SHILLINGTON — Despite some big runs from fullback Brayden Reis, penalties and crucial mistakes down the stretch kept Governor Mifflin from claiming its season opener in football Friday night.

Spring-Ford quarterback Matt Zollers hit Gabe Swanger for a key 33-yard touchdown reception, and the Rams kept the Mustangs off the board from there for a 21-10 nonleague victory.

The Mustangs, 10-1 a season ago, have a revamped lineup with 18 new starters, nine on each side of the ball.

Mifflin will look to bounce back next Friday when it faces off against Carlisle.