Dominic Giuffre had 200 yards from scrimmage and scored a pair of touchdowns as Schuylkill Valley won a nonleague football game at Susquenita 31-13 Friday night.
Giuffre, a junior running back, rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries and scored on a pair of 6-yard runs. He also had a team-leading four receptions for 69 yards.
His first-quarter TD and a 14-yard field goal by Noah Wamsher gave the Panthers (1-2) a 10-0 lead.
Cooper Hohenadel had a 22-yard scoring run in the second quarter and Colby Crills caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Michael Goad in the second quarter to give Schuylkill Valley a 24-7 lead at the half.
The Panthers, coming off a 31-14 loss at Upper Perkiomen, rushed for 250 yards.
Goad threw for 134 yards and ran for 19.
Schuylkill Valley outgained Susquenita 384-285.
Luke Spotts had seven tackles, including three for loss, for Schuylkill Valley. Brayden Woods had a sack and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Susquenita, which beat Biglerville 42-0 last week, slipped to 1-2.
The Panthers make their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five debut next week against longtime Berks League foe Kutztown at Leesport.