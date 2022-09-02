This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

HAMBURG — Hamburg set a school record for points scored in a football game and improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a resounding 75-21 nonleague win over visiting Warrior Run.

Pierce Mason scored four touchdowns, including an 83-yard return on the opening kickoff, while senior teammate Xander Menapace threw for three scores and ran for two others as the Hawks blew out the Defenders. Ty Werley added two touchdown receptions as well as an interception, as fellow sophomore Tyler Shuey snatched two picks and added a rushing touchdown for Hamburg.

The Hawks jumped all over the Defenders, scoring four touchdowns in the game’s first eight minutes, starting with Mason’s kickoff return.

After a three-and-out by Warrior Run, Hamburg drove 54 yards in three plays, capped by Mason’s second TD of the night, a 23-yard scamper to give the Hawks a 14-0 lead. After an interception by Shuey gave Hamburg excellent field position at the Warrior Run 23, it was Menapace’s turn with a 16-yard run through the heart of the Defenders’ defense for the score.

The Hawks’ defense, which held Warrior Run to 162 total yards on the night, forced another three-and-out and the offense quickly took advantage. This time, it was Menapace throwing a beautiful 31-yard pass to a wide-open Werley to give Hamburg a 28-0 lead following the extra point conversion.

Menapace then connected with junior Alex Bentz for a 12-yard score with a minute to go in the first quarter to give Hamburg a commanding 35-0 lead. Mason kept the party going in the second quarter for the Hawks with another return touchdown, this time a nifty 49-yard tightrope punt return up the sideline to make it 41-0.

The Defenders responded. Ryan Newton threw an absolute beauty of a deep ball, hitting Carter Marr in stride for a 69-yard score to get Warrior Run (0-2) on the board. But this was Hamburg’s night.

Menapace added another rushing touchdown, a 5-yard dash and his second passing score to Werley, this one for 25 yards. Warrior Run added a pick-six by Colby LeBarron when he jumped a Menapace pass and took it 75 yards to the house for a score. Mason added a rushing touchdown for his fourth and final score of the night. The speedy senior now has seven touchdowns in two games.

Hamburg looks to improve to 3-0 next Friday, as it takes on Fairfield at home, the team’s final nonleague game before Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five play opens.