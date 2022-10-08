It was a night filled with mistakes for both the Hamburg Hawks and the Pequea Valley Braves as they battled in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five clash Friday night in Kinzers.

And in spite of a bevy of penalties and fumbles, Hamburg survived a late surge by the Braves, earning a 27-20 victory.

Over the course of the game, both teams committed multiple penalties, costing them field position and allowing the other to convert and gain first downs Hamburg dropped the ball on the ground four times on the night, and lost three of them.

Perhaps the most crucial fumble was on a kickoff while the Hawks were up 27-14. The Braves later cashed in on that opportunity, when senior QB Peyton Temple called a keeper and ran it in for a score.

Turning points

The Braves started with the ball to begin the second half and, down 13-0, they desperately needed a score.

Led by timely passes by Temple and great runs from the running back trio of Dontae Petersheim, Orlando Stoltzfus, and Cameron Bergman, the Braves did just that, and capped that drive with a 20-yard run from Orlando Stoltzfus.

On the extra point attempt the snap was bobbled and run into the end zone by Cayden Carter, turning a broken play into a successful two-point conversion. The Braves cut the score to 13-8, gaining momentum in the process.

However, the Hawks were not to be denied.

They marched right back down the field and punched it in the opposite end zone on a run from senior QB Xander Menapace. The Braves did commit a crucial pass interference play during the drive, which put the Hawks in great position to score. After the run by Menapace, the Hawks went back up 20-8.

Star of the game

Menapace did everything a coach could ask from their starting QB. He went 13-for-25 passing with one touchdown, and ran for three more scores. He racked up a total of 165 yards on the ground, leading his team in rushing.

Key statistic

Correll Cohen had a great game, catching five balls on the night. It seemed like anytime Menapace needed a crucial catch, he would look Cohen’s way.

Up next

Pequea Valley (1-3 L-L, 1-6 overall) will host Annville-Cleona in Week 8, and Hamburg (3-1, 6-1) will host Schuylkill Valley.