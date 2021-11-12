Lancaster-Lebanon League football coaches will be weighing in with their official all-star and player of the year selections at the end of the month. Stay tuned for that.

Nobody asked me, but … here are my section-by-section awards for the 2021 season:

SECTION 1

OFFENSIVE MVP: Cam Harbaugh, QB, Hempfield — What a dual-threat season for the Black Knights’ multi-purpose signal-caller, who used his accurate right arm and his quick wheels to help Hempfield hang in the Section 1 race until the bitter end, and reach the D3-6A semifinals. Heading into the Knights’ D3-6A Final Four clash at Harrisburg, Harbaugh has clicked on 121-of-206 passes for 1,819 yards with 13 TD tosses against just four picks. He’s also rushed for 627 yards on 164 carries with six TD keepers.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Aadyn Richards, LB, Cedar Crest — Could also make a case for Richards as the offensive MVP here — he rushed for 949 yards with 10 TD jaunts — but he absolutely shined from his ‘backer spot for the Falcons. Try these numbers on for size: 101 tackles — including 36 solo sticks and 17 stops for losses — plus 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles and a trio of fumble recoveries. Richards returned a pick 38 yards for a TD in Cedar Crest’s head-turning win over Hempfield, and he scooped up a fumble and raced 55 yards for a TD against Wilson.

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Cam Jones, KR-PR, Wilson — A simply jaw-dropping season in the return department for Jones, who heads into the Bulldogs’ D3-6A semifinal showdown at Central York with a staggering seven special teams touchdowns this season. He’s taken four punt returns to the house and three kickoff returns to the house, including an 81-yarder in the D3-6A quarterfinals vs. York. Jones’ longest kickoff return for a TD this season was a 91-yarder in a win over Cedar Crest, and he has a pair of 70-yard punt return scores, in victories over Central Dauphin and Penn Manor. Why teams continually kick to Jones, we’ll never know.

BEST COACHING PERFORMANCE: John Brubaker, Penn Manor — When the preseason predictions hit the pavement back in August, there weren’t exactly a ton of expectations wafting around in Millersville for the Comets. Then came a riveting Week 1 come-from-behind win over Conestoga Valley. And then a wild, horn-beating, Hail Mary victory at Warwick two weeks later. And then two more come-from-behind, fourth-quarter-rally wins over Solanco and McCaskey for a 5-5 season — Penn Manor’s first non-losing campaign since 2014. Looks like the Comets — under Brubaker’s tutelage — are turning the corner.

SECTION 2

OFFENSIVE MVP: Anthony Bourassa, RB, Cocalico — What a season toting the rock for Bourassa, who heads into the Eagles’ D3-4A quarterfinal clash at Berks Catholic with a league-leading 1,863 rushing yards on 217 carries, with a league-best 23 TD bolts, including six TD romps covering 70 or more yards. He’s averaging a healthy 8.6 yards a carry, and Bourassa needs a 137-yard effort vs. Berks Catholic for a 2,000-yard season.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Kahlen Watt, LB, Manheim Central — A seek-and-destroy fall for Watt, who has been one of the ringleaders of the Barons’ razor-sharp defense, which heads into Central’s D3-5A quarterfinal showdown vs. Exeter allowing just 212 yards a game — second-best in the L-L League. Watt has been right smack dab in the middle of it all with a team-best 79 tackles, plus 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He has returned three of his five picks for touchdowns — including two in one game in a whitewash win over Conestoga Valley, one of the Barons’ four shutout victories — and he also popped a punt return for a TD for a special teams score.

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Connor Caterbone, K, Manheim Central — The Barons had to replace a couple of all-star specialists from last season, but Caterbone stepped in and immediately stepped up in the all-important kicking category for Central. He’s clicked on 47-of-48 PAT attempts, and he drilled a 29-yard field goal in a 3-point win over Wilson.

BEST COACHING PERFORMANCE: Could go many different directions here, but the pick is Manheim Central’s Dave Hahn. The Barons went 3-5 last year, and while most people in the know figured Central would be better this time around, I’m not sure how many folks pegged the Barons to be back in trophy-hoisting lane, especially with a veteran Cocalico club and an ultra dangerous Warwick outfit out there. Plus, Central had to navigate a brutal nonleague slate — Cumberland Valley, Hempfield, a really good Perkiomen Valley team, Wilson — before getting to the usual Section 2 grind. End result: The 35-28 setback to Warwick didn’t kill the Barons, and a Week 10 win over Cocalico gave Central a piece of its 27th section championship, a 9-1 record and the 2-seed in the D3-5A bracket … one year after the Barons suffered their first losing season since 1971. How’s that for a turnaround?

SECTION 3

OFFENSIVE MVP: Andre Weidman, RB, Ephrata — There were a lot of big expectations swirling around Weidman back in August, and he delivered with an eye-popping season for the Mountaineers. He took the ball 214 times and darted for 1,430 yards — No. 2 in the L-L League — with 18 TD runs, and he also caught nine passes out of the backfield and averaged 6.7 yards a carry.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Nick Del Grande, LB, Lampeter-Strasburg — The defending Section 3 Linebacker of the Year and the heart and soul of the Pioneers’ top-ranked defense, Del Grande has been a beast in the middle. His numbers: 63 tackles, with 11 sticks for losses, plus three sacks, a couple of QB hurries, an interception, a fumble recovery and four forced fumbles heading into L-S’s D3-4A quarterfinal vs. Big Spring. The Coastal Carolina commit makes the Pioneers’ D tick.

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Walker Martin, K-P, Garden Spot — What a fall for the Spartans booter, who drilled a league-best 14 field goals, including a program-record 51-yarder in Garden Spot’s season-finale win over Elco. Martin tied the PIAA single-game record with a five-field-goal night against Twin Valley, and he drilled 26 touchbacks while hitting 37-of-39 PAT attempts. Martin also averaged 35.5 yards per punt, with 10 punts downed inside the 20.

BEST COACHING PERFORMANCE: Victor Ridenour, Lampeter-Strasburg — Not a bad rookie season for the Pioneers’ first-year skipper, who had to cope with stepping into John Manion’s shoes. The 45-22 setback at Warwick in Week 1 wasn’t exactly the start Ridenour and his crew were hoping for. But he quickly used the loss as a teaching tool, and the Pioneers responded by ripping off nine wins in a row on the way to successfully defending their Section 3 crown. Now Ridenour will try and lead his troops to their third D3-4A championship in a row.

SECTION 4

OFFENSIVE MVP: Robert Footman, QB, Columbia — Definitely the Section 4 offensive MVP, and if there was an overall league MVP, Footman would be on the very short list to pocket that award. A staggering season through the airways for Footman, who hit on 178-of-294 passes for a league-best 3,084 yards with a league-leading 34 TD throws — in 10 games. He also rushed for 539 yards on 123 carries with 16 TD keepers. He simply willed Columbia to win; the Tide ran the table in league play and won its first section championship since 2002. Footman’s 536-yard passing performance against Upper Dauphin in the D3-2A semifinals was a single-game L-L League record. And according to our records, he’s the first QB in league history to pass for 3,000 yards, rush for 500 yards and account for 50 touchdowns in a single season.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Luke Williams, LB, Elco — The Raiders’ brute two-way standout spearheaded Elco’s defensive charge; Williams and his D mates gave up just 1,422 rushing yards, fourth-fewest in the L-L League through Week 11. A 1,000-yard rusher on offense, Williams was, once again, a ball-hawker and tackle machine for the Raiders, who came up short in their quest to defend the Section 4 title and get back to the postseason. But Williams was a warrior from his ‘backer spot.

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Simon Grimes, K, Northern Lebanon — He booted five field goals in the Vikings’ turnaround, 4-win season, hitting three field goals from 27 yards and a pair from 26 yards out. One of those 27-yarders came in Northern Lebanon’s D3-4A playoff game vs. Wyomissing — the Vikings’ first postseason trip since 2017. Grimes had a lot to do with that.

BEST COACHING PERFORMANCE: Bud Kyle, Columbia — The Crimson Tide was picked to finish third in a tricky section featuring the reigning D3-4A runner-up — defending section champ Elco — and an Octorara team poised to build off a ton of success in 2020. Kyle’s crew beat the Raiders and the Braves on the way to clinching the outright section crown — Columbia’s first title since 2002. Not everyone saw that semifinal exit in the D3-2A playoffs coming. But it was a wildly entertaining season up on the hill, thanks in large part to Kyle’s precise button-pushing.

