards per carry in the muddy elements — with three TD runs, covering 38, 5 and 49 yards, respectively. Columbia won its sixth game in a row and hammered down the 2-seed in the D3-2A bracket, while winning its first L-L League section title since 2002.

Donegal: The Indians sacked Lancaster Catholic 27-0 behind a powerful rushing attack, and Jon Holmes and Noah Rohrer both ran wild out of the Wing-T for Donegal. Holmes darted for 175 yards on 10 carries with a pair of long TD sprints, both covering 63 yards. Rohrer had 135 yards on 19 carries with a 10-yard TD burst of his own as the Indians blasted their way to 379 rushing yards — while solidifying a spot in the D3-4A playoffs.

Elco: The Raiders KO’d backyard rival Annville-Cleona 23-13 in the rain, and Elco QB Cole Thomas steered the ship with a huge night on the ground. Thomas rushed for 144 yards on 30 big keepers with three TD sneaks, from 1 yard, 3 yards and 1 yard out, respectively. FYI: Garden Spot at Elco next week in a game that was added when the Spartans (vs. Donegal) and the Raiders (vs. Susquenita) couldn’t reschedule those makeup games because of playoff commitments. Spartans vs. Raiders will be played in Myerstown, either Thursday or Friday depending on the fall sports playoff schedule at those schools. Stay tuned. Either way, they’re playing.

Garden Spot: A trio of stickers for the Spartans, who topped backyard rival Ephrata 49-16 behind some balance and some razzle-dazzle. First up, RB Joel Martin toted the rock 21 times for 168 yards with a pair of TD runs, covering 2 and 24 yards, respectively. Up next, QB Kye Harting, who continued his maturation behind center with another big dual-threat game. He was 7-for-13 through the air for 74 yards with a TD toss, he rushed for 64 yards with a pair of TD keepers, and he caught a 3-yard TD pass. Last but not least, super-back Tristin Sadowski had another big multi-purpose night with a TD catch and a TD pass as Garden Spot piled up 392 yards, including 301 ground stripes against the Mountaineers.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Plenty of heroes to go around in the Pioneers’ 74-0 romp over Lebanon, so we’ll go with the player who got the game started with a bang: L-S’s Payton Cunningham returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a TD, and he added 44 rushing yards on just three carries with a 20-yard TD run as the Pioneers won their ninth game in a row, and won the section crown outright for the second straight year. L-S pitched its fourth shutout this season, and the Pioneers — with Cunningham in the mix — pounded out 400 rushing yards vs. the Cedars.

Octorara: Have a night, Mike Trainor. The Braves’ ball-carrier du jour didn’t let a little rain slow him down; Trainor bolted for 265 yards on 26 carries with a pair of TD jaunts, covering 36 and 43 yards, respectively, as Octorara stopped Northern Lebanon 35-13 and capped an 8-2 regular-season ride while cementing a spot in the D3-4A playoffs. It will be the Braves’ second postseason trip in program history, and first in D3. Trainor has played a huge role in this season’s success, including Friday, when he continually made the Vikings’ D miss on a wet track.

