HAMBURG — The Hamburg Hawks cruised to a dominant 42-20 win Friday night against the Columbia Crimson Tide.

Senior QB Xander Menapace was efficient for the host Hawks, completing 14-of-20 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Hamburg also leaned on its fantastic run game, which totaled 184 yards and scored four touchdowns on the night.

Columbia was down 7-0 in the first quarter and forced Hamburg to punt but ended up muffing it to give the Hawks great field position. Hamburg took advantage of the miscue and punched in another score with an 8-yard rush by Pierce Mason to take a 14-0 lead which they never relinquished.

The Hawks consistently capitalized on Columbia’s fumbles and penalties taking a stranglehold of the game going into halftime with a 35-6 lead.

Turning point

Mistakes were one of the main reasons Columbia could never gain any momentum throughout the night.

To start the third quarter, Columbia received the kickoff and ran it back 95 yards for a potential score, but the play was called back because of a personal foul. The potential comeback was cut short quickly and Hamburg continued to dominate.

Stars of the game

Besides Menapace’s great performance, the Hawks’ rushing offense played brilliantly. Mason (15-109) and Derek Ruiz (4-34) each scored two touchdowns on the night. Mason Semmel also scored two touchdowns, catching 35- and 1-yard passes from Menapace.

Key statistic

Columbia’s mistakes were magnifying. The Tide committed eight penalties for 53 yards, and they fumbled the ball four times, losing it twice.

Up next

Hamburg (5-2 L-L, 8-2 overall) will await its district playoff assignment. Columbia’s (1-6, 3-7) season comes to a close.