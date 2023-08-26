This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

HAMBURG 49, HALIFAX 19

HAMBURG — Hamburg quarterback Tyler Shuey guided the Hawks to a 49-19 nonleague football victory over Halifax in a season opener Friday night at Hawk Hill.

Halifax opened the game a 74-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a 2-yard run by quarterback Teegan Carroll.

Hamburg responded with a touchdown from junior running back Leland Moore, and followed that score up with three consecutive touchdown passes from Shuey to junior receiver Ty Werley.

Werley’s biggest play was his first reception, an 87-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. He also caught touchdown passes of 28- and 54-yards. He finished with five catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

Shuey did it all in his first start under center for the Hawks, tossing four touchdown passes and running for two more. The Hawks quarterback completed 10-of-14 pass attempts for 356 and four touchdowns. He also ran for 72 yards and two scores.

Moore carried the ball 11 times for the Hawks, rushing for 63 yards and a score.