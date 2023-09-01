DALLASTOWN — Senior quarterback Hayden Johnson had another prolific passing performance for Manheim Township on Friday night, tossing four touchdowns — all in the first half — while surpassing 5,000 passing yards for his career.

Along the way, the Blue Streaks rolled to a 56-0 nonleague football victory over Dallastown.

“When you see where he was as a sophomore to where he is today, he’s battle-tested,” Blue Streaks head coach Mark Evans said. “He’s got a tremendous amount of experience under his belt. Each week, that experience has to come to play.”

Township (2-0) came to play in all phases of the game against the Wildcats (0-2).

On offense, Declan Clancy rushed 10 times for 51 yards and two scores and added a 5-yard touchdown reception from Johnson.

Landon Kennel caught two touchdown passes, including a 32-yard bomb from Johnson to open the second quarter.

Antonio Vazquez caught Johnson’s final pass of the night, a 16-yard touchdown just before halftime that gave the Streaks a 42-0 lead at the break.

Also for Township, Carter Bair had two quarterback sacks, and the Blue Streaks’ secondary shut down Dallastown speedster Michael Scott, limiting him to just a few receptions and 38 yards rushing.

Township’s special teams added a blocked punt, and return man Allan Feliciano had multiple run-backs of 30-plus yards while setting up short fields for Johnson and company to go to work.

Milestone

Johnson, who entered the night needing 79 passing yards to reach 5,000 for his career, breached the milestone on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kennel to end the first quarter.

Johnson became just the 29th quarterback in league history to reach 5,000 career passing yards, joining the likes of Township greats Pat Bostick, Brennan Scott and Luke Emge.

Up next

Township gets set to host Mid-Penn power Harrisburg on Friday, Sept. 8.