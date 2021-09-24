SOUTH LEBANON — Hayden Haver already had a game-winning TD in the first game of the season for Elizabethtown, against Donegal. He got another one Friday night at Cedar Crest, with a late TD giving the Bears a narrow 13-12 nonleague football victory over the Falcons.

Cedar Crest set the tone from the first snap, blowing up a screen pass for a loss of 5 yards. After a three-and-out from Elizabethtown, the Falcons took just three plays to score on a 28-yard TD run from Aadyn Richards, though Pat Gilhool blocked the ensuing point-after kick.

Elizabethtown gamely answered with a nine-play drive, aided by a defensive pass interference penalty on a third-down pass. Haver punched it in from a yard out to put the Bears (3-2) up 7-6.

Both sides had penalties deter potential scoring drives in the first and second quarters; they combined for 75 yards between the two periods. Cedar Crest (2-2) had a prime chance to take the lead just before halftime, but a fumble from Alex Abreu inside the Elizabethtown 10 was recovered by Riley Runnels to keep the Bears’ lead intact.

After getting just five carries in the first half, Richards was fed the ball on the opening drive of the third, breaking things open with a 40-yard run, but Elizabethtown stiffened up and stuffed Fernando Marquez short on a subsequent fourth-down try.

Late in the third, after a holding penalty erased a deep completion to Nolan Groff and set up a third-and-long, Abreu made up for the earlier fumble by scampering 42 yards on a screen pass. Groff had a catch-and-run of 21 yards down to the 1, and Richards finished off the drive a play later, though QB Jay Huber was tackled short of the goal line on a 2-point scramble.

The Falcons drained most of the clock in the fourth quarter before punting, leaving Elizabethtown with four minutes to work with. On the first play of the ensuing drive, the Bears used a reverse pass from Gilhool to Braden Cummings for a 55-yard catch-and-run (with Cummings recovering his own fumble at the end of the play). Haver gave them the lead from 2 yards out a few plays later, though Gilhool had another reverse pass fall incomplete on a 2-point try.

Cedar Crest moved the ball into Elizabethtown territory in a two-minute drill, but Groff got stripped for a fumble that the Bears fell on. The game ended in wild fashion; with 4 seconds left, the snap back to Elizabethtown punter Carlton Wise was high, but he barely got the kick off before the block, and the ball trickled out of bounds as the clock hit zeroes.