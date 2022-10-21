FREDERICKSBURG — Hamburg scored quickly to open its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five contest at Northern Lebanon on Friday night and led throughout en route to a 48-27 victory.

The Hawks (4-2 L-L, 7-2 overall) took the opening kickoff to midfield, and four plays later hit the end zone in just 41 seconds on a 20-yard touchdown run by Leland Moore for a 7-0 lead. With 5:14 to go in the first quarter, quarterback Xander Menapace added a 2-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 advantage.

Though the Vikings (1-5, 2-7) did turn the game into an offensive showcase with six plays of 20-plus yards of their own, Hamburg never surrendered the lead.

Turning point

With the score 21-7 late in the second, Hamburg faced a fourth-and-1 at the Vikings’ 6-yard line. The Hawks were already 1-for-2 on fourth down attempts, but this time they brought in 6-foot-2, 286-pound lineman Charles Sheppard into the backfield for a touchdown run. After that, Northern Lebanon never was within one possession.

Stars of the game

Moore carried the ball 37 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 10-yard score in the second quarter to go along with the opening touchdown. Defensively, Tyler Shuey recovered two fumbles in the first quarter to keep Northern Lebanon off the board early.

James Voight had a giant game for the Vikings. He caught 14 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. The scoring passes were of 13, 29 and 53 yards from quarterback Kael Erdman.

Stat of the night

Though offensive numbers stood out, Hamburg’s defense held Northern Lebanon to just eight yards rushing on 19 attempts. A couple sacks, like a 12-yard loss by Bradley Zettlemoyer, contributed to that stat.

Up next

Hamburg will look to lock up a District Three playoff spot when it hosts Columbia next Friday. Northern Lebanon will finish its season with a trip to Lebanon County rival Annville-Cleona.