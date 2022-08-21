From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Heat acclimatization practices? Check. Training camp? Check. Scrimmages? Check. All 37 teams in the new-look, expanded L-L League now locked and loaded for the Week 1 slate? At long last, check. That’s music to our ears. There are — gulp — 28 Week 1 games on tap, with 25 on Friday night and three on Saturday. Football is back, baby. And away we go …

1. Berks Catholic’s defense will get a huge test in Week 1, when D4 heavyweight Loyalsock comes to Reading on Friday to get the season started. The Lancers are set to return three of their top O playmakers from last year’s 7-5 team, which lit up a bunch of scoreboards on the way to the D4 postseason; Loyalsock fell to Danville 42-21 in the playoffs, but had a nice season. The Saints’ D must contend with: QB Tyler Gee, who clicked on 114-of-164 passes (70 percent) for 2,017 yards with 22 TD tosses against just two picks; RB Davion Hill, who bolted for 1,180 yards on 205 takes with 17 TD runs; and WR Rian Glunk, who caught 60 passes for 1,132 yards with 13 TD snags last fall. That’s a lot of firepower. Berks Catholic must replace its top six tacklers from last season; all eyes on holdovers like DB Marvin Armistead (42 tackles, 2 INT last year), DT Jacob Collazo (31 tackles, 2 for losses), DB JayJay Jordan (30 tackles, 4 INT, 7 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries) and LB Connor Pennington (20 tackles) to spark the Saints’ D, starting with the Loyalsock clash.

Talking everything 2022 L-L League football. Take a listen ...

2. Ephrata appears to be catching Red Lion at the right time. The Lions had an un-Red-Lion-like 2-8 finish last fall, and those were York/Adams Section 1 wins over Dover and Northeastern. Ephrata will gas up the bus Friday and head to York County, where the Lions will be replacing three major O weapons from last fall: QB Ryley Knaub, a 2,000-yard passer a year ago; WR Jeff Nyamekye, a 1,000-yard receiver a year ago; and RB Reid Armstrong, a 700-yard rusher a year ago, have all exited stage left. That’s a lot of production out the door for Red Lion, which is the smallest Class 6A program in D3. Meanwhile, Ephrata’s D brings back four of its top tacklers from 2021: LB Travis Martin (91 stops, 8.5 for losses, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries); DB Jeremiah Knowles (84 stops, 2.5 for losses, 3 INT); LB Quinton Pfautz (82 stops, 10 for losses, 3 sacks, 5 QB hurries); and safety-man du jour Andre Weidman (75 stops, 4 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT). The Mounts would love a hot start here, with a wide-open Section 3 hunt up ahead.

3. Odd seeing West York in an extended tailspin in the W-L column, but the Bulldogs will load up the bus and head to Myerstown to take on Elco on Friday mired in a 3-23 funk, including a 0-10 finish last fall — when they were outscored by a 319-107 count, with a pair of shutout setbacks — and a 1-9 mark back in 2019. West York will help the Raiders christen their refurbished, on-campus stadium, which includes a snazzy new turf playing surface. With that daunting Section 4 slate up around the bend, Elco could use a hot start here — against a Bulldogs' squad looking to restore their roar.

