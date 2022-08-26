L-L Football Media Day
Buy Now

From left, Governor Mifflin's Ayden Martin, Delsin McNeil and Gerrell McNeil at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

SHILLINGTON — Despite some big runs from fullback Brayden Reis, penalties and crucial mistakes down the stretch kept Governor Mifflin from claiming its season opener in football Friday night.

Spring-Ford quarterback Matt Zollers hit Gabe Swanger for a key 33-yard touchdown reception, and the Rams kept the Mustangs off the board from there for a 21-10 nonleague victory.

The Mustangs, 10-1 a season ago, have a revamped lineup with 18 new starters, nine on each side of the ball.

Mifflin will look to bounce back next Friday when it faces off against Carlisle.

