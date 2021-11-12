SHILLINGTON — Warwick went toe-to-toe with unbeaten Governor Mifflin in the first quarter and much of the second half of Friday’s District 3 Class 5A football quarterfinal.

But Mustangs’ running back Nick Singleton ultimately proved unstoppable in leading host Governor Mifflin to a 63-35 win over the Warriors.

“We knew Warwick was a good team,” Singleton said. “We knew they were going to score points. We knew to win this game we had to keep scoring.”

The top-ranked running back recruit in the country in the Class of 2022, Singleton charged for a season-high 326 rushing yards and set a new single-game program record with seven touchdowns. Singleton, a Penn State commit, did it all on just 16 carries, for an average of 20.4 yards per carry. He had TD runs of 13, 55, 26, 2, 18, 60 and 63 yards.

“I’ll just say offensively ... (Singleton) is just so good,” longtime Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “That’s a college kid playing on a high school field.”

Top-seeded Governor Mifflin (9-0) scored on each of its first nine possessions of the game.

But No. 8-seed Warwick answered on each of its first two possessions. The Warriors’ first drive went 11 plays and 68 yards, and was kept alive by a clutch fourth down conversion on a 16-yard pass play, and capped by Jack Reed's 14-yard pass to Ryan Fink to tie it 7-7.

The Warriors needed only six plays to score on their second possession, which was kept alive by another clutch fourth down conversion, this one a 40-yard pass play from Reed to Cooper Eckert, with the drive capped by Christian Royer's 3-yard run to tie it 14-14.

The Warriors fumbled the ball away on their third possession to set up Governor Mifflin with a short field. The same occurrence came on Warwick’s fifth possession, which ended on a failed fake punt run attempt.

Singleton scored two plays later to push the Mustangs’ lead to 42-14 with 3:21 left in the first half. Singleton's 60-yard TD burst just before the half push the advantage to 49-14.

Warwick scored on its first three possessions of the second half. But it couldn’t make any stops on the other side, including Singleton's 65-yard rushing score that set the program’s new single-game TD mark, and gave the Mustangs a 63-28 lead with 9:22 left.

The Warriors’ 35 points is the most any opponent has scored against Governor Mifflin so far this season.

Entering the season needing to replace 17 of 22 starting spots, Warwick went on to nab a share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two crown and reach the district quarterfinals, finishing 7-5 overall.

“Our kids put the work in over the offseason,” Locker said. “I’m very proud of what they achieved this year.”