Manheim Township had six possessions in the first half of its Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover football game Friday night at Cocalico.

The Blue Streaks, flashing a fancy passing attack and some rugged runs, cashed in with touchdowns on all six drives, and sophomore QB Hayden Johnson had five first-half TD throws as Township sauntered past the host Eagles 48-21 in Denver.

It capped Township’s 4-0 clip against Cocalico in the league-mandated crossover games.

It was also the second straight win for the Streaks, and it was the second straight big game for Johnson, who finished 15-for-19 for 248 yards with those five TD tosses against Cocalico. He threw for 250 yards and four scores last week in a win over Spring-Ford.

“He’s putting the time in; that’s the key,” Township coach Mark Evans said about his soph QB. “He’s been putting in a lot of time with me in the morning before school. He’s doing the extra things and he’s going the extra mile. He’s really coming of age.”

Friday, Johnson hit four different receivers for his five first-half scores.

“We had a really good game plan,” Johnson said. “We knew they were going to double-team Anthony (Ivey), and our other guys were able to make some big plays. Our line and our receivers all played well. I had tons of time to throw the ball.”

Landon Kennel got the party started with a 53-yard TD grab with 9:36 to go in the first quarter. And Kennel hauled in a 23-yard TD strike with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, after Cocalico got a 70-yard TD sprint from Brycen Flinton to knot the game at 7-7.

With 3:00 left in the first quarter, Johnson connected with Ivey for a 19-yard TD toss. L-L League leading rusher Anthony Bourassa countered with a 70-yard TD run of his own as the Eagles closed to within 21-14. But Johnson flipped a 27-yard TD pass to Jake Laubach late in the first half and the Streaks were on their way.

Ivey, the Penn State recruit, made his 100th career prep reception in the game.

Township (3-2) added a dagger TD just before the halftime horn, when Johnson capped his dynamite first half with a 53-yard TD pass to Isaiah Jones, and the Streaks had a 41-14 lead at the break.

Earlier, Laubach had a 14-yard TD dash for Township, and the Streaks got a 43-yard TD jaunt from Nick Good to cap the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

Aaryn Longenecker had a 30-yard TD run in the third quarter for Cocalico, which put up 291 rushing yards — 149 from Bourassa, who is at 859 yards through five weeks.

But Cocalico (2-3) had no answer for Township’s air game; Johnson was 13-for-15 for 247 yards in the first half alone. He tacked on 44 rushing yards, Good had 60 rushing yards and Laubach had 49 yards on the ground as the Streaks piled up 436 yards in all.

Penalties — seven for 50 yards, which put a crimp in a couple of drives — stung Cocalico, which also lost a pair of fumbles.

“We gave up too many big plays and we had a couple of too many mistakes,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “That’s the bad part, but I thought the good part was that our kids battled the whole way. I think some teams go in at halftime down by 27 and feel defeated. But I never got that sense from our kids.”

Township goes for three wins in a row next Friday with its Section One opener at home against Cedar Crest, while Cocalico is set to welcome Solanco for a Section Two opener between the Eagles and the Golden Mules.