On the heels of a loss to Hempfield last week and knowing its regular-season football finale was looming next week at Wilson, Manheim Township needed to take care of business Friday night against last-place McCaskey.

It was far from perfection, but the Blue Streaks finally put away the Red Tornado 62-21, as the teams combined for more than 800 yards of offense and 21 penalties (for 180 yards) in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One clash.

Star of the game

Township quarterback Hayden Johnson threw for 189 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers, while running for another as the Streaks (3-1 L-L, 6-3 overall) racked up 476 yards of offense.

Johnson, a sophomore, threw touchdown passes on his final three completions of the night and he now has 24 TD passes this season.

Turning point

Tied at 7-7 after a first quarter that featured turnovers and numerous penalties by both teams, Township's offense scored 21 unanswered points on scoring plays of at least 18 yards each.

Jake Laubach ran 28 yards for a score, Johnson hit Isaiah Jones for an 18-yard TD pass, and he later hooked up with Michael Heckman for a 30-yard TD in the closing minute of the half as the Streaks took a 28-7 lead into the locker room.

McCaskey (0-4, 2-7) turned the ball over on the first play of the second half, and Township took advantage when Johnson connected with Landon Kennel for a 13-yard score four plays later.

Tornado offense

Josiah Gray and Basir Epps combined to rush for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Gray had TD runs of 25 and 51 yards, while Epps added a 33-yard scamper.

Up next

With Wilson’s 28-21 win over Hempfield on Friday night, Township remains a game behind the Bulldogs heading into their clash next week in West Lawn. A win by Township would result in a tie for the section title.

McCaskey, meanwhile, wraps up its season at Cedar Crest.