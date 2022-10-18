From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 9 preview goodies, as I’m still wrapping my head around the fact that my beloved Phillies are going to the NLCS:

1. Governor Mifflin at Manheim Central on Friday in a Section 2 tussle, and this was supposed to be one of the games of the year. Hey, not that it won’t be. But the re-tooling Mustangs have fallen off the pace in the race, and the Barons have been bludgeoning pretty much everyone in their way. Check the numbers: Central, which hits the week 8-0, tied atop the section race with fellow unbeaten Exeter, and No. 1 in the D3-4A power ratings, has scored a league-best 432 points — a scoreboard-popping 54.0 per game — and is averaging 445 yards a game, second-best in the league. The Barons have outscored their last three opponents by a whopping 201-7, with two shutout victories over that clip. The last two times Central and Mifflin locked horns were in D3-5A playoff games; the Barons won both, 30-29 in 2017 (for D3 gold) and 51-14 in 2018. The Mustangs’ top priority on Friday is curtailing Central’s crazy-hot offense, which is putting up crooked numbers all over the place. QB Zac Hahn is completing 61 percent of his throws with 21 TD tosses, and Barons’ receivers are averaging a chain-moving 18 yards per catch; Aaron Enterline is at 30.5 yards per grab and Bode Sipel averages 15.5 yards per snag. They’ve been Hahn’s favorite targets up top. Safe to say Mifflin’s D-backs will need a big night on the flanks, so keep an eye on corners Jason Howland and Chase Rapp, who can’t let Enterline and Sipel shake free. Howland had his second pick this season last week in Mifflin’s win over Lebanon. No advancing in any D3 brackets this time around, but Central-Mifflin will get their new Section 2 rivalry started, as the Barons look for a 9-0 start.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Annville-Cleona’s game plan on Friday when the Dutchmen gas up the bus and head over to Section 5 co-leader Schuylkill Valley: Slowing down SV RB Dom Giuffre, who is certifiably hot. Last week against Hamburg, he scooted for 302 yards with four TD romps in the Panthers’ win over the Hawks in the Frost Bowl showdown. That put Giuffre at 1,256 rushing yards — No. 4 in the league — with 19 TD runs, second-most in the league. SV is cranking out 374.1 yards a game, second-best among Section 5 teams, so A-C’s D will be tested here, as the Dutchmen try and throw a monkey wrench into the section standings. A-C’s D has been steady; the Dutchmen are giving up 274.6 yards a game, second-best among Section 5 clubs. And if there is anyone perfectly suited to spy Giuffre, A-C has him: Dutchmen D wizard Alex Long can cheat up off the edge and help stuff the run, and he’s equally tough dropping back into pass coverage and making sticks over the middle. He piled up 15 tackles last week in A-C’s win over Pequea Valley, and Long has 80 tackles, with three sticks for losses and five pass breakups through eight weeks. Long vs. Giuffre. Go ahead and circle that must-see individual matchup in this clash.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Jose Garcia made a big defensive switch for McCaskey this season, going from D-end edge blitzer to LB and ball-hawker for the Red Tornado. And he’s made the switch splendidly. Garcia has piled up 43 tackles, including one hit for a loss, and last week he scooped up a fumble and raced 35 yards for a defensive TD against Cedar Crest. Tough assignment for Garcia and McCaskey’s D this week, when the Tornado touches down in West Lawn to tangle with Wilson: Slowing down speedy RB Cam Jones, who is averaging a steady 9.1 yards per carry (75-684) with 16 TD runs — plus a TD catch, and five punt-return TDs this fall. Garcia has been up to the challenge so far this season. We’ll see if he can help McCaskey keep Jones under wraps in this old-school Section 1 clash.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage