When the ball left Penn Manor quarterback Eli Warfel’s right hand with no time on the clock in Friday night’s game, the Hail Mary was intended for receiver DeShawn Stanley.

But junior wideout Clark Wagstaff was also in the area and came down with the 31-yard touchdown reception, and that’s all the Comets cared about, as they pulled out a thrilling 30-28 win over Warwick in a non-league game at Joseph Grosh Field in Lititz.

“I’m going to remember it forever and ever,” Warfel smiled. “I had a little bit of pressure, so I just used my legs and I saw DeShawn, that’s who I was throwing to, but Clark just jumped up and made the catch. This win is huge. It’s a turning point (for our program).”

On a night when the Comets ran 38 times for 263 yards in their Veer offense, Warfel attempted just eight passes. But his final pass was the difference in helping Penn Manor improve to 3-1 for their best start to a season since 2013, when they were 4-0.

This one was back-and-forth the whole way, with the two teams combining for two ties and four second-half lead changes. Warwick, in fact, regained a 28-24 edge on Cooper Eckert’s second TD grab of the game, a 10-yard fade from QB Jack Reed (13-of-20, 180 yards) with 1:31 left.

The Comets then took over on their own 10, and a 42 yard fourth-down completion from dual-threat signal-caller Warfel (3-of-8, 83 yards; 10-42 rushing) to Wagstaff kept their hopes alive. A controversial pass interference penalty gave Penn Manor a first down at Warwick’s 31, and two plays later, Warfel hit Wagstaff for the game-winner.

Earlier in the first half, Eckert’s 2-yard TD reception put Warwick (2-2) up 7-0, but Penn Manor’s Ethan Adelman, who rushed 20 times for 104 yards, scored on runs of 15 and 10 yards to give the Comets a 14-7 edge. Colin Winters tied it for the Warriors with an 11-yard TD run, but Peter Skiadas’ 26-yard field goal gave Penn Manor a 17-14 halftime lead.

Christian Royer, who led the Warriors with 190 rushing yards, put Warwick up 21-17 with 4:51 left in the third on a 2-yard scoring run and Warfel’s one-yard keeper late in the quarter made it 24-21, setting up the dramatic finish.