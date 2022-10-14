This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

SHILLINGTON — Governor Mifflin had seven different players score touchdowns en route to a 62-0 pounding of Lebanon Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football game.

Ayden Martin (four carries for 88 yards) scored on a 39-yard run and a nifty 55-yard punt return.

Delsin McNeil completed only two passes, but both were on the money, resulting in touchdowns. He hit a wide-open Aidyn Cannon for an 8-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. Later in the quarter he connected with his twin brother Gerrell McNeil on a perfectly placed 46-yard TD pass.

Sophomore running back Travis Jenkins scored twice on runs of 29 and 16 yards.

Senior running back Tynan Harter showed tremendous breakaway speed on a 76-yard touchdown run.

Governor Mifflin (2-2 L-L, 3-5 overall), which scored 35 first-quarter points, outgained Lebanon (0-5, 0-8) 399-55.

The Mustangs’ defensive line penetrated the Lebanon line all night long, holding the Cedars to -24 rushing yards.

The Mustangs’ secondary was equally impressive. They blanketed Lebanon receivers and held them to only 79 passing yards on 25 attempts.

Mustangs kicker Jackson Schools connected on all eight of his extra-point attempts and executed some terrific squib kicks to consistently hurt Lebanon’s field position.