ANNVILLE — Alex Long remembers the first time he discovered how talented his dad was during his high school football days.

“Just hearing his stories and then watching his films, we knew he was the guy at Lebanon Catholic,” Annville-Cleona’s junior two-way gridiron standout said. “I know I wanted to emulate him. I remember playing pee-wee football and I wanted to emulate being him. I’d watch the videos and see him make that one cut and go, and that’s what I wanted to do.”

Long’s dad is none other than Tommy Long, the former Lebanon Catholic running back du jour. He’s No. 2 on the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s all-time rushing chart with 5,662 yards, and he has a 401-yard rushing night on his impressive Beavers’ resume.

“That’s insane,” Alex Long said, chuckling. “Just insane.”

After playing football and baseball for Millersville University and Lebanon Valley College, Tommy Long has settled in at A-C as the school’s athletic director and the L-L League’s football chairperson. He trails only Lancaster Catholic grad Roman Clay (5,940 yards) on the league's all-time rushing leaderboard.

“We’re an athletic family,” said Tommy Long, whose wife, Jean, was a softball and volleyball standout for Lebanon Catholic in her prep days. Their oldest son, Tyler, is set for his sophomore year at Mount St. Mary’s, where he plays baseball for the Division I Mountaineers. Daughter Madison is an eighth-grader at A-C, and she runs track and cross country.

Tyler also played football for A-C. As for Alex, his No. 1 sport is football, and he’s soaking in as much of his dad’s advice as possible. Alex already has an offer from the University of Pennsylvania in the Ivy League, and he paid a visit to Temple last week. He has another visit to Penn set up for later this fall.

“They’ve seen my plays on film,” said Tommy Long, who recently was named L-L League Athletic Director of the Year. “I use them as examples, like this is how you hit a hole. This is how you read a block. It wasn’t as much about what I did; it was about teaching them.”

Alex takes every tip and every pointer to heart. He and his dad watch film together and go over every play, positive or negative. Tyler also soaked up all of those pointers like a sponge before he shuffled off to Mount St. Mary’s to follow in Tommy’s baseball footsteps. Alex is taking the football route.

“I try not to talk about what I did because that was years ago, but watching them be successful and hearing people talk about how they’re good kids, that’s what I like to hear,” Tommy Long said. “They’re great kids, and I’m just as proud of them for that than what they accomplish on the field. They’re going to have a successful life.”

Alex dreamed early on of 400-yard rushing nights, touchdown-scoring glory and leap-frogging his dad on the league’s rushing charts.

“I felt the expectations early on,” he admitted. “Hey, he’s still Lebanon County’s all-time leading rusher. That can be a lot to live up to. But I haven’t really worried about it, because I know he’s prepared me well to play football. He’s helped me get to where I’m at right now.”

Alex Long is in a pretty good spot, especially for a kid who needed reconstructive ACL knee surgery after suffering that injury in the third game of his freshman season for A-C.

He worked his way all the way back in seven months for the start of the truncated 2020 campaign, and he’ll go into Friday’s game at Northern Lebanon with a team-best 44 tackles and a sack in four games so far this season. He should also hit a milestone against the Vikings; Long is sitting on 98 career tackles for the Dutchmen.

“He’s our anchor,” A-C coach Matt Gingrich said. “I remember Alex when he was a little, little kid. And even at that early age, I knew he wanted to be great.”

More of a slotback, pass-catching threat on offense in the Dutchmen’s scheme, Alex knows he’s not going to approach any of his dad’s rushing marks. And he’s OK with that. Instead, he pours every ounce of his energy into his defensive prowess: Swarming, making clean tackles and being a ball-hawking ringleader on that side of the ball from his hybrid safety/linebacker spot.

“I know I can’t be my dad; I gotta be Alex Long,” he said. “I don’t need to do all of that other stuff to make him proud. I don’t need to do all of that other stuff to prove anything. The only thing I feel like I have to prove is that I’m a player too.”

Alex Long is well on his way to proving that he’s a smart, talented football player, just like his dad, who will go down as one of the best athletes to ever come out of Lebanon County. Now Tommy Long is imparting that wisdom on his own flesh and blood.

