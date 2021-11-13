HARRISBURG — Hempfield coach George Eager was well aware of the fact that Harrisburg possessed a dynamic backfield duo in the form of juniors Mahkai Hopkins and Kyle Williams.

Hopkins is a bruising, 6-foot-1, 235-pounder and Williams is a 6-foot, 175-pound speedster.

Together, they delivered an early 1-2 punch that Hempfield was unable to recover from Saturday afternoon as Harrisburg downed Hempfield, 32-10, in a District Three Class 6A football semifinal at Severance Field.

The Knights (7-5) were forced to punt after going three-and-out on their first possession. Williams fielded Cam Harbaugh's punt at the Cougars’ 23 and blew past everyone for a 77-yard touchdown return.

“Certainly not the way you want to start the game out,” Eager said. “I’m scratching my head because we talked about Williams’ breaking-tackle ability. That was disappointing to see us not execute that.”

Hempfield punted again after its second possession, and this time there was no return so the Cougars had it at their own 17. An illegal procedure penalty on the first play pushed the ball back to the 12, and that’s when Hopkins took a hand-off, broke numerous tackles and went 88 yards for a TD and 14-0 lead with 5:37 left in the first quarter.

“When you start a game off like that against a good football team, it’s just hard to climb your way back in,” Eager said. “We knew their defense was fast, athletic and good. We knew points were going to be at a premium, but when you give up those points the defense has to do some different things and the offense has to push a little more.”

Following Hopkins’ long TD run, the Knights put together a 10-play drive that stalled at Harrisburg's 4, so they settled for a 21-yard field goal from Cannon Biscoe and it was a 14-3 game with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter.

In the final 6:20 of first half, Hempfield ran only two plays, while the Cougars (11-1) ran 14 and punted twice. Both times, however, the Knights muffed the punts (the first after it was blocked) and Harrisburg regained possession each time.

The final play of the half saw freshman quarterback Shawn Lee complete a 41-yard Hail Mary pass that appeared to be a touchdown, but the officials ruled the receiver down at the Knights’ 1 and the half was over.

Hempfield fortunate the Cougars were not able to extend their lead.

“The mentality was play good football, execute and climb back into the game,” Eager said of his thinking at the break. “But that touchdown to start the half really hurt that and it didn’t work out for us.”

That touchdown was a 22-yard run from Williams and was his second of four scores in the game and extended Harrisburg's lead to 20-3 with 8:05 left in the third.

The key play on the drive was Lee scrambling for 23 yards on a third-and-19 from the Cougars' 35.

Williams later added touchdown runs of 17 and nine yards as he finished with 108 yards on 15 carries. Hopkins, meanwhile, racked up 206 yards on 17 carries as the Cougars tallied 332 yards on the ground in all.

“(Hopkins) is a man among boys," Eager claimed. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical. (Williams) is smaller, but he’s actually pretty strong and he has quickness. The idea of that 1-2 punch is hard. We weren’t able to tackle well today on those guys because of their athletic ability and strength.”

Hempfield got into the end zone with 2:59 left in the game when Harbaugh hooked up with Aidan Shorter for a 7-yard TD pass.

The Cougars, winners of eight straight games, will play for their fourth district crown next Saturday afternoon at home against Wilson.