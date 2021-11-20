HARRISBURG — With a district championship on the line, teams need to take advantage of opportunities, particularly turnovers.

Wilson didn’t do that and it may very well have been the difference between a gold and silver medal as host Harrisburg escaped with a 14-10 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the District Three Class 6A football title game at Severance Field.

After scoring a touchdown to take a 10-7 late in the third quarter, Wilson recovered a fumble on Harrisburg’s next play at the Cougar 29. The Bulldogs, now riding all the momentum, squandered the opportunity and turned it over on downs four plays later at the 28.

“That really hurt momentum,” said Wilson coach Doug Dahms. “We got that turnover, had them deep in their territory, had an opportunity to go up two scores on them and did nothing with it.”

The Cougars (12-1), meanwhile, did take advantage and marched 72 yards on seven plays, including six straight runs by Mahki Hopkins that covered 65 yards, and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run by freshman quarterback Shawn Lee.

“That was huge,” said Harrisburg coach Cal Everett of his defense’s stand following the turnover. “Once we fumbled the ball away, that was huge for our defense to step up and get that stop.”

It was the second touchdown run of the day for Lee, a freshman, who was the one who fumbled the ball away and also threw an interception late in the first half when the Cougars were driving at the Bulldog 34.

“I know he’s a freshman and he’s going to make freshman mistakes, but the thing about him is he doesn’t let it wear on him from play to play,” Everett said. “He makes a mistake and he moves on, and I’m fine with that.”

Lee’s first touchdown came on the Cougars’ opening possession of the third quarter after they were shut out in the first half and trailed 3-0 thanks to a 24-yard field goal from Wilson’s Ben Rada.

Lee kept the 11-play drive alive when he completed a 6-yard pass on fourth-and-3 at the Wilson 19. The Cougars also converted a third-and-6 three plays later.

“He’s a good athlete,” Dahms said of Lee. “He’s young, so he’s going to make mistakes, but he can make up for a lot of that with his ability.”

The Bulldogs (9-4), however, answered Harrisburg’s first touchdown with a nine-play, 55-yard scoring drive capped by Jadyn Jones’ 16-yard touchdown blast up the middle. Jones finished with 100 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Wilson’s defense held the explosive Cougar offense to 79 yards in the first half, while the Bulldog offense could only muster 94 yards in the second half. Overall, Harrisburg outgained Wilson 218-214.

“They beat us in the trenches in the second half,” said Dahms. “Give them credit. They’re a very physical football team with a lot of skilled athletes. We fought, they fought. Two good football teams battled it out, somebody’s gotta lose. Unfortunately, it was us.”

With the win, Harrisburg will host District Six champion State College next Saturday in a PIAA quarterfinal. The Cougars beat State College 15-13 late in the regular season when they met as members of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division.