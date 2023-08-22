Governor Mifflin averaged nine wins per year from 2019 through 2021, but the program endured a rocky 2022 with a 3-7 record, including a 2-4 mark in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two.

Whether or not the more modest record proves to be an aberration or a new norm for Jeff Lang’s football club will depend greatly on the offensive and defensive lines for the Mustangs, the two strongest areas on a team that is looking to fill some holes elsewhere.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Jeff Lang (seventh season, 46-20) • Base offense: Midline Option, Veer • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2022 results: 3-7 (2-4 L-L) • Key players returning: TE-LB Aidyn Cannon, DB Jason Howland, WR-LB Chase Huber, OT-DE Stewart Janowski, RB-DB-P-KR Travis Jenkins, RB-LB Brandon Jones, C-DT Gavin Kelly, WR-DB Chase Rapp, TE-DE Kabine Toure.

About the offense

One area in which Lang said the Mustangs will “definitely be better” is the offensive line. Junior Gavin Kelly will be at center, with junior Presley Rinker and senior Kabine Toure at his left and sophomore Dylon Worley and senior Stewart Janowski on his right. That is unless Toure winds up at tight end, which would shift a few players around and open a spot for junior Cooper Seifert.

Delsin McNeil has graduated, so Governor Mifflin will have a battle between senior Bryce Wunderlich, junior Javien Pletz and sophomore Lebron Leaf to lead the Veer offense. None of them had a pass attempt in 2022, but Wunderlich and Pletz did carry the ball a handful of times.

Senior Brandon Jones returns at fullback after leading the Mustangs with 529 rushing yards and averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. Junior Grady Garner and senior Javian Sanchez are also back. For the tailbacks, senior Chase Huber and juniors Reese Hohl and junior Antonio Alvarez all could factor into the run scheme.

Receiving-wise, no one with more than 200 yards receiving last year returns, although Lang points to senior Nolan Morris as the most experienced of the returning pass-catchers. Junior Jahmair Johnson and seniors Lamarion Northan and Jason Howland will also be out in patterns throughout the fall.

In 2022, Governor Mifflin scored 22.4 points per game.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Spring-Ford Sept. 1: Carlisle Sept. 8: Boyertown Sept. 15: at Exeter Sept. 22: Muhlenberg Sept. 29: at Wilson Oct. 6: Conestoga Valley Oct. 13: at Lebanon Oct. 20: at Manheim Central Oct. 27: Warwick

About the defense

The defensive line in the 4-2-5 schme will be run by committee, a sizable one in terms of number of players and of, well, size. Rinker, Seifert and junior Ismail Ayala, all in the 300-pound range, will be in the middle, while Janowski and Kelly will be on the ends, with others rotating in to keep everyone fresh.

Leading the linebacker corps is Jones, who led the team with 76 tackles last year, including six tackles for a loss. Junior middle linebackers joining him will be senior Aidyn Cannon, Huber and junior Daniel Bonfadini. Lang described Bonfadini as “the grittiest JV player from last year.”

Howland returns to the defensive backfield after earning all-section honors there last year. He’ll be alongside safeties junior Travis Jenkins and White, along with senior cornerback Chase Rapp. A handful of other players are in the mix to fill the fifth defensive back role.

The Mustangs allowed 28.7 points per game last year.

Intangibles

Building up from a three-win season requires a few elements, and the Mustangs had a couple of them over the summer. First, they needed a good turnout, which they have with a roster in the mid 50s. Second, they needed to make progress early so everyone would know their role.

“We’ve got positions and schemes figured out,” Lang said.

The last element will be leadership, something that was a touch lacking in 2022.

“Team character building and camaraderie will be our keys,” Lang said. “We didn’t have as much of that last year, but this year I expect the team to be more unified. They’re showing that already in the summer.”

The last word

It’s not flashy, but often a team’s success is tied to the success of its offensive and defensive lines. If Governor Mifflin’s linemen continue to improve the Mustangs could very well be headed for a winning season. If the skill position players behind those linemen also improve, they could be looking for playoff contention.