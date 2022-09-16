ANNVILLE — Hamburg outscored Annville-Cleona 20-6 in the second half Friday night to rally for a 39-26 win in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five opener for both squads.

The Hawks’ offense — nearly unstoppable through three weeks and averaging 59 points per game — looked poised to run roughshod over the Dutchmen (0-1 L-L, 2-2 overall) Friday night. Hamburg needed just two plays and 18 seconds to open the scoring and racked up 129 yards to jump out to a 13-7 first quarter lead.

Entering the game, Hamburg (1-0, 4-0) had punted just once. But the Dutchmen’s defense settled in — and forced Hamburg to punt on their next three drives. The A-C offense took advantage with a quick 88-yard touchdown, and Phoenix Music (33 carries-198 yards) added his second touchdown of the game with a 14-yard run that gave the Dutchmen a 20-13 lead with 2:23 left in the first half.

Hamburg sophomore Ty Werley had a 39-yard kickoff return on the ensuing kickoff to give the Hawks the ball at the A-C 16. Three plays later, Pierce Mason collected his third touchdown of the game, to cut the A-C lead to 20-19 at halftime.

Turning point

A-C tied the game at 26 with 10:23 left in the game on a 1-yard dive from quarterback Gavin Keller that capped a 14-play, 71-yard drive. But the Hawks answered right back with a snappy seven-play, 71-yard drive lead by Pierce Mason. Mason had four carries for 69 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run to give Hamburg a 33-26 lead.

Play of the game

For the second time this season, Cameron Connelly and Jonathon Shay connected for a long touchdown. Against Hamburg, Connelly took a toss in the backfield and hit a wide-open Shay who turned on the jets to finished off an 88-yard touchdown that gave A-C a 14-13 lead with 7:18 left in the first half.

Star of the game

Pierce Mason tallied five rushing touchdowns—extending his league-leading total to 14 and finished with 292 yards on 22 carries.

Up next

League play continues for both teams as Hamburg hosts Kutztown while Annville-Cleona hosts Columbia.