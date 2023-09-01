TURBOTVILLE — Despite racking up 170 penalty yards, Hamburg narrowly escaped an upset bid by Warrior Run, winning 34-27 in a nonleague football game Friday night at Defender Stadium.

Mason Semmel led the offense for the Hawks (2-0), tallying 165 receiving yards on just four receptions and recording three touchdowns. Carter Marr starred for the Defenders (0-2) with 202 receiving yards on six receptions, including a touchdown.

Tyler Shuey’s 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the Hawks up by two scores, a lead they would never relinquish. The Defenders made a strong comeback effort, but came up short.

Down by seven points with under three minutes to play, the Defenders were faced with a fourth-and-3 yards. Following a low snap, Defender QB Ryan Newton unsuccessfully attempted a shovel pass, which was batted down by Hamburg defenders, sealing the win for the Hawks.