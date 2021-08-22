It is the golden anniversary of Lancaster-Lebanon League football, which is ready to set sail on its 50th season of pigskin action Friday night.

And what a memory-filled first 49 seasons it has been.

The league was hatched prior to the start of the 1972 season, when schools from the Lancaster Intermediate Unit and the old Lebanon County League — at the prodding of then-Lebanon High Superintendent Paul Dunkelberger — got together to form a 17-team league.

There have been many tweaks over the years, with more teams being added and some teams leaving. There were two sections in 1972, and the league added a third in 1975 and a fourth in 2020. In all, 24 teams currently call the L-L League their football home.

And coming in 2022, the league will get a football face-lift, as the 13 Berks County League teams come aboard as associate members to form a colossal 37-team, five-section conference.

So the 2021 season — shiny No. 50 — will be the last season of L-L League football as we’ve known it.

“It’s an awesome league,” said longtime Conestoga Valley coach Gerad Novak, who joined the Buckskins’ staff in 1983. “There’s been a lot of changes in the league, but the thing that impresses me the most — as someone who has friends who coach in other places — is the camaraderie between the coaches. That kind of stuff doesn’t happen at other places.”

A big reason for that is the L-L Quarterback Club, an organization made up of the league’s coaches and assistants, which meets once a week during the season to break bread, talk shop and vote for the league’s players of the week.

That coaching bond has made the league even stronger. The rivalries are still bitter, and the competition is as fierce as ever. But the camaraderie between the coaches and the respect level between the players has never been better. That says a lot about the league.

Evolution of offenses

As for the biggest on-field change since the inception of the league, that’s an easy one.

“Offenses,” veteran Warwick coach Bob Locker said, “look nothing like they used to.”

Bigger, stronger, faster athletes are getting year-round instruction and repetition, and thanks to the trickle-down effect from the pros and the college schemes, high school football offenses have become otherworldly.

“Back then, it was wing right, wing left and maybe a wrinkle,” said longtime Wilson coach Doug Dahms, who joined the Bulldogs’ staff in 1976. “We ran the ball all the time.”

Before the advent of turf fields — Pequea Valley was the first school in the league to unveil that synthetic playing surface back in 2003 — it was literally three yards and a cloud of dust during the league’s early days.

By the middle of the 1980s, more and more teams started implementing intricate passing attacks. Shotgun snaps. Five receivers. Empty backfields.

“We’ve had coaches who were willing to step outside the norm of how football was being played,” Novak said. “Jim Cantafio (at Conestoga Valley). Mike Williams (at Manheim Central). Those guys went from the option game to the spread. John Manion (at Lampeter-Strasburg) took the Wing-T and put it in a shotgun formation.”

And offenses took off. More passes up top to receivers who were mastering route-running for the first time. More crooked numbers on the scoreboard and on the stat sheet. More and more rocket-armed quarterbacks coming up through the pipeline. As a result, defenses have adapted over time and, ultimately, the L-L League has become a hotbed for college recruiters because of all of that talent.

‘League has never been stagnant’

Those next-level coaches have benefited from another big change over the last 50 seasons: technology.

“Scouting and breaking down your opponents has really changed,” Locker said. “I remember scouting back in the day, and you had to write everything down because there weren’t cameras everywhere. Now you can exchange game films right online, so everyone is on the same playing field.”

“In the old days, everything was 16-millimeter film, and we had to drive all the way to Hellertown on a Sunday afternoon to get the film processed,” Dahms said. “Then we had to meet somewhere to exchange the film. That was crazy. Now, everything is online.”

Sites like Hudl and MaxPreps are popular spots for teams to post game film and statistics, which are kept much more meticulously than back in 1972.

Another big change is the equipment. Safer high-tech helmets and shoulder pads for starters. Plus, dutiful training staffs are readily available at every school, for every practice and every game.

Those trainers certainly came in handy last year, when all 24 L-L League teams dealt with COVID-19 protocols.

“Watching the equipment evolve, starting with the helmets, has been incredible,” Manheim Township coach Mark Evans said. “The game has never been safer. Now we have heat acclimatization practices. We have protocols for concussions. We have functional weight training. It’s all about the safety of the kids.”

“And because of all of that,” Evans added, “we can coach our kids like the way they’re going to get coached at the college level. We’ve really upped ourselves as a league.”

A league that has always striven to do things the right way. A league that has produced a generation full of memories and highlights. And a league that has had countless student-athletes go on to do great things at higher levels.

Former Manheim Central standout Matt Nagy is coaching the Chicago Bears. Former Cedar Crest standout Frank Reich is coaching the Indianapolis Colts. Those are just two of dozens and dozens and dozens of success stories.

“If you look over the last 50 years, the game has evolved in so many facets, and the L-L League has been on the front edge of it,” Evans said. “There’s one week every year when you want to beat everyone’s brains in, and that’s OK. But it’s been pretty incredible watching the growth of the league overall.”

“The league has never been stagnant,” Novak said. “The coaches have always coached up their kids and gotten more and more technical with their kids, and I’m very proud to say I’ve been a part of it.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage