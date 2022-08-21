L-L Football Media Day
Buy Now

From left, Berks Catholic's JayJay Jordan, Jacob Collazo and Ty Barreto at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day festivities at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

Making section-by-section predictions for upcoming 2022 L-L League football season
Here's your first look at L-L League Section 1 football for upcoming 2022 season [video]
Here's your first look at L-L League Section 2 football for upcoming 2022 season [video]
Here's your first look at L-L League Section 3 football for upcoming 2022 season [video]
Here's your first look at L-L League Section 4 football for upcoming 2022 season [video]
Here's your first look at L-L League Section 5 football for upcoming 2022 season [video]

Heat acclimatization practices? Check. Training camp? Check. Scrimmages? Check. All 37 teams in the new-look, expanded L-L League now locked and loaded for the Week 1 slate? At long last, check. That’s music to our ears. There are — gulp — 28 Week 1 games on tap, with 25 on Friday night and three on Saturday. Football is back, baby. And away we go …

1. Berks Catholic’s defense will get a huge test in Week 1, when D4 heavyweight Loyalsock comes to Reading on Friday to get the season started. The Lancers are set to return three of their top O playmakers from last year’s 7-5 team, which lit up a bunch of scoreboards on the way to the D4 postseason; Loyalsock fell to Danville 42-21 in the playoffs, but had a nice season. The Saints’ D must contend with: QB Tyler Gee, who clicked on 114-of-164 passes (70 percent) for 2,017 yards with 22 TD tosses against just two picks; RB Davion Hill, who bolted for 1,180 yards on 205 takes with 17 TD runs; and WR Rian Glunk, who caught 60 passes for 1,132 yards with 13 TD snags last fall. That’s a lot of firepower. Berks Catholic must replace its top six tacklers from last season; all eyes on holdovers like DB Marvin Armistead (42 tackles, 2 INT last year), DT Jacob Collazo (31 tackles, 2 for losses), DB JayJay Jordan (30 tackles, 4 INT, 7 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries) and LB Connor Pennington (20 tackles) to spark the Saints’ D, starting with the Loyalsock clash.

Talking everything 2022 L-L League football. Take a listen ...

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

2. Ephrata appears to be catching Red Lion at the right time. The Lions had an un-Red-Lion-like 2-8 finish last fall, and those were York/Adams Section 1 wins over Dover and Northeastern. Ephrata will gas up the bus Friday and head to York County, where the Lions will be replacing three major O weapons from last fall: QB Ryley Knaub, a 2,000-yard passer a year ago; WR Jeff Nyamekye, a 1,000-yard receiver a year ago; and RB Reid Armstrong, a 700-yard rusher a year ago, have all exited stage left. That’s a lot of production out the door for Red Lion, which is the smallest Class 6A program in D3. Meanwhile, Ephrata’s D brings back four of its top tacklers from 2021: LB Travis Martin (91 stops, 8.5 for losses, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries); DB Jeremiah Knowles (84 stops, 2.5 for losses, 3 INT); LB Quinton Pfautz (82 stops, 10 for losses, 3 sacks, 5 QB hurries); and safety-man du jour Andre Weidman (75 stops, 4 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT). The Mounts would love a hot start here, with a wide-open Section 3 hunt up ahead.

'Special, special talent' Andre Weidman ready for much-anticipated junior season for Ephrata football

3. Odd seeing West York in an extended tailspin in the W-L column, but the Bulldogs will load up the bus and head to Myerstown to take on Elco on Friday mired in a 3-23 funk, including a 0-10 finish last fall — when they were outscored by a 319-107 count, with a pair of shutout setbacks — and a 1-9 mark back in 2019. West York will help the Raiders christen their refurbished, on-campus stadium, which includes a snazzy new turf playing surface. With that daunting Section 4 slate up around the bend, Elco could use a hot start here — against a Bulldogs' squad looking to restore their roar.

For Hempfield's Aidan Shorter, plenty of motivation heading into his senior football season

Watch our video wrap-up show after L-L League media day

L-L League football media day Section 1 interviews: Wilson's Cam Jones, Manheim Township's Hayden Johnson [video]
L-L League football media day Section 2 interviews: Warwick's Jack Reed, Exeter's Joey Schlaffer [video]
L-L League football media day Section 3 interviews: Ephrata's Andre Weidman, Solanco's Josiah Forren [video]
L-L League football media day Section 4 interview: Octorara's Mason Ellingsworth [video]
L-L League football media day Section 5 interview: Annville-Cleona's Alex Long [video]

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags