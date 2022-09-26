From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Continuing the Week 6 preview items, as the second half of the regular-season slate kicks off on Friday:

1. Some serious thumpers will be on display when Garden Spot invades The War to take on Ephrata in a must-see Section 3 tilt on Friday. Keep an eye on the line of scrimmage and subsequent pileups, as some heavy duty tacklers will be duking it out. Like Ephrata DT Weston Nolt, who has 52 sticks, including nine stops for losses, 3.5 sacks and four QB hurries for the Mountaineers, who are coming off a nip-and-tuck 28-20 dub over Daniel Boone to remain in the lead pack in the section hunt. Ephrata has piled up 26.5 tackles for losses, 11 sacks and 31 QB hurries, and Nolt and his D mates have to keep dual-threat GS QB Kye Harting under wraps; he rushed for 179 yards, passed for 159 yards and accounted for five TDs last week in the Spartans’ 44-0 fleecing of Fleetwood as Sparty Nation remained atop the Section 3 chart. Meanwhile, all eyes on a trio of Garden Spot stoppers, who continue to pile up some amazing D numbers: LB Cullen Witmer (34 tackles, 14 for losses), DT Tyler Hurst (30 tackles, 19 for losses) and DT Reed Gruber (20 tackles, 6 for losses, 8 sacks) have to curtail Ephrata RB Andre Weidman and keep pressure on Mounts’ QB Sam McCracken, who had a 245-yard, 3-TD night last week vs. Boone. Offensive weaponry aplenty on the field for Spot vs. Ephrata. So keep an eye on those D guys to do damage.

2. Solanco will go for a 6-0 start Friday with a trip to Elverson to take on Twin Valley. The Raiders are coming off a wild 47-42 setback against undefeated Elizabethtown, so TV will get its second unscathed opponent in as many weeks in this scrap. The Raiders have rushed for 1,162 yards, with QB Evan Myers (174 yards, 6 TD keepers), Jayden Goebel (372 yards, 5 TD), Evan Johnson (342 yards, 7 TD) and Drew Engle (180 yards, 2 TD) all doing ample damage on the ground. Two Solanco defenders to watch in this showdown: DB Josiah Forren (team-leading 53 tackles, 2 INT, 4 pass breakups) and DB Landon Steele (19 tackles, 5 for losses, 2 pass breakups) have to be ready to cheat up and help out in rush-D situations for the Golden Mules, who are yielding 260.4 yards per game, second-best among Section 3 squads. Could be a keep-the-ball-on-the-ground kinda night in this game, as TV must cope with Solanco’s smoking-hot triple-option scheme.

3. Donegal’s top priority Friday when Wyomissing backs up the buses in Mount Joy for a Section 4 clash: Slowing down the Spartans’ lights-out offensive attack. Wyo is averaging 43 points and 406 yards a game, with a league-best 1,637 rushing yards. Charlie McIntyre (403 yards, 4 TD, 13.4 yards per carry), Drew Eisenhower (377 yards, 5 TD, 12.2 yards per carry) and Matt Kramer (326 yards, 10 TD, 8.8 yards per carry) have run through some gaping holes, and the Indians simply must find a way to plug the middle and clog up the Spartans’ Wing-T running lanes. Keep an eye on Donegal’s D-ends to pinch in and try to make quick stops: James Turbedsky (51 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 forced fumble) and Caleb Kendig (19 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) have to shed blocks and make sticks. Donegal’s D has 16 stops for losses and 11 takeaways. They’ll need those numbers to go up against Wyo’s rock-steady rush attack.

