From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Back — by popular demand — it’s the weekly Helmet Sticker winners, doled out to the top performers from victorious teams around the L-L League. Here are my Week 1 selections:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Fun fact: All six Section 1 teams won over the weekend.

Cedar Crest: Have a season-opener Jay Huber. Cedar Crest’s gunslinger QB lit up Lebanon, completing 12-of-15 passes for 215 yards with a trio of TD strikes in the Falcons’ 38-0 whitewash over the Cedars in the 49th Cedar Bowl on Saturday. That’s nine wins in a row in the series for Cedar Crest, and Huber was simply superb behind center.

Hempfield: Another game, another QB. This time it’s Black Knights’ vet signal-caller Cam Harbaugh, who came up big on Friday night with his right arm and with his feet. In Hempfield’s get-out-of-Dodge 28-21 win over Dallastown, Harbaugh clicked on 13-of-23 passes for 195 yards with a TD toss, and he also bolted for 99 yards on 15 carries with two TD keepers as the Knights held off the hard-charging Wildcats for a Week 1 win.

Manheim Township: Two stickers for the Blue Streaks, who eked out a 24-21, last-second victory over Central Dauphin East on Saturday. First up, Penn State commit Anthony Ivey, who thrilled the crowd with an electrifying 99-yard kickoff return for a TD. And a sticker for kicker Matt O’Gorman, who booted the go-ahead 27-yard field goal with time running out. CD East mustered one last-gasp drive, but the Panthers suffered a bad snap on a potential game-tying field goal attempt at the horn, and Township hung on — thanks to Ivey and O’Gorman.

McCaskey: Go crazy, Tornado Alley. For the first time since Sept. 15, 2017, McCaskey is in the win column, after the Tornado withstood Reading 27-21 to snap a 26-game losing skid on Saturday. One of the heroes was RB Shymere Covington, who bolted for 97 yards on 20 carries with a pair of TD runs as McCaskey picked up a win for rookie coach Ben Thompson in his debut on the Tornado’s sideline. Both of Covington’s TD runs were 1-yard bolts, as McCaskey book-ended its streak with another win over Reading, the Tornado’s last victim back in 2017.

Penn Manor: A riveting 16-12, come-from-behind win for the Comets over Conestoga Valley on Friday, and that gut-check victory had a lot to do with newbie QB Eli Warfel and RB Noah Bolin. Warfel, making his first varsity start behind center, passed for 47 yards and he rushed for 75 yards on 14 carries with a TD keeper for PM. Meanwhile, Bolin scampered for 70 yards on nine totes, and his 22-yard TD run with just over four minutes to go gave the Comets the lead for good, and PM went on to beat CV, snapping the Buckskins’ 5-game winning streak dating back to the middle of last season.

Wilson: The Bulldogs picked up a 27-21 victory over longtime rival Central Dauphin, and the Jones brothers were right in the middle of all the action. Cam Jones came up large in special teams, getting the scoring started Saturday with a 70-yard punt return for a TD. Jadyn Jones was money in the running game for the Bulldogs, carving out 110 yards on 16 carries, and his 1-yard TD plunge gave Wilson a 13-0 lead in the second quarter. That’s some big-time mo for the Bulldogs, who get archival Governor Mifflin (1-0) in Shillington on Friday. Never any love lost in that clash, and the Mustangs pinned a 48-7 L on Wilson last year.

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Five of the six Section 2 teams won over the weekend, meaning the L-L League’s “big schools” went 11-1 for openers. Not too shabby.

Cocalico: Anthony Bourassa picked up right where he left off last year, shredding Conrad Weiser for 206 yards on 21 carries with three TD runs in the Eagles’ 36-21 triumph over reigning D3-4A semifinalist Conrad Weiser on Saturday. Bourassa’s TD runs covered 88, 5 and 5 yards, respectively, as Cocalico clipped Weiser for a 1-0 start, heading into Thursday’s tricky nonleague tilt at Cedar Cliff.

Elizabethtown: A trio of stickers for the Bears, who edged backyard rival Donegal 14-7 on Friday. First up, QB Josh Rudy, who completed 15-of-24 passes for 195 yards with a TD toss. Next, wideout Patrick Gilhool, the former QB, who hauled in eight big catches for 101 yards on the flanks for E-town. And last but certainly not least, Hayden Haver punched in the game-winner vs. the Indians, darting in from 3 yards out with 46 seconds to play to give the Bears a much-needed dub to get their season started.

Manheim Central: QB Judd Novak and WR Owen Sensenig hooked up for 11 air touchdowns last fall, and the Barons’ dynamic pitch-and-catch duo picked up right where they left off Saturday, when Central shredded Cumberland Valley by a 35-7 count. Novak was 24-of-31 for 310 yards with four TD strikes, and he hit Sensenig eight times for 144 yards with a pair of TD tosses as the Barons piled up 472 yards and 25 first downs vs. the Eagles. And a third sticker for Central: RB Justin Heffernan geared the ground game Saturday with 110 yards on 20 takes, and his 1-yard TD dive capped the scoring.

Solanco: A quick getaway for the Golden Mules, who did what they do best Saturday. Solanco won the trench war up front, grinding out 296 rushing yards in a 33-14 win over Palmyra. The triple-option hero was Elijah Reimold, who galloped for 96 yards on just five carries — 19.2 yards per pop — with a pair of TD jaunts as the Mules took care of their Week 1 business. Reimold’s TD runs covered 17 and 45 yards, respectively.

Warwick: There were several clutch pitch-and-catch combos that came up big in Week 1, including Warriors’ QB Jack Reed and WR Cooper Eckert. In Warwick’s 45-22 win over Lampeter-Strasburg on Saturday, Reed hit on 15-of-23 passes for 322 yards with a trio of TD strikes — all to Eckert, who caught seven passes for 227 yards. His TD snags covered 30, 80 and 17 yards, respectively, as the Warriors dominated the Pioneers in the friendly skies.

3. SECTION 3-4 HELMET STICKERS

Just one Section 3 team — Ephrata — picked up a win over the weekend, while a trio of Section 4 squads won their season-openers in Week 1 …

Ephrata: The Mountaineers picked up their first Week 1 win in 18 years, compliments of a 41-20 victory over Muhlenberg on Saturday. Two stickers here: First, RB Andre Weidman ran wild vs. the Muhls, bolting for 143 yards on 16 carries with a trio of TD romps, covering 9, 4 and 22 yards, respectively. Second, QB Hunter Mortimer had a memorable starting debut taking snaps, hitting on 4-of-6 passes for 114 yards with two TD strikes, plus another 63 yards on the ground on 14 keepers.

Columbia: Who threw for the most yards in Week 1? That would be Crimson Tide QB Robert Footman, who uncorked it for 339 air yards in Columbia’s 46-25 victory over Eastern York on Friday. Definitely a sticker for Footman, who completed 20-of-36 passes with five big TD throws against the Golden Knights. And a trio of stickers to Footman’s favorite targets from Columbia’s win over Eastern York: Artie Poindexter (9 catches for 99 yards, 1 TD), Dominic Diaz-Ellis (5 catches for 85 yards, 2 TD) and Jayden Boone (4 catches, 92 yards, 2 TD) all came up with clutch catches in Week 1 for the Tide.

Northern Lebanon: The Vikings’ 12-game losing streak is over. Northern Lebanon got back in the win column Saturday, compliments of a 13-7 victory over Pine Grove. The hero was WR James Voight, who caught five passes for 73 yards, including a pair of TD grabs in the Vikes’ win over the Cardinals. Voight had a 23-yard TD catch, and his 20-yard TD reception gave Northern Lebanon the lead for good in the third quarter as the Vikes picked up their first W since the middle of the 2018 season — while handing rookie coach Jason Rice a dub in his debut.

Octorara: The Braves earned a gut-check Week 1 win, rallying from 14-6 halftime deficit for a riveting 18-16 victory over Kennard-Dale on Friday. A sticker for QB-DB Weston Stoltzfus, who came up big on both sides of the ball for the Braves. On offense, he completed 9-of-16 passes for 175 yards with a TD toss, and he also rushed for 60 yards with a TD keeper. On defense from his safety spot, Stoltzfus swooped in and made the game-icing interception with 2 seconds remaining, capping the Braves’ comeback and sealing Octorara’s win.

