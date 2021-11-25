Breaking down Friday’s District 3 Class 4A championship football game, featuring Lampeter-Strasburg against Bishop McDevitt for the gold trophy, and a trip to the PIAA state semifinals …

THE GAME: No. 2 seed L-S Pioneers (11-1 overall) vs. No. 1 seed Bishop McDevitt Crusaders (10-1), 7 p.m. in Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg for the District 3 Class 4A championship.

FORECAST: About 40 degrees at kickoff, with a 10 percent chance of rain with wind gusts up to 22 miles per hour. Bring a blanket and bundle up.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: L-S walloped Big Spring 62-13 in the quarterfinals before blanking Kennard-Dale 31-0 in the semifinals. … McDevitt blitzed Northern York 62-0 in the quarterfinals before beating Berks Catholic 35-7 in the semifinals.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

WINNER GETS: District 2 champ Valley View (12-1) or District 1 champ Bishop Shanahan (9-3) in the 4A state semifinals next weekend. VV hosts Shanahan on Friday. … The other 4A pod features District 4 champ Jersey Shore (13-0) vs. District 10 champ Meadville (9-3) on Saturday at Clarion University, and the District 7 finalists, Belle Vernon (10-0) vs. Aliquippa (10-1) on Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. … Jersey Shore, you’ll recall, eked past L-S in last year’s state semifinals.

STREAKING: L-S is riding a program-record 11-game winning streak, while McDevitt has won 10 games in a row. Neither team has lost since way back in late August in Week 1 action. The Pioneers’ lone setback was against D3-5A quarterfinalist Warwick, while the Crusaders’ lone loss was against District 12 6A heavyweight La Salle College. … L-S went on to win the L-L League Section 3 title; McDevitt went on to win the Mid-Penn Keystone Division crown. … There are no common opponents between L-S and McDevitt this season.

THE COACHES: McDevitt’s Jeff Weachter — who has L-L League roots, including a five-year stint as Lebanon Catholic’s coach from 1993-97 — is in his 23rd season with the Crusaders, and his teams are 227-66 overall. He has guided McDevitt to nine district championships and to three PIAA state-championship games. Weachter has also coached 70 future D1 college players and seven future NFL players. … L-S’s Victor Ridenour is in his first season as the Pioneers’ coach, and he has guided his squad back to the district title game for the third year in a row after successfully defending their L-L League Section 3 crown.

DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFF HISTORY: McDevitt is in the D3 playoffs for the 21st time, and the Crusaders are a glittering 58-9 with 14 championships in 17 previous title-game trips, including a 28-14 victory over L-S in the 2011 3A finale. McDevitt is 4-1 against the Pioneers in district-playoff matchups; L-S’s victory was a 30-27 triumph in the 2019 4A semifinals. … The Pioneers are in the D3 playoffs for the 15th time, and L-S is 21-12 overall, including eight victories in a row. This is the Pioneers’ fifth finals trip, as L-S is angling for its third straight championship and fourth overall. … McDevitt won six titles in a row from 2010 through 2015, and the Crusaders have won D3 championships in 2A, 3A and 4A.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

ABOUT L-S: The Pioneers pitched their fifth shutout last week with a 31-0 whitewash win over Kennard-Dale, and L-S is allowing just 182 yards and 9.6 points a game. The Pioneers have 29 takeaways, including 16 interceptions, and L-S’s top tackler is LB Jackson Heeter (91 tackles, 5 for losses, 3 fumble recoveries). … Balanced pistol Wing-T offense cranks out 382 yards and 43 points a game, with 3,093 rushing yards. The catalyst is dual-threat gunslinger QB Berkeley Wagner, who has passed for 1,437 yards, rushed for 799 yards, and accounted for 29 total touchdowns.

ABOUT McDEVITT: Red-hot spread offense produces 53 points and 496 yards a game, spearheaded by blue-chip freshman QB Stone Saunders, who has 2,670 passing yards with 42 TD strikes against just two interceptions. The ninth-grader already has scholarship offers from Michigan and Maryland in his back pocket. … RB Marquese Williams (1,424 rushing yards, 23 TD) sparks the ground game, and home-run threat wideouts Mario Easterly (46-875, 19.0 avg.) and Kamil Foster (37-808, 24.5 avg.) both have 13 TD receptions. … Like L-S, the Crusaders’ defense has pitched five shutouts, and McDevitt is allowing just 5.7 points a game with 25 takeaways. Top tackler is LB Ryan Russo (94 tackles, 12.5 for losses, 2 sacks).

THE CRUX: Two razor-sharp defenses on display in this cataclysmic showdown. Which D clamps down the best? Who wins the turnover battle? Who wins the field position game? Who wins the trench wars up front? Whoever does the little things best, hoists the gold trophy.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage