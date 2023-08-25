Hamburg had more than its share of success in 2022.

Now with that taste, the Hawks want to take those triumphs to the next level. And thanks to tweaks made in the offseason, both on and off the field, Hamburg is looking to turn last year's football triumphs into the standard.

Hamburg finished last year with a 9-3 record, second-best in school history, and an appearance in the District Three Class 3A semifinals before bowing out to eventual champ Wyomissing.

The biggest change for Hamburg outside of graduation taking its toll will be its defensive alignment, switching from a 4-2-5 to a 3-5 stack in an attempt to get as many athletes and playmakers on the field at once.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Matt Hoffert (second season, 9-3) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-5-3 • 2022 results: 9-3 (5-2 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Alex Bentz, K Eli Blatt, WR-DB Cohen Correll, OG-DE Owen Hause, OT-DT Bryce Kamp, RB-LB Leland Moore, RB-LB Aiden Readinger, TE-LB Mason Semmel, QB-LB Ty Shuey, WR-DB Ty Werley.

“We have a lot of athletic guys on this roster. We want to play to our strengths and this year's is that athleticism,” head coach Matt Hoffert said. “Getting the guys on the field that should be there will help us a ton. I like the 3-5 because I'm a zone guy and now you have guys in every window. That makes it a lot harder to throw that ball and that's our goal defensively.

“We'll be aggressive because that's who I am. We weren't as aggressive last year as I'd like to be but now we're going at (opposing offenses) and we'll make them move a lot, sit in those zones and hopefully make some plays.”

There will be several skill position players who will have their chance to make those plays —namely in returning starters in the secondary like Alex Bentz, Cohen Carroll and Ty Werley, along with linebackers Leland Moore, Aiden Readinger, Mason Semmel and Ty Shuey.

While the defense will have its new look, the offense will have a different feel as well thanks to the graduation of its QB-RB duo, Xander Menapace and Pierce Mason. They combined for more than 3,500 yards of total offense during that historic 2022 campaign.

Hoffert said that the quarterback competition between Shuey and Ethan Horvath has been tight, with both showing vast improvements under center but neither truly pulling away from one another.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Halifax Sept. 1: at Warrior Run Sept. 8: Fairfield Area Sept. 15: Annville-Cleona Sept. 22: at Kutztown Sept. 29: Lancaster Catholic Oct. 6: Pequea Valley Oct. 13: at Schuylkill Valley Oct. 20: Northern Lebanon Oct. 27: at Columbia

“(Menapace) was a starter for four years so getting reps for those other guys has been a big thing,” Hoffert said. “We'll spread it out a bit, throw some more change-ups in there, but these guys have a full year of experience with this offense. Now we can do a bit more.”

Hoffert has already seen the vast improvement from his Year One squad, especially in the weight room for offseason workouts.

In years past, Hoffert said, Hamburg may have had at most 15 players in the weight room for offseason lifting. This year, however, that number has at least doubled with 30-40 players in the weight room on a daily basis.

“Going into the this year I told them that we need to take the next step. Part of the problem I've seen, even when I played here, was commitment in the offseason,” Hoffert said. “And that has been totally different this year. We've talked a bunch that, with our success the last few years, it shows that ‘Hey, maybe this guy does know what he's talking about.’ These guys are committed to get better and that's where it starts. We're in a good situation going into this season.”